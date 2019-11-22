Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Family & More

Anime NebrasKon 2019

Nov. 1-3 at The Ramada Convention Center, 3321 S. 72nd St. Anime NebrasKon is a Japanese animation and pop culture convention held in Omaha. The event includes something for everyone—family-friendly panels, video and board games, and dances. Admission: $50-$55.

Union Pacific Museum November Family Night

Nov. 1 at Union Pacific Museum, 200 Pearl St. On the first Friday of every month, Union Pacific Museum hosts a family night. November’s theme is Bison Night. 5:30-8 p.m. Admission: free. 712.329.8307.

A Night at the Forbidden Forest

Nov. 1 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. Those age 21+ can journey into the forbidden forest to hunt for Horcruxes, or take O.W.L. exams via a Pub Quiz designed to challenge even the most knowledgeable witch or wizard. Students of Hogwarts will receive a drink ticket with admission to the event, and there will be owls to meet, wands to be chosen, and more. A costume contest will be held. 6-9 p.m. Admission: $25 members/$35 non-members. 402.731.3140.

A Holiday at Hogwarts

Nov. 2 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. Children of all ages can walk through the forbidden forest, visit the Sorting Hat, practice “swish and flick” wand moves and have a drink of Butterbeer (nonalcoholic, of course). Witch and wizard attire is encouraged and will be celebrated with a costume parade. 1-4 p.m. Ticket prices vary. 402.731.3140.

Autumn Festival: Arts and Crafts Affair

Nov. 7-10 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Art from hundreds of the best crafters and artists in the country, plus food and drinks, makes for an excellent family event. Times vary. Tickets: $9 adults, $8 seniors (62+), free for children under 10. 402.934.9966.

Veterans Shine On

Nov. 7 at Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave. The lighting of the World War II Colonnade. Speakers, special guests, hot cocoa, and music will contribute to this night for honoring veterans. 6-7 p.m. Admission: free. 402.444.5900.

Holiday Lights Festival

Nov. 18-Jan. 5 in the Old Market, 10th to 13th streets and Harney to Jackson streets. Omaha’s popular holiday season festival is back. This year, lights will illuminate the Old Market and surrounding streets as part of Holidays in the Old Market. The display will blanket the Old Market and surrounding streets with white lights and garland. The lighting display will be accented with LED snowflakes, window décor, and illuminated leaping reindeer. 402.345.5401.

Council Bluffs Kennel Club

Nov. 23-24 at Mid-America Center, One Arena Way. Dog-lovers will be able to see favorite breeds such as labradors, Lhasa apsos, beagles, and more at this annual all-breed show. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors, and free for children 12 and under. 712.323.0536.

Lights of Aksarben

Nov. 29, and Dec. 6, 13, and 20 at Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St. This annual event starts with the tree lighting Nov. 23 and includes community activities (in a heated tent), free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and horse-drawn carriage rides. 6-8 p.m. Admission: free. 402.496.1616.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 29 at Durham Museum, 801 S 10th St. The Christmas at Union Station festivities begin with the annual tree lighting ceremony. The event includes live music, cookie decorating, and holiday crafts, plus a visit from Santa Claus. Everything leads to the signature tradition of the night: the community countdown to lighting the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree. 4-8 p.m. Museum admission applies ($11 adults, $8 seniors ages 62+, $7 children ages 3-12, and free for members and children under 2). 402.444.5071.

Winter Wonderland

Nov. 30 in Downtown Papillion, 122 E. Third St. This small-town festival includes festive lights, carriage rides, hot chocolate and s’mores, visits with Santa and his reindeer, and holiday shopping. 5-9 p.m. Admission: free. 402.331.3917.

KETV Family Festival

Dec. 1 at various locations. The Family Festival offers an opportunity to experience many of Omaha’s leading downtown attractions. Ollie the Trolley will provide free, heated trolley rides between locations, which include The Durham Museum, Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha Children’s Museum, Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, the W. Dale Clark Library, and the YMCA downtown. Noon-5 p.m. Admission: free. 402.345.5401.

The Madrigal Christmasse Feaste

Dec. 4-7 at Regency Marriott Ballroom, 10220 Regency Circle. Ibsen Costume Gallery takes guests back in time to the Renaissance years for a dinner experience complete with food and costumes. 6 p.m. Tickets: $62 per person, $55 groups of 10 or more. 402.556.1400.

Milk & Cookies With Santa

Dec. 6 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Omaha Children’s Museum will stay open late so children can play with a cast of holiday characters. Special events include decorating cookies, attending shows of Santa’s Magic, and participating in open play throughout the museum. Included in admission, which is: $13 adults and children ages 2+, $12 seniors ages (60+), and free to members and children under 24 months. 402.342.6164.

Holiday Cultural Festival

Dec. 6 at Durham Museum, 801 S 10th St. Visitors can learn how the world celebrates this joyful time of year from more than 20 local cultural organizations. Crafts and traditional dress will be displayed while musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening. Ethnic foods and gifts will be available for purchase. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for members and children under 3. 402.444.5071.

Union Pacific Museum December Family Night

Dec. 6 at Union Pacific Museum, 200 Pearl St. The theme for December’s family night is “Trainapalooza!” 5:30-8 p.m. Admission: free. 712.329.8307.

Hot Shops Winter Open House

Dec. 7-8 at Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St. This biannual event includes the studios being open for visitors, organized art displays, artist demonstrations, and gallery shows. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: free.

National Poinsettia Day

Dec. 12 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. The holiday poinsettia show offers all the opportunity to celebrate National Poinsettia Day. The first 100 families to visit the garden will receive a poinsettia (limit one per family) to celebrate. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children age 6-12, free for members and children under 6. 402.346.4002.

Winter Moon Walk and Campfire

Dec. 13 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. This family-friendly program will incorporate a short moonlight hike through the forest followed by a campfire under a full moon. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $21 adults, $20 senior (62+), $13 children 2-17, $5 for members and children under 2. 402.731.3140.

Supper with Santa

Dec. 13-14, 20-21 at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. Attendees can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have story time, decorate cookies, and eat dinner. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission: TBA. 402.773.8401.

Fifth Annual 100 Block Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Dec. 23 at 100 Block (102-164 W. Broadway) in Council Bluffs. Participants are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater for this fun event where several bars on the 100 Block are offering samples of beer. Registration is at Barley’s Bar (114 W. Broadway) from 6-9 p.m. Admission: $5.

Penguins and Pancakes

Dec. 26-30 at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. Guests can munch on pancakes while creating crafts and viewing visits from the African penguins inside the zoo’s Aquarium Conference Center. 9-10:30 a.m. Tickets: $15-$25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 402.773.8401.

Nick Jr. Live!

Dec. 28 and 29 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Dora the Explorer, Paw Patrol, and more Nick Jr. characters take the stage for a live stage performance. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 28 and 29. Tickets: $23.25-$109.25. 402.345.0606.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular

Dec. 31 at CHI Health Center, MECA Lot B, 455 N. 10th St. This incredible show fills the sky with bursts of color, choreographed to explode on cue to a unique musical score of iconic ’60s hits. 7 p.m. Admission: free. 402.345.5401.

New Year’s Eve Bash

Dec. 31 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Guests will ring in the New Year with a countdown and evening activities at the museum. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (age 60+); free for members and children under 2. Museum admission included. 402.342.6164.

Noon Year’s Eve

Dec. 31 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Music from Dino O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars and special crafts and activities are on the lineup, along with the celebratory Bubble Wrap stomp and balloon drop at noon in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for members and children under 3. 402.444.5071.

