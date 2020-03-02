A desire for smart space-planning, abundant natural light, and “aging in place” initiated home renovation plans for this baby boomer couple. Anita Wiechman, a partner with Interior Design Group, was called in to bring solutions.

The primary goal of the renovation was to thoughtfully redistribute square footage in the bedroom area to create a more efficient bathroom, a larger closet, and a comfortable master bedroom.

The outdated bathroom included a dim vanity area, a side room for the tub/shower and toilet, and poor storage. These small, divided rooms became the new master bath. Toilet and bath spaces were reconfigured, and a transom window was added to the toilet room. An undermount tub, placed opposite the bedroom, was installed and anchored by a large, frosted privacy window. The tub style was chosen to allow easy entrance/exit for the homeowners. OSB (a stronger, engineered board) was used on all the new bathroom spaces to accommodate grab bars in the future. LED recessed lighting, as well as vanity lighting, brighten the dim space, essential for the aging-in-place concept.

An additional transom window was installed in the the zero-entry shower, and still another larger, operable window replaced the only existing window. The newly designed and larger vanity area includes a counter-height sitting space. The full-height mirror reflects the expansive shower, finished with a clear glass panel to visually expand the width of the bathroom.

The large-scale Carrara marble-designed porcelain tiles enhance the bathroom with a timeless style. A herringbone pattern on the floor visually widens the long rectangular space, while 30-by-30-inch shower tile reduces grout lines. Textured tile was used on the floor of the shower for safety, and a seat was included. The shower seat, shower floor, and bathroom floor is heated. Cabinet and wall paint colors are warm neutrals, adding a spacious feeling.

French doors were installed between the bedroom and bath; the wider 48-inch doorway maintains openness while providing the option for privacy. The oversized doorway allows the natural light from the large tub window to stream into the bedroom.

The two-person closet space was created from underutilized bedroom footage. New drawers, double-hanging rods, shelving, and hooks organize the couple with stylish efficiency. The closet defines the areas for his and hers, providing plenty of storage without the use of bedroom chests or dressers. LED lighting was utilized in the space for a well-lit room.

Although the bedroom was downsized, it maintains a spacious feeling, accommodating a king-sized bed, an upholstered bench, a pair of attractive, sleek storage nightstands, and more importantly, custom-designed stacked wall storage. This busy couple requested bedroom storage to organize their various community and family projects, as their clothing needs would be met in the new closet. Each project is assigned to a large drawer for easy access and speedy put-away. The carpet is a dense low pile to further enhance the universal design. Lighting in the bedroom includes LED accent lighting for the artwork and lamps. Prewired outlets for future swing arm reading lamps by the bed will accommodate a universal design when needed.

To add visual interest to the neutral finishes, vivid colors are used in the artwork and accent furnishings. Changing the bed orientation in the room resulted in a new wonderful backyard view that is ever-changing and restful.

The designer received a great compliment—“the new en suite changed their lives.” The homeowners started the project overwhelmed and restless, seeing the disorganization morning and night. Now everything has its place. They feel restored and refreshed in their new favorite space.

Anita Wiechman is a full-time designer, having graduated with her degree in interior design in 1979. She passed the NCIDQ exam and is a Certified Kitchen Bath Remodeler, certified through NARI. Her projects include both residential and commercial and range in all sizes and budgets. She is one of the partners of Interior Design Group. When Anita’s not designing, she is happily busy with her family, which includes two grand babies under the age of 3.

