Stage Performances
June 1 at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. This night of dirty comedy and adult stand up is for those age 21-plus and shamefully immature. The event recurs on the first Saturday of each month. Admission: $5. 402.720.7670.
Diane Coffee
June 2 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Diane Coffee’s music is characterized by intense instrumentation and lyricism with hints of psychedelic, funk, and doo.wop. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advanced, $15 day of show. 402.345.7569.
The Blues of Knowing Why
June 2-16 at Union for Contemporary Arts, 2423 N. 24th St. This new play centers around 14-year-old Vivian Strong, who, on June 26, 1969, was killed by an Omaha Police officer. Her death divided a community and created a fracture that has never been resolved. Times vary. 402.933.3161.
Dan Cummins
June 7-8 at the FunnyBone Comedy Club & Restaurant, 17305 Davenport St. Cummins’ unusual observations and unique autobiographical stand.up have earned him spots on The Tonight Show, Conan, and many other late-night programs. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Tickets: $20-$50. 402.493.8036.
Matilda: The Musical
June 7-30 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Matilda is a youngster with an extraordinary imagination who learns to claim her destiny. The show is filled with high-energy dance numbers. Times vary. Tickets: $24.50-$29.50. 402.345.4849.
Leslie Odom Jr.
June 8-9 at the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in Broadway’s smash hit Hamilton, Odom joins the Omaha Symphony for two performances. Times vary. Tickets: $19-$89. 402.345.0606.
Broad Perspective Improv Show
June 13 at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. Broad Perspective is a comedy show made for women, by women. The theater invites all women, female-identifying, and gender-queer folks to these two “dude-less” comedy shows. 8 p.m. Admission: $5. 402.720.7670.
Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks
June 13-30 at the Howard Drew Theatre of Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Backed by an all-star band, Vaughan presents an evening of classic rock with a focus on female artists and songwriters of the 1960s to the 1980s. Thursdays-Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. Tickets: $30. 402.345.0606.
Late Night at the Backline
June 13 at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. Host Cameron Logsdon presents this monthly night of local comedy and musical talent at the Backline. 10 p.m. Tickets: $8. 402.720.7670.
The Woodsman
Through June 16 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 10th St. A re-imagined tale about the origin of L. Frank Baum’s The Tin Woodman of Oz, The Woodsman gives the darkly beautiful, haunting, and heart-breaking story a new life through music, storytelling, and puppetry. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors (age 65+). 402.345.1576.
Shakespeare On the Green: All’s Well That Ends Well
June 20-23 at Elmwood Park, 411.1/2 N. Elmwood Road. Juno’s Swans’ all-female performance will dive into a world of mistruths, betrayal, and deceit, born of one woman’s obsessive love. Times vary. Admission: free. 402.280.2391.
Shakespeare On The Green: Hamlet
June 27-30 at Elmwood Park, 411.1/2 N. Elmwood Road. A young man returns home from school abroad to attend the funeral of his father. Soon after, he finds himself at the wedding of his mother and uncle. Shakespeare’s most popular tragedy journeys through a deep and painful inspection of humanity and mortality. Times vary. Admission: free. 402.280.2391.
