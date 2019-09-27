Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Family & More

Village Pointe Farmers Market

Through Oct. 5 at Village Pointe Shopping Center, 168th and West Dodge Rd. Enjoy Saturday mornings by supporting locally grown fresh food. Admission: free. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 402.505.9773.

—reddevelopment.com

Omaha Farmers Market

Through Oct. 12 at the Old Market. Healthy, fresh food is plentiful. Support local farmers. Admission: free. 8 p.m.-12:30 p.m. 402-345-5401.

—omahafarmersmarket.com

Omaha Farmers Market

Through Oct. 13 at Aksarben Village, 67th & Center St. Locally grown, healthy, fresh foods are available here. Admission: free. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 402.345.5401.

—omahafarmersmarket.com

Ghouls and Ghosts

Through Oct. 25 at Henry Doorly Zoo, 3701 S. 10th St. The zoo is illuminated for all ages to see and enjoy. Admission: $18.95 for ages 12+. $17.95 for seniors, and $12.95 for ages 3 to 11. 402.733.8400.

—omahazoo.com

Lauritzen Gardens Walking Club

Through Oct. 29 at the Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. The outdoor environment is a scenic and visually stimulating place to walk every Tuesday morning. Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children six to 12, free for children under age 6 and garden members. 8:30 a.m. 402.354.4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Kids Jamboree Saturdays

Through Nov. 9 at Nebraska Crossing Outlets, 21209 Nebraska Crossing Dr. Visit Nebraska Crossing Outlets on select Saturdays for entertainment such as stilt walkers, magicians, treats, and face painting. Admission: free. Times vary. 402.332.5650.

—nexoutlets.com

October Winery Spotlight- Petrolo

Oct. 2 at WineStyles Tasting Station, 1006 S. 74th Plaza. Petrolo is considered a “top tier super Tuscan wine estate.” The company, which was established in the 1980s, produces wine based on Sangiovese, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Admission: $20. 6-9 p.m. 402.884.6696.

—winestyles.com

An Evening with Lisa Scottoline

Oct. 3 at Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow. The No.1 Bestselling Author, weekly column writer, New York Times bestselling author, and writer of 32 Edgar award-winning novels will be making an appearance in Council Bluffs. Admission: free. 7 p.m. 712.323.7553.

—scottoline.com

Junkstock: Harvest Edition

Oct. 4-6 at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. Food trucks, antiques, clothing vendors, and more are all seen at this outdoor event. Times vary. Admission: $10-$30.

—junkstock.com

Harvest Fest

Oct. 5 at Village Pointe Farmers Market, 168th and Dodge streets. A fall celebration featuring hayrack rides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and more. Admission: free. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 402.505.9773.

—reddevelopment.com/village-pointe

Japanese Ambience Festival

Oct. 5-6 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. In celebration of fall and Japanese culture, a variety of activities and food tastings will be taking place. Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12, free for children under age 6 and garden members. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 402.346.4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Omaha Monster Jam

Oct. 5-6 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10 St. This event showcases trained, world-class athletes and their skills with flipping, racing, and flying two and four wheelers. 1 p.m. Tickets: $48-$168. 402.599.6916

—monsterjam.com

Omaha Gem and Mineral Show

Oct. 5-6 at Westside Middle School, 8601 Arbor St. Featuring many activities such as rock paintings, arrowhead making, and wire wrap custom jewelry. Admission: free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 402.873.6515.

—nerockgem.org

October Harvest Spoon Tour

Oct. 5 at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop. A celebration of food and culture with unique experiences throughout the day. Admission: $3 per vehicle. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 712.545-3283.

—mycountyparks.com

3rd Annual Porchfest OMA

Oct. 6 in Gifford Park Neighborhood Market. A free music festival for the community of Omaha. 1-6 p.m. 402.597.4920.

—porchfestoma.tumblr.com

Leashes at Lauritzen

Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Water and treats will be offered throughout the area, as canines are invited to explore the garden with their families. Admission: $10 per person, $5 per dog, free for garden members. 5-8 p.m. 402.346.4002

—lauritzengardens.org

Flamin’ Pumpkin Fest Part Deux

Oct. 12 at Squirrel Cage Jail, 226 Pearl St. The second annual Pumpkin Fest will offer a class on paranormal investigating, as well as tricks and treats. Admission: $25. 6 p.m.-1 a.m. 712.323.2509.

—thehistoricalsociety.org

Callahan Promotions Arts and Crafts Fair

Oct. 12-13 at Mid America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Iowa’s largest arts and crafts show. Times vary. Admission: $5 adults, free to children 10 and younger. 563.357.1986.

—mid-america-center

Get Fit in the Park

Oct. 13 at Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St. This event features different workouts such as yoga, Zumba, and body combat. Admission: free. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 402.496.1616.

—aksarbenvillage.com

23rd Annual Schoolhouse Fiddling Bee

Oct. 13 at The Old Avoca Schoolhouse, 504 Garfield St. This event offers something for fiddlers of all types, from a hoedown to a waltz. There is a Fiddler’s Contest, as well as a light snack. Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for students, $1 for children. 2:30 p.m. 402.275.3221.

—greenblattandseay.com

Spooky Sprint Omaha

Oct. 19 at Zorinsky Lake Park, 3808 S. 154 St. A half marathon, 10k, 5k, and Kid’s Dash are all offered for participants to run in their favorite costume. Admission: $32-$45. 7:30 a.m. 816.524.7733.

—bodiesracecompany.com

Trick or Treat with the Animals

Oct. 19 at Gifford Farm, 700 Camp Gifford Rd. A special day filled with chickens, pigs, goats, farm games, and trick or treating. Admission: $5. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 402.597.4920.

—esu3.org

Living Loess Tour

Oct. 19 at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop. The Nature Center offers prairies and woodlands for more than 1,200 acres. This tour teaches how the hills were made. Admission: $3 per car. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 712.545.3283.

—livingloess.com

Goatz 50K Trail Run

Oct. 20 at Lake Cunningham Campground, 8152 Rainwood Road. From 5 miles to 50K, this run around Glenn Cunningham Lake has distance for everyone. Admission: $35-$90. 1-6 p.m. 402.444.4628.

—irunwithgoats.org

Omaha Oddities and Art Expo

Oct. 26 at Hilton Omaha Downtown, 1616 Dodge St. Vendors, guests, and performers are gathering for this special Halloween event. Admission: $8-$13 for adults, $3-$5 for children 7 and up, free for children 6 and under. $1 discount with non-perishable food donation (Food Band for the Heartland). 402.819.9618. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

—voodoosoddshop.com

Rockbrook Village Cars and Caffeine

Oct. 26 at Rockbrook Village, 2800 S 110 Ct. Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy the car show. Admission: free. 8-10 a.m. 402.390.0890.

—rockbrookvillage.com

Ghoulish Garden Adventure

Oct. 27 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Educational activities will make for a fun Halloween experience, with entertainment such as a Spooky Spider’s Lair and Haunted Hallow Candy Stations. 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $10 per person. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Free for garden members.

—lauritzengardens.org

Old Market Fall Festival

Oct. 27 at the Old Market, 1100 Howard St. Games, drinks, and treats are plentiful at this celebration of fall in Omaha’s historic district. Admission: free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 402.346.4445.

—oldmarket.com

