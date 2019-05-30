Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Family & More

Farmer’s Market

Gardening season is open in Omaha, and those desiring fresh produce will find plenty of options in the area, along with artisan cheeses, farm-raised meats, freshly baked breads, assorted treats, and craft items.

Council Bluffs (Bayliss Park) 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Old Market (11th and Jackson streets) 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Village Pointe (168th and Dodge streets) 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Aksarben Village (67th and Center streets) 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays.

Papillion (84th and Lincoln streets) 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays starting May 29.

Night Market (Turner Park @ Midtown Crossing) 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Last Friday of the month starting May 31.

Florence Mill (9102 N. 30th St.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays starting June 2.

Rockbrook Village (108th and Center streets) 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 5.

Gifford Park (33rd and California streets) 5-8 p.m. Fridays starting June 7.

Free movies

What better time than summer to kick back and watch a movie? Several parks and outdoor spaces in the metro area offer free movies that the community can enjoy watching. Bring a blanket or chair. Movies begin at dusk unless otherwise stated.

Movies in the Park (Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., Council Bluffs): Fridays starting June 14.

Midtown Crossing (Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St.): each Monday

Starlight Movies (SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion): Fridays twice a month

Taste of Omaha

May 31-June 2 along the Riverfront. Foodies and families can delight in this festival, which features cuisines ranging from around the world—from Mediterranean to Mexican, from soul food to salad. Entertainment includes free concerts, dance performances, and kids activities. Admission: free, but tickets must be purchased for food. 402.346.8003

—showofficeonline.com/TasteHome

Benson Beer Fest

June 1 in Benson, 60th and Maple streets. This beer-lover’s festival hosts hundreds of breweries, local food vendors, raffles, giveaways, and music. 3-7 p.m. Tickets: $35.00 advance, $40 day of event, $45 early entry VIP tickets.

—bensonbeerfest.com

Castlepalooza

June 1 at Joslyn Castle, 3902 Davenport St. The community is invited to come to an evening of fun on the grounds of the castle. This festival features local music, educational activities, vendors, food trucks, and craft beers. 3-9 p.m. Admission: free. 402.595.2199.

—joslyncastle.com

Omaha Potter Faire

June 1-2 at Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St. Fans of the Harry Potter series will enjoy this event, which includes live owls, costumed characters, vendors, food, drink (including Butterbeer from The Garbled Owl Butterbeer Shop), and children’s activities. 402.331.5500.

—omahapotterfaire.com

From Expositions to Jazz Musicians Tour

June 2 at the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This River City History Tour will delve into the story of the Trans.Mississippi International Exposition of 1898 and how the stately homes, parks, and jazz halls that followed helped characterize the culture of North Omaha. 2-4 p.m. Admission: $20 for members, $25 for non.members. 402.444.5027.

—durhammuseum.org

Blues & Balloons Festival

June 1 at Soaring Wings Vineyard, 17111 S. 138th St. The annual blues event will feature several musical guests. Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair and blanket to take in the music. A hot air balloon show will follow. 3:30-10 p.m. Admission: $25 adults, $15 ages 12 and up. 402.253.2479.

—soaringwingswine.com

Countryside Village Art Fair

June 1-2 at Countryside Village Shopping Center, 8722 Countryside Plaza. The annual fair showcases a mix of styles, perceptions, and media. The artwork selection inspires casual visitors to start art collections and connoisseurs to add to existing collections. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: free. 402.391.2200.

—countryside-village.com

Craft Fair

June 2 at Rockbrook Village, 2800 S. 110th Court. At this fair, attendees can find dozens of midwest makers, designers, small-batch food and drink purveyors, apothecary providers, and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: free. 402.390.0890.

—rockbrookvillage.com

Urban Photography Walk

June 6 at Rockbrook Camera, 2909 S. 169th Plaza. Attendees will have the opportunity to get professional camera instruction for shooting urban photos. The group will travel to the Durham Museum for a tour and receive hands.on practice capturing images, followed by a photo walk through the Old Market. 2-8 p.m. Tickets: $45. 402.691.0003.

—rockbrookcamera.com

Introduction to Hops Tour

June 6 at The Hop Yard, 18003 Club View Dr., Plattsmouth. This opportunity is perfect for those who want to learn more about growing hops or see a local hop yard. Weather permitting, groups will be able to tour the hop yard and harvest equipment on site. The ticket includes a $6 voucher for food or drink from the taproom. 6-7 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402.296.0633.

—thehopyardnebraska.com

Santa Lucia Italian Festival

June 6-9 at Lewis and Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Drive. This festival is an Omaha tradition, celebrating its 95th year. The event includes authentic Italian foods, music, presentation of the Santa Lucia festival queen, and a carnival. The festival ends with mass at St. Frances Cabrini. Times vary. Admission: free. 402.342.6632.

—santaluciafestival.com

45th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival

June 7-9 at Mike Fahey St. between 10th and 14th streets. The festival will host 135 of the nation’s finest visual artists, three stages of continuous entertainment, including national performers, and a large, hands-on Children’s Fair on Saturday and Sunday. Admission: free. 402.345.5401.

—summerarts.org

Elkhorn Days

June 7-9 throughout Elkhorn. This festival includes a parade, hot air balloon rides, and a fireworks display. Times vary. Admission: free. 402.289.9560.

—elkhorndays.com

Blackstone District Walking Food Tour

June 8 at The Blackstone District, 42nd and Harney streets. This tour focuses on the rich history and food of the Blackstone District, one of Omaha’s newest and hottest spots to grab a bite or a cocktail. 1 p.m. Tickets: $45. 402.651.0047.

