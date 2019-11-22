Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.



Stage Performances

Ella Enchanted

Through Nov. 10 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Ella Enchanted is a reinvention of the classic tale of Cinderella. Times vary. Tickets: $25. 402.345.4849.

—rosetheater.org

The Rocky Horror Show

Through Nov. 10 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. The cult classic show encourages audience participation and is a one-of-a-kind experience. Times vary. Tickets: $42. 402.345.0606.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Madama Butterfly

Nov. 1 and 3 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Jun Kaneko’s production of the famous opera returns to Omaha. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 p.m. Nov. 3. Tickets: $19-$99. 402.345.0606.

—operaomaha.org

Kyle Kinane

Nov. 6 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Kinane is an internationally touring comedian who has appeared on Drunk History, @Midnight, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Workaholics, This Is Not Happening, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, and Comedy Bang! Bang! 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Our Town

Nov. 8-24 at Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 E. Mission Ave. The fictional town of Grover’s Corners is the backdrop to this play about everyday life in America from 1901 to 1913. Times vary. Tickets: $18 adults, $16 seniors, $10 students. 402.291.1554.

—theatreartsguild.com

Joey Diaz

Nov. 8-9 at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 17305 Davenport St., Suite 201. Diaz’s love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes. Whether it is on film or onstage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance. Times vary. Tickets: $30. 402.493.8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Jeff Allen

Nov. 10 at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 17305 Davenport St., Suite 201. Allen’s rapid-fire humor centers on marriage and family. He has appeared on Showtime, Comedy Central, VH1, and more. At times gut-wrenching and hilarious, Allen’s one-man show, The America I Grew Up In, offers a unique view into his crazy world. Tickets: $20-$35. 402.493.8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Ailey II

Nov. 15 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. An energetic dance show featuring performances of original works and classics. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$38. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

A Christmas Carol

Nov. 15 through Dec. 23 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge in a classic Christmas story. Times vary. Tickets: $40-$55 adults, $26-$30 for students with valid ID. 402.345.0606.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Neil Hilborn

Nov. 16 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Hilborn is an American slam poet who writes and performs poetry. His poems often detail personal experiences and battles with mental illness. 9 p.m. $18 advanced, $20 day of show, $50 VIP. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Yesterday and Today

Nov. 22-Dec. 31 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Billy McGuigan and his brothers are back at Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles tribute show will have guests dancing in the aisles and singing along to every song. Times vary. Tickets: $40-$55 general admission. 402.345.0606.

—omahaplayhouse.com

DRUMline Live Holiday Spectacular

Nov. 22 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Classic holiday songs performed by a marching band. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$45. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes

Nov. 29 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. This is a holiday story brought to life. The theatrical event features acrobats, aerialists, and more, performing to the music of a full orchestra. 7 p.m. Tickets: $22-$145. 402.554.6200.

— omavs.com

Elf: The Musical

Nov. 29-Dec. 22 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. The story of a human who is raised by Santa and his elves has become a modern holiday classic. Times vary. Tickets: $27-$32. 402.345.4849.

—rosetheater.org

A Very Die Hard Christmas

Nov. 29-Dec. 22 at Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. A comedic take on the popular action/Christmas movie Die Hard. Times vary. Tickets: $35 general admission. 402.345.1576.

—bluebarn.org

The Nutcracker

Dec. 7 and 8 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The classic ballet comes to Omaha, featuring 130 dancers and over 250 costumes. 2 p.m. Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets: $27-$87. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Family Comedy Show with Greg Warren

Dec. 14 at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 17305 Davenport St., Suite 201. Greg Warren has been seen on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show on CBS, and Last Comic Standing, and has built a strong fan base with an act inspired by his Midwestern upbringing. This show is geared toward ages 10 and up. 3:30 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402.493.8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Jesus Christ Superstar

Dec. 10-15, at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera about the final seven days in the life of Christ is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new production. Times vary. Tickets: TBA. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

New Year’s Eve, an Evening of Laughter

Dec. 31 at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 17305 Davenport St., Suite 201. Ring in 2020 with laughter, provided by comedian John Paul Morgan. The 7:30 p.m. event includes an optional dinner package (drinks sold separately) while the 10 p.m. event includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets: $25-$50. 402.493.8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Top of page

This calendar was printed in the November/December 2019 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.