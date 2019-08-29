Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Friday, Aug. 30:

This Friday is National Grief Awareness Day, and UNO’s Public Relations Student Society of America is having is having their Pet a Pup back to school event in Elmwood Park. The PRSSA has partnered with Grief’s Journey and Midlands Pet Therapy to help educate and raise awareness on how to deal with grief. And of course, provide them with the chance to interact with therapy dogs. While this is a university event, all are welcome to attend. Learn more here.

Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 1:

It’s La Fest Italiana time again, and they’re celebrating 35 years of tradition with authentic Italian food, music, dancing, wine, and beer at il Palazzo. The Santa Lucia Marching Band will perform, as well as Las Vegas and local entertainers, including The 70’s Band, The Brits, and Taxi Driver. Throw in fireworks, bocce ball, and plenty of activities for children such as face painting and balloon sculpting, and there will be plenty to keep you busy this weekend. A traditional Catholic Mass will take place on Sunday at 10:15 a.m., and will be partly said and sung in Italian. Find more details here.

Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2:

SeptemberFest has been happening in Omaha since 1977, offering four days of entertainment that includes educational and artistic displays, a carnival, and Omaha’s largest parade. Held every year on Labor Day weekend, this event helps fund a number of community improvement projects. There’s an international food garden, a “kiddie kingdom,” beer garden, and parade. Special events include a barbecue/ribeye steak cookoff, car show, boxing/MMA fights, and more. To get all the festive details, click here.

Saturday, Aug. 31:

The Labor Day Masquerade R&B Edition at Love’s Jazz and Art Center is a unique Labor Day weekend event. Black and gold is the color scheme, and yes, masks are required. Several local musicians will be performing and DJ Doc Beat Box will be mixing things up. You know the dancing will start early, so get there on time and get your tickets now! To find out more, kick it over here.

Sunday, Sept. 1:

Hutchfest is the ultimate Sunday Funday event. It gives you the opportunity to shop with makers from across the Midwest while listening to music, snacking on food, and sipping on drinks. You can also play in the oversized lawn games park—featuring Connect 4, Jenga, Bags, Bumper-Ball, and Virtual Reality—and catch live, local music performances curated by the folks from Maha Music Festival. Get your tickets here now.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.