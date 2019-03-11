Omaha Film Festival showed their 14th week of movies March 5-10.

This year’s Omaha Film Festival was held at Aksarben Cinema, a change of venue from West Omaha that the organizers had worked towards for six years. They said holding the festival in the midtown location was a great way to get more of the community involved, especially with the University of Omaha located blocks away.

Over the course of six days, the event screened a total of 107 films chosen from more than 1000 submissions. These included special viewings of feature films such as Ghost Light, starring Cary Elwes and Carol Kane, set to be released in September; documentaries such as The World of Ursula Le Guin; and multitudes of short films (30 minutes or less), shown in blocks of 70 minutes throughout the week.

The organizers specifically set aside several spots for local filmmakers and Nebraska-centric films, which allow these filmmakers a platform for their art and allows the hometown crowd the chance to see familiar places and faces. The documentary Out of Omaha, about two young African-American men coming of age in North Omaha, sold out two screenings; and the documentary UmoNhoN Iye, the Omaha Speaking, premiered at the event.

In between showings, guests could enter a silent auction fundraiser, proceeds of which went towards future festivals. Prizes included gift cards, autographs, and even wing sauce. Parties were held each night after the late screening.

Moviemaker magazine voted Omaha Film Festival as the “top 25 film festivals worth the entry fee,” and, over the last 14 years, Omaha Film Festival has brought the community together to provide camaraderie and watch well-made films.

Visit omahafilmfestival.org for more information about the organization and the festival.