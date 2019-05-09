Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, May 9:

Thursday, May 9 and Saturday, May 11: The Black Swan Theory is a new project out of North Omaha from Lewade “Big Wade” Milliner. They put on a high energy show that blends soul, funk, R&B, and jazz music, and this weekend you have the chance to catch two. On Thursday, they’re playing Ozone Lounge starting at 6:30 p.m. Can’t swing that one? Hit up Omaha’s newest downtown jazz club, The Jewell, in the Capitol District on Saturday to see them perform. Learn more about the band here.

Friday, May 10:

Everyone loves a little Parks and Rec, right? Well Omaha’s Parks and Rec is returning that love with their Spring into Summer event. Head to Zorinsky Lake around 5:30 p.m. for a park party featuring bounce houses, s’mores, canoeing, archery, a rock wall, and local DJs Montez and Shari from 99.9 KGOR. Stick around for the afterparty starting at 7:30 p.m. with Omaha favorite Taxi Driver kicking out the summer jams. Food trucks will be on hand throughout the evening, and alcoholic beverages will be available for those who partake at this time. Get all the hot deets here.

Saturday, May 11:

Oh, you know I can’t resist a good dog theme. Head to 16th and Farnam streets this Saturday for The Bullies Invade Block 16. This is an Omaha Gives Kickoff Celebration, with information about their Omaha Gives campaign, “Bloom Where You Are Planted.” Specials include such tasty treats as the Bulldog Burger Special, a Bulldog Porter, and of course, a Colorado Bulldog cocktail. Naturally, the day wouldn’t be complete without someone special to share it with…and to clean your hands. (Yes, this means there will be real, live smoosh-faces standing by to help you “clean” up.) Find out more here.

Omaha girls (and women) rock. No, seriously. This Saturday brings a variety of women-led musical acts to O’Leaver’s from 2-8 p.m. This is their spring benefit concert, We’re the Girls of Omaha, produced by the Omaha Girls Rock Advocacy Board. Unconvinced? What if I tell you Flora and Grace, Virginia Kathryn, Cat Beret, Bathtub Maria, Annie Dilocker, Enjoli & Timeless, and Jocelyn will be performing? This is seriously a don’t-miss show. Celebrate Mother’s Day early with some of Omaha’s fiercest women. For the full rundown, click here now.

Sunday, May 12:

Once again, there’s just too much going on for us to list it all here. As it should be, because mothers should have options. Whether they’re a soccer mom or a rocker mom, there’s something on this list they deserve to experience.

Champagne Cinema—Yes, brunch and mimosas is always an option. But why not keep the champagne flowing at Alamo Drafthouse while you watch Dolly Parton take on her boss in 9 to 5.

Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise—Take mom for a cruise along the Missouri River aboard the River City Star. She can enjoy live entertainment and a tasty brunch while enjoying the soothing movement of the river.

Farmer’s Markets—You know what the drill is here. Get fresh, local produce and do a little people/dog watching while you stroll through the market making your picks. Grab your mom and take her take her to the market in Aksarben Village this Sunday. (Or in the Old Market on Saturday.)

High Tea & Talons at Fontenelle Forest—Does your mom like nature and learning? At Fontenelle Forest, you and mom can enjoy tea, small pastries, and sandwiches while learning about raptors. Fancy dress is encouraged, including high-tea hats. (Prize for the fanciest one!)

Yer Mom’s Comedy Show—Take a break, moms. And maybe a little road trip to James Arthur Vineyards for this comedy show you’ll really be able to relate to. Did I mention there’s wine?

