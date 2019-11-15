Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Nebraska

American PoP Nov. 8 at Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney This band will perform all their hits during their concert in Kearney. 308.698.8297.

Jazz Orchestra Nov. 10 at Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra performs traditional big band compositions by long-term jazz masters. 308.627.2717.

Veterans Day Nov. 11 at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, Ashland. The museum honors America’s military veterans with a special program and lunch on Veteran’s Day. This program features posting of the colors and a keynote speaker. Veterans are encouraged to attend this event in uniform. RSVP is requested by Nov. 2 .402.944.3100.

Christmas at the Mansion Nov. 17-Dec. 22 at Lied Lodge and Conference Center, Nebraska City. The historic 52-room mansion features vintage-inspired decorations and holiday-themed displays. 402.873.7222.

Gateway Farm Expo Nov. 20-21 at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney. Guests will see the latest agriculture technology and services at this 50th annual expo, which will feature the talk “Planning for the future of your farm—transitioning to the next generation,” by Ron Hanson, UNL Professor Emeritus, free barbecue, and hundreds of exhibits. 308.234.2717.

Wizards and Witches beer Festival Nov. 23 at The Royal Grove, Lincoln. Adults age 21 and older are invited to this evening of magic, debauchery, and mischief. The Royal Grove will become a wizarding world and attendees can taste more than 20 magic-inspired beers.

Moscow Ballet Nov. 24, at Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney. “The Russian Nutcracker” with the Moscow Ballet celebrates the magic of Christmas. The show is known for their award-winning dancers, lavish costumes, and backdrops. 308.698.8297.

Christmas Traditions Festival Nov. 29-Dec. 8 throughout Minden. The annual Light of the World Christmas Pageant will take place on the weekends, and a full week of activities is available, from a carnival for children to a scavenger hunt, escape room, concerts, free movies, and more. 308.832.1811.

Holiday Trolley Tour of Lights Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 29-Dec. 27 at Lied Lodge, Nebraska City. The Arbor Day Farm trolley will take visitors on a tour of historic Nebraska City to view the best Christmas lights. A classic Christmas story is read during the ride. 402.873.8733.

Merry Christmas, Baby! Dec. 6-8 at Brownville Concert Hall, Brownville. This annual Christmas concert features Chicago vocalist Tammy McCann. 402.825.3331.

Holidays in the Haymarket Dec. 6 and 13 at the Haymarket in Lincoln. Santa will visit the Haymarket, and guests can participate in free horse-and-carriage rides while various entertainers sing Christmas songs. 402.435.7496.

Christmas at the Codys Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6- 21 North Platte. Buffalo Bill’s magnificent Victorian mansion is decorated for the holidays and open to the public during the Christmas season each year, as is the barn. Evening events include outdoor caroling and hayrack rides. Complimentary hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts are provided. 308.535.8035.

Santa’s Workshop Nov. 30-Dec. 30 at Cody Park, North Platte. Twenty-five acres of park are turned into Santa’s Village with animated elves building toys, the Grinch, a Victorian scene, and gingerbread men. Concessions will be available. The 1913 carousel will be open for free rides and horse and carriage rides will be available. 308.535.6700.

Victorian Christmas on Main Street Dec. 7 in downtown Plattsmouth. Guests can listen to seasonal music, tour the Cass County Historical Musuem, take hayrack rides, meet Father Christmas and more. The official tree lighting takes place at 6:30 p.m. 402.296.5544.

High Plains Christmas Dec. 7 at Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering. This holiday tradition features hayrack rides, marshmallow roasting, and cowboy coffee around a bonfire. Kids can write letters to Santa and send them via Pony Express to Santa’s Village in downtown Gering. 308.436.1989.

Christmas Past and Present Dec. 7-8, 13-14 at Stuhr Museum, Grand Island. This event features a beautiful lamplit tour of Railroad Town and live music. 308.385.5316.

Christmas Cabaret Dec. 13-15 at James Arthur Vineyards in Raymond. The vineyards present a fun-filled evening of Christmas songs and holiday Broadway hits. Admission price includes one glass of wine. 402.783.5255.

Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14 at the Candy Factory Building, Lincoln. Santa will come back to the Haymarket to visit the kids and have photos taken with them during breakfast. An elf will demonstrate his balloon artistry. Also happening that day is Haymarket Unwrapped, in which retail shops will offer special treats and entertainment as visitors do their Christmas shopping. 402.435.7496.

Yule Log Celebration at Platte River State Park Dec. 21 near Louisville. Visitors can follow the clues and find the Yule Log. The shooting range is open during the day, as well as special crafts, hayrack rides, snacks, and more. 402.234.2217.

