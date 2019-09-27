Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Stage Performances

Annie

Through Oct. 13 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. The red-headed orphan navigates several detours to hopefully reunite with her parents. The classic story is entertaining for all ages. Tickets $133-$593. 7:30 p.m. 402.553.0800.

The Cat in The Hat

Through Oct. 13 at the Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. The rhyming, classic tale has been around for generations. Tickets: $20. 7 p.m. 402.345.4849.

Red Summer

Through Oct. 20 at BlueBarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10 St. “History is not a burden on the memory but an illumination of the soul.” This show commemorates the centenary of the Omaha race riots of 1919 through the story of 40 year old factory worker, William Brown. Tickets: $35. Times vary. 402.345.1576.

Nebraska Shakespeare “Othello”

Oct. 15 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. The 14th annual season of Shakespeare On Tour is performing the complex tragedy of Othello. Tickets: $10 for non-members, free to members. 6 p.m. 402.346.4002.

Chopin and Swan Lake

Oct. 18-19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Charlie Albright—on piano—has been titled “among the most gifted musicians of his generation” by The Washington Post. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets: $149-$560. 402.345.0606.

Symphony Spooktacular: The Haunted Hall

Oct. 20 at the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This spooky show invites you to come in costume and help solve the mystery. Tickets: $35. 2 p.m. 402.345.0606.

“Children of Metropolis” by Scrap Arts Music

Oct. 25 at the Holland Performing Arts Center, 12th and Douglas St. Interesting sounds and stunning visuals come to life with metal, artillery shells, accordion parts, and more. Tickets: available as an add-on to season tickets. 7 p.m. 402.345.0606.

The Rocky Horror Show

Starting Oct. 4 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. This classic show is full of eccentric music, dancing, costumes, and more. Tickets: $42. Times vary. 402.553.0800.

