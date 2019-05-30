Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Stage Performances

June 1 at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. This night of dirty comedy and adult stand up is for those age 21-plus and shamefully immature. The event recurs on the first Saturday of each month. Admission: $5. 402.720.7670.

—backlinecomedy-com.seatengine.com

Diane Coffee

June 2 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Diane Coffee’s music is characterized by intense instrumentation and lyricism with hints of psychedelic, funk, and doo.wop. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advanced, $15 day of show. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

The Blues of Knowing Why

June 2-16 at Union for Contemporary Arts, 2423 N. 24th St. This new play centers around 14-year-old Vivian Strong, who, on June 26, 1969, was killed by an Omaha Police officer. Her death divided a community and created a fracture that has never been resolved. Times vary. 402.933.3161.

—u-ca.com

Dan Cummins

June 7-8 at the FunnyBone Comedy Club & Restaurant, 17305 Davenport St. Cummins’ unusual observations and unique autobiographical stand.up have earned him spots on The Tonight Show, Conan, and many other late-night programs. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Tickets: $20-$50. 402.493.8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Matilda: The Musical

June 7-30 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Matilda is a youngster with an extraordinary imagination who learns to claim her destiny. The show is filled with high-energy dance numbers. Times vary. Tickets: $24.50-$29.50. 402.345.4849.

—rosetheater.org

Leslie Odom Jr.

June 8-9 at the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in Broadway’s smash hit Hamilton, Odom joins the Omaha Symphony for two performances. Times vary. Tickets: $19-$89. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Broad Perspective Improv Show

June 13 at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. Broad Perspective is a comedy show made for women, by women. The theater invites all women, female-identifying, and gender-queer folks to these two “dude-less” comedy shows. 8 p.m. Admission: $5. 402.720.7670.

—backlinecomedy-com.seatengine.com

Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks

June 13-30 at the Howard Drew Theatre of Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Backed by an all-star band, Vaughan presents an evening of classic rock with a focus on female artists and songwriters of the 1960s to the 1980s. Thursdays-Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. Tickets: $30. 402.345.0606.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Late Night at the Backline

June 13 at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. Host Cameron Logsdon presents this monthly night of local comedy and musical talent at the Backline. 10 p.m. Tickets: $8. 402.720.7670.

—backlinecomedy-com.seatengine.com

The Woodsman

Through June 16 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 10th St. A re-imagined tale about the origin of L. Frank Baum’s The Tin Woodman of Oz, The Woodsman gives the darkly beautiful, haunting, and heart-breaking story a new life through music, storytelling, and puppetry. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors (age 65+). 402.345.1576.

—bluebarn.org

Shakespeare On the Green: All’s Well That Ends Well

June 20-23 at Elmwood Park, 411.1/2 N. Elmwood Road. Juno’s Swans’ all-female performance will dive into a world of mistruths, betrayal, and deceit, born of one woman’s obsessive love. Times vary. Admission: free. 402.280.2391.

—nebraskashakespeare.com

Shakespeare On The Green: Hamlet

June 27-30 at Elmwood Park, 411.1/2 N. Elmwood Road. A young man returns home from school abroad to attend the funeral of his father. Soon after, he finds himself at the wedding of his mother and uncle. Shakespeare’s most popular tragedy journeys through a deep and painful inspection of humanity and mortality. Times vary. Admission: free. 402.280.2391.

—nebraskashakespeare.com

