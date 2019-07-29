Industry leader Lamp Rynearson leverages their engineering, landscape architecture, and survey experience to meet client needs for any sized project. The purpose-driven company knows its infrastructure work lasts generations, thus it creates enduring, yet socially-environmentally

responsible designs.

“It’s about being stewards,” President and CEO Nancy Pridal said.

An expanded footprint sparked a recent rebranding.

“Operating under four names in different office locations impeded us from pushing forward as one company with the same culture,” Pridal said. “Rebranding is an opportunity to step back and say, ‘We are Lamp Rynearson–and we are proud of that legacy.’”

Engineering News Record ranks Lamp Rynearson among the top 500 design firms.

“We’re proud of where we are from a growth standpoint,” Pridal said. “Our strategy right now is about organic growth. We want to grow in a measured way so that we maintain our culture.”

Its employee-owners are the authors of a lived purpose statement: “To leave a legacy of enduring improvements to our communities, while perpetuating our company for future generations.”

Their core values include fostering employees’ professional and personal development, advancing the firm’s professions and communities, and making innovation, creativity, and quality the

company’s hallmark.

“Commitment to integrity, honesty, and ethics…is something we all buy into,” Pridal said. “I can’t stand up in front of my team and say this is how we’re going to be if I’m not leading in that way.”

She herself serves on various boards and is a 2019 ICAN Leadership Award winner. Employees donate time and resources.

Pridal said, “Leadership has to be about looking at the bigger picture and holding us accountable for the things we say we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it. It’s also thinking about what the future is going to look like and how we drive that.”

The firm helps forecast the industry’s future through Engineering Change Lab USA.

“We are jumping into that conversation at a national level through this initiative. We are proud of being engineers and of the work we do. We want to make sure we stay relevant and viable regardless of changes in technology or the environment. We’re not going to put our head in the sand. We stand in the fire of change and agility.”

Staying agile requires a free flow of ideas.

“Our human resource strategy uses a new performance-based communication training. We’re enhancing our ability to have direct conversations by showing empathy while holding each other accountable.”

Another way is by maintaining a fresh talent stream.

“We have great success bringing young people into the company and retaining them,” Pridal said. “Several veteran project managers came in as interns. We’ve developed an apprenticeship program and have a strong relationship with ACE Mentor Program of America.”

A legacy of servant leadership, project management, and technical expertise have kept Lamp Rynearson at the cutting edge through 60 years—but the firm’s strength is its dynamic people.

14710 West Dodge Road, Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68154

402.496.2498

lamprynearson.com