Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.



CONCERTS

Twin Peaks

Nov. 1 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Chicago’s Twin Peaks have gleefully embraced change since their 2010 formation to become one of the city’s essential rock bands. With their fourth album, Lookout Low, the sonic and creative leap the five-piece takes feels like a total revolution of their youthful sound. 9 p.m. $18 advance, $20 day of show. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The Four Italian Tenors: Viva Italia!

Nov. 2 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. A group of Italian musicians perform classic works. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$55. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Scottie Miller Band

Nov. 2 at The Jewell, 1030 Capitol Ave. Minnesota jazz staple Scottie Miller has been inducted into the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame, and toured with blues icon Bo Diddley and three-time Grammy-nominated singer Ruthie Foster. 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. Admission: $20. 917.748.4337.

—jewellomaha.com

Tenth Mountain Division

Nov. 2 at Barley Street Tavern, 2735 N. 62nd St. This band takes an exploratory trip through Americana from their diverse influences of classic southern rock, progressive bluegrass, sixties psychedelic blues, and rock ‘n’ roll. Admission: TBD. 402.408.0028.

—barleystreet.com

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

Nov. 3 at The Jewell, 1030 Capitol Ave. This band has been performing since 2012, and night after night they bring blues and funk music to local crowds. 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Admission: $10. 917.748.4337.

—jewellomaha.com

Dream Theater

Nov. 4 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Dream Theater, pioneers of progressive metal music, secluded themselves in upstate New York in the creation of their newest album, Distance Over Time. 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50-$254. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage

Nov. 4 at Brothers Lounge, 3812 Farnam St. New Yorker Jeffrey Lewis’ band has a multifaceted existence, exploring a stylistic swath from contemplative folk narratives to distortion-fueled garage rock to soundscape abstractions and more. 8 p.m. Tickets: $8 advance, $10 day of show. 402.558.4096.

—brothersloungeomaha.com

That 1 Guy

Nov. 5 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Artist Mike Silverman performs a unique show with homemade instruments. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

Remo Drive

Nov. 7 at at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. The band’s latest album is Natural, Everyday Degradation. 8 p.m. Tickets: $16 advance, $18 day of show. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

For King & Country

Nov. 10 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. This Grammy-award winning duo For King & Country is known for hits such as “Joy” and “Priceless.” 7 p.m. Tickets: $20-$200. 402.554.6200.

—omavs.com

JOHN 5 with Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack

Nov. 8 at Sokol Underground, 2234 S. 13th St. John 5 has worked with musicians such as Mötley Crüe, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Alice Cooper. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402.346.9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Arson City’s Sixth Annual Citizens Ball

Nov. 8 and 9 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This year’s event will feature two back-to-back performances by Arson City and more. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 for one day, $20 for both, $35 VIP. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Keith Harkin

Nov. 9 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. The Irish singer/songwriter has toured around the world over the last 15 years. 8:15 p.m. Tickets $35 advance, $40 day of show. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

Caamp

Nov. 12 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Caamp formed when Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall met and bonded over a shared love of music and a shared love of home, specifically the inspiration they culled from the Midwest lives they grew up in. Their self-titled 2016 debut album took flight, quickly gaining over 52 million streams. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advanced, $23 day of show, $59 VIP. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

X Ambassadors

Nov. 12 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. The band’s third album, Orion, was released in June. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $28. 402.346.9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2019

Nov. 13 at Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. This multiplatinum American band fuses multimedia with a rock concert. Their Christmas music has been a favorite of people young and old. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39-$70. 712.323.0536.