Eighth Annual Winterfest Dec. 28 at Ponca State Park in Ponca. This outdoor family tradition features a Yule Log Quest, the National Championship Fruitcake Fling, seasonal crafts, lighted hayrack rides, and more. 402.755.2284.

Iowa

Girls GetAway Weekend Nov. 1-3 at Amana Colonies. This special trip is dedicated to women, for women. There are many special events planned, such as special menu selections at restaurants, shopping specials, and wine sampling. 319.622.7622.

Mother and Son Ball Nov. 2 at Science Center of Iowa, Des Moines. This event is meant to bring mothers and sons closer together. The ball includes food and music, along with a roaming photographer for professional photo opportunities.

Siouxland Coffee Festival Nov. 2 at Sioux City Convention Center, Sioux City. Attendees can sample coffee, learn a variety of home-brew methods, watch a latte art competition, listen to live entertainment, and more. Tea is also a part of this festival, so green, black, or herbal lovers can join the fun.

Iowa’s Premier Beer, Wine & Food Expo Nov. 8-9 at Iowa Events Center, Des Moines. Foodies, beer lovers, and wine lovers can try amazing samples from the best restaurants the Midwest has to offer. The event includes live music, activities, and speakers. 515.564.8000.

White Christmas Nov. 19-24 at Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines. This classic tale is the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. 515.246.2300.

From the Barrel—Des Moines’ Whiskey Festival Nov. 23 at The River Center, Des Moines. This event is designed for the connoisseur. The tickets include at least eight whiskey tasting (attendees can choose from over 200 options), bands, activities, and games, along with a special speaker and Q&A session. 515.371.4791.

Whose Live Anyway Nov. 23 at Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines. This show features the current cast of Whose Line is it Anyway? This 90-minute improv show is all based on audience suggestions to be performed by cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley, and Joel Murray. All ages are welcome. 515.244.0507.

Lighted Christmas Parade Nov. 23 in downtown Clarinda. Over 75 lighted floats decorate the Clarinda Downtown Square for this holiday parade. 712.542.2166.

Disney on Ice Nov. 27- Dec. 1 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines. Some of Disney’s most popular stories, such as those from Cars, Toy Story 3, The Little Mermaid, and more, will be performed on ice. 515.564.8000.

Julefest Nov. 29-30 in Elk Horn and Kimballton. This celebration of the arrival of the Christmas season is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Events include a “Naughty or Nisse” 5K Polar Run, a pancake supper, and a concert. The Museum of Danish America and Danish Windmill will be open throughout the weekend. 712.764.7472.

Prelude to Christmas Dec. 6-8 at the Amana Colonies. In this 34th annual tradition, guests can view candlelit streets, walk through the colonies’ Tannenbaum Forest, visit Santa, and see a special display of Christmas past in the Heritage Museum. On Saturday, the Amana Church presents a cookie walk. 319.622.7622.

Sinterklaas Day Dec. 7 in downtown Orange City. Holland’s version of Santa arrives on his white horse during a large parade. Other activities include Dutch games and a puppet show. 712.707.4510.

Norwegian Christmas Celebration Dec. 7 at The Vesterheim National Norwegian-American Museum and Heritage Center, Decorah. This lively day of events includes Scandinavian holiday traditions, crafts, music, a movie, and other treats. 563.382.9681.

Christmas in Kalona Dec. 7 in downtown Kalona. Children can fill their “walking stockings” with gifts from local merchants, have their picture taken with Santa, decorate cookies and ornaments, take a cookie walk, tour churches, and ride in a carriage. 319.656.2660.

Old World Christmas Market Dec.8-9 at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, Cedar Rapids. This tradition includes live music and dance performances, seasonal treats, and free family activities for visitors to enjoy while shopping for specialty imports and handmade gifts by select artisans. 319.362.8500.

Kansas

Wicked Wine Walk Nov. 2 at Kansas City Power & Light District, Kansas City. Bubble, bubble, boil, and trouble. Participants on this wine walk can listen to live music on 14th Street while sipping on wine and nibbling on small plates at each of the participating venues. 816.842.1045.

Find the Wine Nov. 2 and 9 at Walter’s Pumpkin Patch, Burns. Snacks and samples of wine will be available at this third annual event, but the guests must try to locate samples located within the corn maze. 21+ only. 316.320.4150.

Chili & Soup Festival Nov. 3 in downtown Hutchinson. This annual festival features a variety of soups and chilis, which can be voted on by attendees, along with music, entertainment, and shopping in the downtown area. 620.694.2677.

