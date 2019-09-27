Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.
CONCERTS
The Doobie Brothers
Oct. 1 at Orpheum Theatre, 409 S. 16th St. The four-time Grammy Award-winning band has sold more than 48 million albums. Tickets: $78-$706. 8 p.m. 402.661.8501.
—omahaperformingarts.org
Australian Pink Floyd- All That You Love World Tour 2019
Oct. 3 at Stir Concert Cove-Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel, One Harrah’s Blvd. The group has sold over 4 million tickets for concerts that have taken place in over 30 countries. Tickets: $39.99+. 8 p.m. 712.329.6000
—aussiefloyd.com
Plague Vendor
Oct. 3 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. Singer Brandon Blaine and the rest of the band are known for making nothing into something. Come see them live. Tickets: $12-$15. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—plaguevendor.com
Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake
Oct. 4 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The Good Vibes and High Fives Tour. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 8 p.m. 402-345-7569.
—theslowdown.com
Mac DeMarco
Oct. 4 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The Canadian singer-songwriter has released six studio albums, with his newest release being Here Comes the Cowboy. Tickets: $41.49-$43.99. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Kansas
Oct. 5 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The band will be performing hits, such as “Carry On Wayward Son,” during this special concert series. Tickets: $63-$650. 7:30 p.m. 402-444-4750.
—kansasband.com
No Shelter
Oct. 5 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The Omaha band is a Rage Against The Machine tribute band. Tickets: $10 advanced, $15 day of show. 8 p.m.
—theslowdown.com
The Funk Nation Tour 2019 Lewis and Clark FunBrElla
Oct. 5 at Lewis & Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Dr. See the national recording artist live. Tickets: $20. 6 p.m. 402.444.5900.
—jc-the-new-king-of-funk.ticketleap.com
Cerebral Rot, Fetid, Carnographer, CBN, Odour of Sancity
Oct. 6 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. Four performers. Tickets: $10 advanced, $12 day of show. 8 p.m. 402.391.2554.
—lookoutomaha.com
Senses Fail
Oct. 6 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The New Jersey band has released seven albums. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Sinkane
Oct. 6 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The politically active and aware singer-songwriter invites guests to sing, dance, and converse. Tickets: $15-$18. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Delta Rae
Oct. 8 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The independent band has six members, and is currently working on its third and fourth albums. Tickets: $16. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Hoodie Allen: Whatever USA Tour
Oct. 8 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. This American singer and rapper will perform. Tickets: $30. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569
—theslowdown.com
Yonder Mountain String Band
Oct. 10 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The band has pushed boundaries in the bluegrass genre of music, with edgy and unique sounds. Tickets: $25. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!
Oct. 11 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. One of the world’s most famous hitmakers is making a stop in Omaha. Collins has over 100 million record sales. Tickets: $50+. 8 p.m. 402.341.1500.
—chihealthcenteromaha.com
Blue October
Oct. 12 at Reverb Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The group describes their latest record as emotional. The band has found themselves in a positive mindset spiritually and physically. Tickets: $35. 7:30 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Cigarettes After Sex
Oct 12 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The American pop band is known for their “ethereal” musical style. Tickets: $25. 9 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Scotty Sire
Oct. 13 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The former “Viner” is now a YouTube celebrity. In October of 2018, he released his first full length album- Ruin Your Party. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 day of show. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Lucy Dacus
Oct. 14 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The indie rock singer-songwriter has two critically acclaimed albums. Tickets: $15 in advance, $18 day of show. 8 p.m. 402-345-7569.
—theslowdown.com
Dirt Monkey
Oct. 17 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Patrick Megeath is an up-and-coming IDM artist, who has performed at established venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheater, and collaborated with a wide-range of artists. Tickets: $15. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Nelly
Oct. 17 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. The Midwest native is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, investor, and entrepreneur. Tickets: $39-$89. 7 p.m. 402.554.2800.
—unomaha.edu
Reverend Raven and The Chain Smoking Altar Boys
Oct. 17 at Chrome Lounge, 8552 Park Drive. The band plays traditional blues music, and is sure to excite the crowd. Tickets: $10. 6 p.m. 402.339.8660.
—chromeloungeomaha.com
Nothing, nowhere.
Oct. 18 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. Joseph Edward “Joe” Mulherin is an American rapper. Tickets: $17. 7 p.m. 402.391.2554.
—lookoutomaha.com
Patti LaBelle
Oct. 18 at the Orpheum Theater, 12th and Douglas St. The Grammy-award winning singer brings attitude and power to her R&B and pop hits. Tickets: $148. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0606.
—ticketomaha.com
Incubus
Oct. 19 at Orpheum Theatre, 1200 Douglas St. The American rock band is celebrating its 20 year anniversary with a tour, and is making a stop in Omaha. Tickets: $87. 8 p.m. 402.345.0606.
—ticketomaha.com
Whitney
Oct. 19 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. Their second album, Forever Turned Around, has ten songs about friendship and love. Tickets: $25. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
The Lacs and Black Stone Cherry
Oct. 19 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The duo blends together different styles of music—from country to rap—to create a unique, authentic sound. Tickets: $30. 9 p.m. 402.884.5353
—waitingroomlounge.com
Mike Doughty
Oct. 20 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6216 Maple St. With plans to adjust each performance to a “real-time remix of the record at each show,” the band is excited to share their record in an authentic way. Tickets: $20. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353
—waitingroomlounge.com
Justin Townes Earle
Oct. 22 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6216 Maple St. This country singer’s latest album takes listeners through emotional and personal stories. Tickets: $25. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Smooth Hound Smith
Oct 22. at O’Leavers Pub, 1322 Saddle Creek Rd. The Nashville-based group is an American roots and rock band. Tickets: $27-$183. 9 p.m. 402.556.1238.
—oleavers.com
Spafford
Oct. 23 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6216 Maple St. “Strong vocals, tight harmonies, catchy tunes” can be used to describe the Arizona group. Tickets: $20. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Moon Hooch
Oct. 24 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The trio features two saxophonists and a drummer. Tickets: $15 advanced, $18 day of show. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Through the Stone EP Release Show
Oct. 25 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Avenue. The heavy-rock band from Omaha shares “powerful” vocals and “unwavering” guitar playing. Admission: $10. 9 p.m. 402.884.5707.
—reverblounge.com
Bianca Del Rio
Oct. 26 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The American drag queen won season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Admission: $49.75. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
David Cook
Oct. 27 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6216 Maple St. See the winner of the seventh season of American Idol live. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25, $100 VIP. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
GRYFFIN
Oct. 27 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. This is the Gravity II Tour, with each song leaving an emotional impact. Admission: $25-$30. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
ZOSO—The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Oct. 30 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14 St. The group, formed in 1995, is about touching a golden era in music. They attempt to take viewers back to the atmosphere Led Zeppelin created. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569
—theslowdown.com
This calendar was printed in the September edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.