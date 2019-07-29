O’Donnell, Ficenec, Wills & Ferdig is among Omaha’s most trusted public accounting firms, yet the company still thrives by satisfying clients’ individual needs with a suite of services and technical expertise.

Joe Ficenec founded the company in 1951 with his original partner, Cecil O’Donnell. Jess Wills joined the firm in 1959. Wills has seen the industry move from accounting by long-hand in pencil on paper to digital files.

“Through the computer and the cloud, it’s all handled so easily anymore,” Wills said.

The next biggest change was the scope of work. “We are more than just accounting today.”

The firm began as an auditing and tax preparation business but has evolved to offer full service bookkeeping, financial planning, business valuations, projections, litigation support, employee benefit plan audit, reporting, and compliance services. The employees stay current with rules and trends through CPE (continuing professional education).

Good client relations is as important as being correct. “That personal contact is so important,” Wills said. The firm has a rigorous quality review system that ensures accuracy and a state-of-the-art security system that keeps records safe.

Clients range from individuals to nonprofit organizations and unions to large and small businesses. The firm works hard to make sure everyone’s on the same page. “We’re able to work together and we know where we want to get to,” Wills said. “The foundation was set by Joe Ficenec back in ‘51 when he set up the partnership.”

4815 S. 107th Ave.

Omaha, NE 68127

402.592.3800

ofwf.com