Exhibitions

Produce, Consume, Discard

Through Oct. 4 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Fiber artist Sarah Kolar uses deconstructed T-shirt remnants to represent the process involved in knitting a shirt and encourages viewers to contemplate the laborious efforts that go into making their personal belongings. Admission: free. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 402.595.2122.

From Nebraska: Kingman—Dunbier—Gilder

Through Oct. 13 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. This exhibit will showcase landscape art by three 20th century Nebraskan artists. Admission: free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. or by appointment. 402.305.1510.

Bagels and Sometimes Bach

Through Nov. 23 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. Featuring a different musical performance every Sunday, this event offers complimentary bagels, fruit, coffee, and juice. Admission: free. Doors open at 11 a.m., performance begins at 11:30 a.m. 402.305.1510.

Race: Are We So Different?

Through Jan. 5 at Durham Museum, 801 S 10th St. This exhibit combines perspectives to tell stories of race from biological, cultural, and historical points of view. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for members and children under 2. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 402.444.5071.

Everyday People: The Art of James E. Ransome

Through Jan. 19 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. The work of James E. Ransome displayed in this exhibit highlights the simple, joyful moments of life. Features historic figures such as Sojourner Truth and Frederick Douglass. Admission: free. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 402.342.3300.

Reagan Pufall

Starting Oct. 11 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. The North Dakota native who currently lives in Omaha teaches art and design, and practices photography. He has received several awards and nominations, including an OEAA 2018 Best New Media Artist nomination. Admission: free. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 402.595.2122.

Louder than Words: Rock, Power, and Politics

Starting Oct. 12 through Feb. 2 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This exhibit explores how rock music has shaped cultural norms on topics such as civil rights, feminism, war, and more. Historical artifacts, photos, and videos show how the power of rock has influenced politics throughout American history. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for members and children under 2. 402.444.5071.

MONA2Omaha: National Geographic Photographer Joel Sartore — PHOTOARK

Starting Oct. 25 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. Joel Sartore captures photographs of species in an effort to document and create awareness of the animal before it’s too late. Admission: free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. or by appointment. 402.305.1510.

