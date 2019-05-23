Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Monday, May 27:

Mondays aren’t technically the weekend, but it is Memorial Day, so here are some happenings you can attend. However you choose to spend your day, take a moment to remember what it’s really about. Find other events here.

Memorial Day at Prospect Hill Cemetery—This is the 40th Annual Old-Fashioned Memorial Day Observance and features: the Prospect Hill Preservation Brass Ensemble; a presentation of colors; some words from Omaha writer and historian Ryan Roenfeld; and a 21-gun salute. Click here for more info.

Memorial Day Run at Boys Town—Work off all those hot dogs and burgers at this annual run. With three types of runs, this kid-friendly event will be fun for all ages. Plus it’s for a good cause! Learn more here.

Slip and Slide Kickball at Memorial Park—Pretty much exactly what it sounds like, there will also be hot dogs with toppings at this one. Please bring a side or dessert to share at this event hosted by Great Adventure Ministries. Find more details here.

ICON Memorial Day Picnic—This one’s for the fierce and fabulous, hence the name. The Imperial Court of Nebraska hosts this anything-but-typical annual picnic. This one’s also kid-friendly, just don’t let them near the jello (shots)! Get the rundown here.

Have a great Memorial Day weekend and be safe!

Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26:

Omaha Improv Fest is back to scratch that improv itch for the seventh year. With four nights of improv shows featuring top national improvisers and local teams, this is a festival comedy lovers won’t want to miss. Think improv might be for you? Be sure to check out the workshops offered on Saturday and Sunday. Stick around on Sunday for a huge cookout and catch the shows that night. There’s also after-parties every night and a social hour Friday before the shows begin. Find the fun here.

Thursday, May 23:

You are invited to a Reopening of the Permanent Collection Galleries of Postwar and Contemporary Art at Joslyn Art Museum this evening. This event follows a brief closure of the exhibit that began May 7. Perhaps most exciting is the unveiling of five new acquisitions by major American artists. Oh, and the fact that it’s free. Meet up on the Strauss Bridge in Joslyn’s Conagra Brands Atrium at 6 pm., where a cash bar and light snacks will be available. Learn more here.

Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26:

This weekend the world’s largest tattoo convention tour is coming to Council Bluff for the First Council Bluff Tattoo Arts Convention from Villian Arts. You can get tattooed some of the world’s best tattoo artists, including the top local, national, & international artists. TV celebrities from Ink Master, Tattoos After Dark, and Best Ink will also be on hand. There will be daily tattoo competitions and dynamic live performances from The Enigma Live, Olde City Sideshow, and human suspension artists. Tickets are only sold at the show. Find out more here.

Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25:

Yes, they’re playing for two nights in Omaha, but let’s be real—we aren’t all going to get to go to The Faint show at The Waiting Room. But we are all invited to the (free!) The Faint After Party at Reverb Lounge, thanks to Benson Soul Society. And yes, this vinyl dance party is happening both nights. So grab your Lite Brites and your stomping shoes and head to Benson. Keep an eye out for The Crepe Beyond/Pie Fairy popup for your chance to grab a bite before getting down. Check out who’s playing here.

UPCOMING:

Sunday, June 2: It’s time for another Omaha Magazine June Launch Party for The Food Issue. Come out and sign up for the watermelon-eating contest and listen to some sweet tunes from special guest, Joshua Hoffman. Stay tuned for more details.