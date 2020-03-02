Seating matters.

Sports are best enjoyed in a spot where people feel fully comfortable—whether in a relaxed, lump-cushioned couch in the back corner of dad’s basement, strategically located near the beer fridge, or in a glitzy courtside seat next to Leo DiCaprio close enough to heckle LeBron.

There are few greater days for sitting down each year than those precious three weeks that tick past from the end of March until the beginning of April. March Madness is, indeed, a special time of year and it is once again coming to Omaha.

Since sports lovers are going to need a spot to sit, and since it does matter, here are eight places to watch March Madness in Omaha this year. Like Cinderella picks, these may not be the first places Omahans think of to watch a game, but they all offer a great experience.

Oscar’s Pizza & Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza

Omaha, NE 68130

oscarspizzaandsportsgrille.com



The first thing people notice when entering this spacious locale is the jerseys hanging above the bar. Equal parts Huskers (See: Ndamukong Suh) and Creighton, this is a place that feels local. The space includes lots of TVs—walls and walls of TVs. A patchwork quilt of high-def and three projectors make this a corneal cornucopia of sports. Grab a slice, grab a seat.

The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill

1203 S. 180th St., Omaha, NE 68130

thegoodlifeomaha.com



The Good Life has a few locations in the area, but this one stands out. With a great courtyard space—if the weather cooperates—and a unique two-building layout connecting this spot to The GL Lounge, there’s tons of room and a vibrant, buzzing atmosphere that has patrons wanting to set up shop in one of their rolling chairs all afternoon.

Tiger Tom’s Pub

7103 Military Ave., Omaha, NE 68104

@tigertomssportspub on Facebook



Much smaller than the previous selections, this hidden gem is tucked away on a quiet side street in Benson. With great bar food, an old popcorn machine near the door, and low-hung ceilings, Tiger Tom’s feels like a small-town high school gym. That makes it a perfect place for b-ball lovers to catch some games. Weather permitting, there’s an outdoor TV/courtyard for those who need some fresh March air.

The Session Room

812 N. 14th St., Omaha, NE 68102

sessionroomomaha.com



Sleek and perfectly located near the action at the stadium, The Session Room is a perfect place to grab a local craft beer and cheer with a mouth full of hand-battered cheese curds. Adorned with Creighton blue outside and a fresh design inside, this is a place where the food is just as good as the HD on their 12 giant TVs.

The Sports Hall

3852 Farnam St., Omaha, NE 68131

thesportshall.com



The newest sports bar on the list, The Sports Hall is different in atmosphere and size from the others. It’s more laid-back. More chill. But no less equipped to make a day-drinking sports fan’s experience memorable. Game-watchers can grab a drink from their whip-smart bartenders and play some indoor washers between games while waiting for a pizza to be delivered from the next-door restaurant.

IceHouse Sports Bar

10920 Emmet St., Omaha, NE 68164

icehouseomaha.com



Among the myriad new sports bars that pop up in Omaha, Icehouse remains a staple for many. It has nearly 360 degrees of televisions, a wide range of on-tap drinks, and is a place where audience participation is encouraged. This is the place to be for buzzer beaters, upsets, and toasts to Cinderellas.