Jersey Boys Nov. 2 at Lied Center of Kansas, Lawerence. This story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons has won Tony and Grammy Awards, and left thousands singing along to the band’s hits. 785.864.2787.

Historic Candlelight Tour Nov. 9 at Tallgrass Prairie National Reserve. Step back in time to learn about actual events that took place on the property over 100 years ago. Living history reenactors tell the stories of the ranch and American Indian culture on the prairie with first-person vignettes of real life on a typical winter night in the prairie. Kerosene lanterns light the path. 620.273.8494.

Veterans Day Weekend Nov. 10 in Fort Scott, Kansas. Fort Scott has been honoring veterans since 1842. This signature event includes a parade through the downtown and a grand ball, in which 19th century costumes are encouraged, but gloves are required by all. 620.223.3566.

20th Annual Holiday Luminary Walk

Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7, and 13-14 at Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in Overland Park. Guests can stroll down candlelit paths through the gardens while viewing holiday lights and listening to live music. 913.895.6270.

Shawnee Christkindl Markt Dec. 7 at City Hall in Shawnee. This city celebrates its German roots with its Christkindl Markt, featuring carolers, a Mayor’s Christmas tree, holiday-themed dances, and more. 913.631.6545.

Hyde Park Luminaries Dec. 21 in Hutchinson. Stroll, drive, or ride through this beautiful neighborhood for the 35th annual Christmas Luninaria. Meet Santa at the corner of 20th and Washington streets, listen to musical entertainment, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, drink cider, and eat cookies at Hyde Park. 620.694.9310.

Missouri

Great Pumpkin Smash Nov. 2-3 at Kansas City Zoo, Kansas City Visitors can watch animals stomp, crash, and roll around with huge pumpkins after Halloween. This is a great post-Halloween activity for children of all ages. 816.595.1234.

The Chainsmokers Nov. 15 at Sprint Center, Kansas City. Grammy-Award winning band The Chainsmokers is known for their hits like “Selfie” and “Closer.” 888.929.7849.

Brewery Lights Nov. 22-Dec. 30 at Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery. This 34th annual event is family-friendly, with ice skating, a kids zone, walking tours of the area, a train, and photo opportunities with the famous Clydesdales. Those who want to tour the brewery can do so. 314.577.2626.

2018 NCAA Hall of Fame Weekend Nov. 25-26 in Kansas City. The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Sunday at the Sprint Center Kansas City, with the Hall of Fame Classic Tournament taking place the next day in the arena. 888.929.7849.

St. Charles Christmas Traditions Nov. 30-Dec. 22. Locations vary, St. Charles. In addition to the 80-plus characters who are always “making seasons bright,” there are a host of other activities in St. Charles at Christmastime. 800.366.2427.

WinterFest Nov. 23-Dec. 31 at Worlds of Fun, Kansas City. Millions of lights transform the park during the holiday season. The event includes live shows, and the chance to meet iconic holiday characters, join in holiday activities like ice skating and cookie decorating, and ride select park attractions. 816.454.4545.

90th Annual Plaza Lights Nov. 29 in Kansas City. Each Thanksgiving evening, one of Kansas City’s most grand annual traditions happens on the Country Club Plaza. Those missing Omaha’s post-turkey dinner lights show can see a dazzling display in Kansas CIty that includes giveaways, performances, fireworks, and a post-ceremony concert. The lights display runs through mid-January. 816.753.0100.

Annual Christmas Candlelight Tours at the Historic Daniel Boone House Dec. 6-7, 13-14 at historic Daniel Boone Home, Defiance. Frontiersman Daniel Boone’s home will be open and lit for the holidays. The village will have historic scenarios and information about this time period, and campfires will be lit. People can drink hot cider and eat snacks while roaming through more than 1000 luminaries. 636.798.2005.

Sights and Sounds of Christmas Dec. 7 in Atchison. This event is for kids of all ages, with children’s activities such as North Pole Village and a lighted Christmas Parade. 800.234.1854.

Candlelight Homes Tour Dec. 7-8, throughout Weston. Historic homes in this antebellum city will be open and the streets will be decorated with luminaries. Father Christmas will be present. 816.640.2909.

Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Dec. 18-22 at Union Station, Kansas City. Back for its 19th annual run, the KCS Holiday Express train brings Santa Claus and his elves back to Union Station. Guests can visit with Santa and tour the train for free. The event includes reindeer and a miniature village, a gingerbread boxcar, the elves’ workshop, the reindeer stable, and a little red caboose. 816.460.2020.

