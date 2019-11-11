Mike Cutrera II— IT Support

Cutrera hails from Cajun Louisiana, was raised in Texas, currently lives the Nebraska good life, and is becoming Nova Scotian. While his geek gene has been glowing brightly since birth, he also thrives as a musician, maker, and artist/photographer/videographer. As an entrenched lifelong learner, Cutrera enjoys reading, the sciences, and voluminous hours immersed in existential thinking and study of the Comprehensive Anticipatory Design Science works of Buckminster Fuller. He loves spending time with his wife, daughter, grandkids, and extended family. When not geeking out or traveling, he might be found cheering on hockey, curling, and sumo teams.

Carrielle Sedersten— Contributing Writer

Sedersten covers arts, culture, and people. A UNO journalism alumna, she’s a self-described content connoisseur. When she encounters people out in the wild, she has to remove her headphones and pause one of the many podcasts she listens to religiously. She loves reading nonfiction books and binge-watching the hottest TV shows when she has time. Sedersten embraces the millennial stereotype of choosing experiences over stuff, from dining at the latest Omaha restaurants to catching a musical at the Orpheum Theater. She loves traveling to new cities and is obsessed with French culture. When she’s not in Omaha, she can be found kayaking, snorkeling, or walking the beach during winter in Florida. She stays active with her dogs Louis and Lola, and loves to spend time nature bathing. Her guilty pleasures include all things Walt Disney World and Twitter.

Houston Wiltsey — Contributing Writer

Wiltsey is a music journalist who started writing as a way to get free concert tickets. Three years and dozens of articles later, he’s still doing it for that reason—but with the bonus of being able to photograph the artists he loves. When he’s not agonizing over his word choices and punctuation usage he can be found cooking, spraining his ankles playing basketball, reliving old glories on the soccer field, and trying to learn Oasis’ back catalog on guitar.

Rebecca Weis — Intern

Weis was born and raised in Scottsbluff. She is a junior at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she is majoring in broadcast journalism. Her favorite way to spend her free time is hanging out with friends while goofing off and binge-watching shows on Netflix or Hulu. Her passions include writing, performing, and traveling. She recently spent six months studying abroad, which taught her that sometimes the best things come from new and different experiences. Weis is unsure where her degree will take her after graduation, but she is excited and looking forward to life beyond college.

This article was printed in the October 2019 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.