Even after 25 years in practice, Ann Meissner Sjulin, M.D., never forgets what it’s like to be on the other side of female health care, from pelvic exams and fertility concerns to pregnancy care and hormonal changes. She’s even experienced some not-so-ordinary things like emergency surgery for a ruptured ovarian cyst at 16, giving birth to a 10-pound baby without an epidural, and surviving breast cancer.

“Delivering a baby and having a baby—it’s not the same,” she said. “Or when women are in menopause and telling you about their hot flashes? Yeah, I get it,” Sjulin says. “I’ve kind of run the gamut on health issues for females.”

So as an obstetrician/gynecologist, Sjulin’s compassion comes naturally. “I love taking care of women,” she said, adding that she listens to patients’ concerns and strives to make sure they understand both the medical details and their treatment options.

“Today’s patients want to feel like they have a say in what’s going on,” she said.

The practice was only four years old when Sjulin joined as the third person and first woman on staff in 1993. Seven of 10 doctors on the current team are female, along with all seven nurse practitioners/physician assistants and four midwives, and all but one member of the support staff. It creates a nice camaraderie among the staff and a welcoming environment for the practice’s female clientele, she said.

“[Patients] feel very comfortable talking to us about their medical concerns; they feel like we give them time and really listen and validate what they’re worried about,” she says. “That patient-centered focus makes people want to keep coming back.”

7205 W Center Road, suite 200

Omaha, NE 68124

402.397.6600

midcityobgyn.com

This sponsored content was printed in the December 2019/January 2020 edition of B2B. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.