—ticketmaster.com

Big Wild

Nov. 15 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Producer Jackson Stell has adopted influences from California’s natural glory and open spaces to create the atmospheric and wide-spanning Big Wild sound, which traverses electronic, indie, pop, and beyond. 8:30 p.m. $20 advanced, $25 day of show. 402.346.9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

The Piano Guys

Nov. 16 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The Piano Guys perform their unique take on classical music, modern pop, movie scores, and more. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $51-$126. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Slayer

Nov. 18 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. One of the most popular heavy metal bands is stopping in Omaha on their final world tour. 6 p.m. Tickets: $26-$250. 402.341.1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Mayday Parade: Forever Emo

Nov. 19 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This Tallahassee-based rock band got inspiration for their latest album from an abandoned hospital where the band members used to sneak in to explore as teenagers. Their music evokes the memories of overgrown vines, rusted hospital beds, and IV stands. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advanced, $28 day of show. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Yelawolf: “Ghetto Cowboy Tour”

Nov. 20 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. The rapper comes to Omaha for the “Ghetto Cowboy Tour.” 7 p.m. Tickets: $30. 402.346.9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Wilco

Nov. 20 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Wilco’s unique sound is a combination of rock, country, folk, pop, and more. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $45-$55. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Katastro

Nov. 20 at the The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Emerging from diverse musical backgrounds, the members of Katastro gather to create a unique sound, blending hip-hop, blues, jazz, and rock. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced, $17 day of show. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Third Eye Blind

Nov. 26 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The popular rock band released their sixth album, Screamer, in October. 8 p.m. Tickets: $35-$1,000. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The HU

Nov. 26 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The HU is a band from Mongolia that blends hard rock and traditional Mongolian throat singing. Their first two videos (“Yuve Yuve Yu” and “Wolf Totem”) have garnered over 30 million views. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced, $18 day of show. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Chastity

Nov. 26 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Chastity (Brandon Williams) hails from Whitby, Ontario, a suburb well removed—physically and emblematically—from Toronto. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in Concert

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. A screening of the third film in the popular series will be accompanied by a live performance of the film’s music by the Omaha Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets: $19-$79. 403.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Holiday Concert Series

Nov. 30-Dec. 22 Tuesday evenings, Saturdays, and Sundays at Durham Museum, 801 S 10th St. Talented local entertainers, school musicians, and choirs will perform as part of The Durham Museum’s Holiday Concert Series. Concerts are free, but museum admission ($11 adults, $8 seniors ages 62+, $7 children ages 3-12, and free for members and children under 3) applies. 402.444.5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party

Dec. 3 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This show sees the group bring their own unique take to a variety of classic holiday songs. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25-$45. 403.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Jonas Brothers

Dec. 4 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. The brothers are back and as popular as ever. In June, they released their first album in 10 years. Attendees can expect to hear their new hit “Sucker” as well as fan favorites like “Burnin’ Up.” 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $46-$588. 402.341.1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

The Motet

Dec. 5 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This Denver septet harnesses pure energy. They encode a message in their energetic mélange of funk, soul, and pop. 8 p.m. $20 advanced, $25 day of show. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Morbid Angel

Dec. 6 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. These legendary death metal titans are promising a show of pure evil and uncompromised dark art. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advanced, $30 day of show. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Baptist Church

Dec. 7-8 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Omaha’s nationally recognized Salem Baptist Church choir brings back its popular concert, featuring holiday classics and new music. Tickets and times vary. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Old 97’s Holiday Extravaganza

Dec. 9 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Old 97 emerged from Dallas more than 20 years ago at the forefront of a musical movement blending rootsy, country-influenced songwriting with punk rock energy and delivery. In 2019, they are still going strong. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Blackalicious

Dec. 10 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This California-bred duo has a hard-won reputation as one of hip-hop’s most progressive, forward-thinking creative forces. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Five Finger Death Punch

Dec. 14 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. Five Finger Death Punch, known for “Wrong Side of Heaven” and “Gone Away,” performs. 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.50-$79.50. 402.341.1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Home Free

Dec. 19 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The acapella country band has sold more than 350,000 albums worldwide. 8 p.m. Tickets: $19.50-$118.50. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Mariachi Herencia de México

Dec. 20 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The youth ensemble from Chicago brought new life to mariachi music with their debut album in 2017. In this show, they celebrate the holiday season with a performance of Mexican and American holiday music. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10-$25. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Dec. 21 and 22 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The most famous Christmas music group of all time, which was started in Omaha, celebrates their 35th anniversary with their annual tour. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 7 p.m. Dec. 22. Tickets: $38.25-$58.25. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