—omahaculinarytours.com

2019 Craft Fair & Concert

June 8 at Stony Brook Church, 14345 Y St. The goods of more than 100 vendors and crafters from the Omaha area will be on display, with activities and a bounce house for the kids and food from the Teeny Weeny Wiener Wagon and Quick Bites Soul Food. The evening offers a live outdoor concert from local musicians. Craft Fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Concert 4:30-7:30 p.m. Admission: free. 402.895.9596.

—stonybrookchurch.com

Mud Factor

June 9 at Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St. Known as the “seriously fun 5k obstacle run,” the Mud Factor provides a challenging obstacle course that tests participants’ strength and speed while getting covered in mud. Kids ages 4-13 are suggested to participate in the shortened kids running course. 10 a.m. Admission: $65 adults, $45 kids, $10 spectator entry.

—mudfactor.com

Rose Day and Show

June 9 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. The Omaha Rose Society is displaying roses to promote the culture and appreciation of this flower. Visitors can view a variety of rose blooms and arrangements, visit with rosarians, and explore the rose garden. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for children under 6. 402.346.4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Papillion Days

June 12-16 in Papillion. The 72nd annual event includes a parade, fireworks, a carnival, and more. Times vary. Admission: free. 402.331.3917.

—papilliondays.org

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

June 13 at TD Ameritrade Park, 1200 Mike Fahey St. The Royals and Tigers will play a regular season game, the first of its kind in Omaha, before CWS Opening Celebration Day. 7 p.m. Tickets: $20.$99. 402.546.1800.

—tdameritradeparkomaha.com

College World Series Opening Day

June 14 at TD Ameritrade Park, 1200 Mike Fahey St. The opening day of one of Omaha’s most popular summer traditions includes a full slate of events such as Fan Fest, team autograph sessions, practices, Olympic-style opening ceremonies, a concert, and a fireworks finale. 9:10 a.m. Admission: free. 402.554.4422.

—cwsomaha.com

College World Series

June 15-25/26 at TD Ameritrade park, 1200 Mike Fahey St. This annual baseball tournament offers fans the chance to be a part of a cherished tradition that includes tailgating and cheering on your favorite college baseball teams. Hours vary. Tickets: $30-$55, or $90 for a book of 10. 402.554.4422.

—cwsomaha.com

High Vibe Festival

June 15 at Stinson Park, 67th and Center streets. This day.long event starts with a run at 7 a.m. and includes multiple yoga sessions, plant.based food workshops, and more. The event closes with a concert by The Confidentials. 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets: $10 for the run, $25 for one yoga class, $125 for the full festival. 402.496.1616.

—aksarbenvillage.com

Last Call for Alcohol Tour

June 18 at the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This River City History Tour will teach visitors about the bootlegging history of Omaha as told through the 1931 federal indictment brought against some of Omaha’s largest bootleggers. 6-7:30 p.m. Admission: $20 for members, $25 for non-members. 402.444.5027.

—durhammuseum.org

Dinosaur Egg Hunt

June 20 at Southwind Park, 8120 S. 92nd Ave. Kids of all ages can participate in this hunt, in which the object is to find giant green dinosaur eggs, otherwise known as watermelons. 3 p.m. Admission: free. 402.331.3455.

—cityoflavista.org

41st Annual Quilt Show

June 20-22 at Embassy Suites-La Vista Hotel and Conference Center, 12520 Westport Parkway. Visitors can view quilts, watch demonstrations, and interact with vendors and the Omaha Quilters’ Guild during their show, Showers of Color. Admission: $1. 402.880.3559.

—omahaquiltersguild.org

Junkstock: Underneath the Stars

June 21-23 at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. This vintage festival offers more than 150 junk and vintage vendors, local food trucks, live music, and activities. 4-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10 per day or $20 full weekend pass, free for children 12 and under. 402.765.8651.

—junkstock.com

Polish Fest

June 22 at Crescent Moon and Huber-Haus German Bier Hall, 3578 Farnam St. A variety of Polish beers and foods will be available at this festival, including Polish sausage, glombki, and pierogis. Noon-11 p.m. Admission: free. 402.345.1708.

—beercornerusa.com

Yoga in the Aquarium

Through June 23 at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, 3701 S. 10th St. Open to anyone 16 and older, these unique yoga classes are housed inside the Education and Conference Center at the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Attendees are recommended to bring their own yoga mat, water bottle, and any other equipment necessary. 9 a.m and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission: $22 non.members, $16 members. 402.738.2038.

—omahazoo.com

O Comic Con

June 28-30 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. OCon is an expo-style comics and pop culture convention held annually in the metro. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets: $40 three.day pass. 402.915.5833.

—oconexpo.com

Turner Park Night Market

June 28 at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St. This monthly outdoor market features local vendors, food, activities, music, and attractions. 6-9 p.m. Admission: free. 402.557.6006.

—midtowncrossing.com

Heartland Pride Parade and Festival

June 29 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. This event is about the celebration, recognition, and integration of LGBTQ+ people and culture. 10 a.m. Admission: free.

—heartlandpride.org

Old Market District Walking Food Tour

Through June 29, locations vary. This event, an Omaha Culinary Tour event, showcases restaurants in the Old Market and gives attendees a taste of the history of the locations. Times vary. Admission: $45. 402.651.0047.

—omahaculinarytours.com

Omaha Beer Fest

June 29 at Horsemen’s Park, 6303 Q St. One of the largest beer festivals in Nebraska features American craft beers, ciders, hard sodas, and wines, along with live music from Lemon Fresh Day. 4-11:30 p.m. Admission: $35 general admission, $75 VIP tickets.

—omahabeerfest.com

