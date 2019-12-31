Sometimes a project comes along that involves a room that is just too small. This was the case with a client’s guest bathroom—one of many design projects The Designers has consulted on through the years for this homeowner in the heart of Omaha.

In addition to re-designing the space, we were charged with finding a way to replace the bathtub with a shower equipped with a rain shower head. But with a ceiling 6 feet, 8 inches high, this posed a major challenge.

One of the first things we selected was a beautiful new sink basin. Its design, combining gold and silver colors, allowed us to incorporate both chrome and gold finishes in the hardware selections. Mosaic tiles that combine the metallic colors with white and cream were chosen as well.

As demolition and construction progressed, we located enough space between the floor joists in the ceiling to allow us to install—to my client’s pleasure—a rain shower head. The raised ceiling also allowed for recessed LED lighting, which provides fantastic light and helped to complement the lighted magnifying mirror.

Extra blocking was installed in the walls before drywall to allow grab bars and balance bars to be easily added should they be needed in the future. Selecting grab bars that resemble decorative towel bars is one of my favorite design solutions.

By opening the area to the shower with a see-through glass panel, an illusion of additional space was achieved. This delights the eye, allowing one to immediately enjoy all the mosaic, tiles, hardware, and decorative effects of the shower space upon entering the room.

The walls of the room are covered in a faux travertine porcelain tile. Mother of pearl mosaic draws its inspiration from the countertop material of durable quartz. The tile bath floor resembles hexagonal wood parquet installations. Finally, a striking floral art piece treasured by the client provides an eclectic snap of color and charm to the space.

The finished result is a truly functional guest bath makeover with a dramatic twist.

This article was printed in the January/February 2020 edition of OmahaHome. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.