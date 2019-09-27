Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

CONCERTS

The Doobie Brothers

Oct. 1 at Orpheum Theatre, 409 S. 16th St. The four-time Grammy Award-winning band has sold more than 48 million albums. Tickets: $78-$706. 8 p.m. 402.661.8501.

Australian Pink Floyd- All That You Love World Tour 2019

Oct. 3 at Stir Concert Cove-Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel, One Harrah’s Blvd. The group has sold over 4 million tickets for concerts that have taken place in over 30 countries. Tickets: $39.99+. 8 p.m. 712.329.6000

Plague Vendor

Oct. 3 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. Singer Brandon Blaine and the rest of the band are known for making nothing into something. Come see them live. Tickets: $12-$15. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake

Oct. 4 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The Good Vibes and High Fives Tour. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 8 p.m. 402-345-7569.

Mac DeMarco

Oct. 4 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The Canadian singer-songwriter has released six studio albums, with his newest release being Here Comes the Cowboy. Tickets: $41.49-$43.99. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

Kansas

Oct. 5 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The band will be performing hits, such as “Carry On Wayward Son,” during this special concert series. Tickets: $63-$650. 7:30 p.m. 402-444-4750.

No Shelter

Oct. 5 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The Omaha band is a Rage Against The Machine tribute band. Tickets: $10 advanced, $15 day of show. 8 p.m.

The Funk Nation Tour 2019 Lewis and Clark FunBrElla

Oct. 5 at Lewis & Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Dr. See the national recording artist live. Tickets: $20. 6 p.m. 402.444.5900.

Cerebral Rot, Fetid, Carnographer, CBN, Odour of Sancity

Oct. 6 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. Four performers. Tickets: $10 advanced, $12 day of show. 8 p.m. 402.391.2554.

Senses Fail

Oct. 6 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The New Jersey band has released seven albums. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402.884.5353.

Sinkane

Oct. 6 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The politically active and aware singer-songwriter invites guests to sing, dance, and converse. Tickets: $15-$18. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

Delta Rae

Oct. 8 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The independent band has six members, and is currently working on its third and fourth albums. Tickets: $16. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.

Hoodie Allen: Whatever USA Tour

Oct. 8 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. This American singer and rapper will perform. Tickets: $30. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569

Yonder Mountain String Band

Oct. 10 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The band has pushed boundaries in the bluegrass genre of music, with edgy and unique sounds. Tickets: $25. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.

Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!

Oct. 11 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. One of the world’s most famous hitmakers is making a stop in Omaha. Collins has over 100 million record sales. Tickets: $50+. 8 p.m. 402.341.1500.

Blue October

Oct. 12 at Reverb Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The group describes their latest record as emotional. The band has found themselves in a positive mindset spiritually and physically. Tickets: $35. 7:30 p.m. 402.884.5353.

Cigarettes After Sex

Oct 12 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The American pop band is known for their “ethereal” musical style. Tickets: $25. 9 p.m. 402.345.7569.

Scotty Sire

Oct. 13 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The former “Viner” is now a YouTube celebrity. In October of 2018, he released his first full length album- Ruin Your Party. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 day of show. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

Lucy Dacus

Oct. 14 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The indie rock singer-songwriter has two critically acclaimed albums. Tickets: $15 in advance, $18 day of show. 8 p.m. 402-345-7569.

Dirt Monkey

Oct. 17 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Patrick Megeath is an up-and-coming IDM artist, who has performed at established venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheater, and collaborated with a wide-range of artists. Tickets: $15. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.

Nelly

Oct. 17 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. The Midwest native is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, investor, and entrepreneur. Tickets: $39-$89. 7 p.m. 402.554.2800.

Reverend Raven and The Chain Smoking Altar Boys

Oct. 17 at Chrome Lounge, 8552 Park Drive. The band plays traditional blues music, and is sure to excite the crowd. Tickets: $10. 6 p.m. 402.339.8660.

Nothing, nowhere.

Oct. 18 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. Joseph Edward “Joe” Mulherin is an American rapper. Tickets: $17. 7 p.m. 402.391.2554.

Patti LaBelle

Oct. 18 at the Orpheum Theater, 12th and Douglas St. The Grammy-award winning singer brings attitude and power to her R&B and pop hits. Tickets: $148. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0606.

Incubus

Oct. 19 at Orpheum Theatre, 1200 Douglas St. The American rock band is celebrating its 20 year anniversary with a tour, and is making a stop in Omaha. Tickets: $87. 8 p.m. 402.345.0606.

Whitney

Oct. 19 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. Their second album, Forever Turned Around, has ten songs about friendship and love. Tickets: $25. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

The Lacs and Black Stone Cherry

Oct. 19 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The duo blends together different styles of music—from country to rap—to create a unique, authentic sound. Tickets: $30. 9 p.m. 402.884.5353

Mike Doughty

Oct. 20 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6216 Maple St. With plans to adjust each performance to a “real-time remix of the record at each show,” the band is excited to share their record in an authentic way. Tickets: $20. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353

Justin Townes Earle

Oct. 22 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6216 Maple St. This country singer’s latest album takes listeners through emotional and personal stories. Tickets: $25. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.

Smooth Hound Smith

Oct 22. at O’Leavers Pub, 1322 Saddle Creek Rd. The Nashville-based group is an American roots and rock band. Tickets: $27-$183. 9 p.m. 402.556.1238.

Spafford

Oct. 23 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6216 Maple St. “Strong vocals, tight harmonies, catchy tunes” can be used to describe the Arizona group. Tickets: $20. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.

Moon Hooch

Oct. 24 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The trio features two saxophonists and a drummer. Tickets: $15 advanced, $18 day of show. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

Through the Stone EP Release Show

Oct. 25 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Avenue. The heavy-rock band from Omaha shares “powerful” vocals and “unwavering” guitar playing. Admission: $10. 9 p.m. 402.884.5707.

Bianca Del Rio

Oct. 26 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The American drag queen won season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Admission: $49.75. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

David Cook

Oct. 27 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6216 Maple St. See the winner of the seventh season of American Idol live. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25, $100 VIP. 402.884.5353.

GRYFFIN

Oct. 27 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. This is the Gravity II Tour, with each song leaving an emotional impact. Admission: $25-$30. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

ZOSO—The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Oct. 30 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The group, formed in 1995, is about touching a golden era in music. They attempt to take viewers back to the atmosphere Led Zeppelin created. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569

