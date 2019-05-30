Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Exhibitions

The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design

Opening June 1 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Pulling this familiar everyday object out from under the desk and dining table, The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design surprises visitors with the imaginative style and creativity found in a seemingly humble piece of furniture. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 college students with ID, free for Joslyn members and children 17 and under. 402.342.3300.

—joslyn.org

Depth & Accumulation

Through June 2 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Painters Carolyn Albrecht and Jennifer Radil sift through the ebb.and.flow nature of their medium, the self, the stories they create, and the balance of depth and frivolity. Admission: free. 402.595.2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Group show

June 4-30 at Artist’s Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. Multimedia artist Dwayne Adams, glass artist Marcia Joffee Bouska, ceramic artist Tom Quest, and sculptor Pete Wroblewski will present their latest artworks at this show. An opening reception will be held June 7. Admission: free. 402.342.9617.

—artistscoopomaha.com

Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family

Opening June 8 at the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This multimedia exhibit educates visitors about the newly.revised tyrannosaur family tree and includes more than 10 life.sized dinosaur specimens on display. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children, free for members and children under 2. 402.444.5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Traditional Masks

Opening June 8 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. This exhibition showcases a selection of masks that have been created for use during annual celebrations, festivals, and while performing traditional dances. Admission: free. 402.731.1137.

—elmuseolatino.org

Alison O’Daniel’s Heavy Air and Lui Shtini’s Tempos

Through June 15 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. O’Daniel creates cinema, performances, and visual arts that visualize not having access to sound. Shtini’s painting technique uses layers of underpainting and brushstrokes while his drawings are of charcoal and graphite. Admission: free. 402.341.7130.

—bemiscenter.org

Nature’s Colorful Threads

Through June 17 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This exhibit by the Omaha Weavers and Spinners Guild celebrates how the fibers and dyes found in nature can become works of art. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children, free for members and children under 6. 402.346.4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Patriotic Perches Exhibit

Opening June 18 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This exhibit showcases 51 hand-crafted birdhouses made by Richard Yost. The pieces educate visitors about state birds and give a unique combination of art, geography, and horticulture knowledge. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children, free for members and children under 6. 402.346.4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Portraits by Reagan D. Pufall

Opening June 20 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Reagan D. Pufall, originally from North Dakota, uses his exhibit to challenge the viewer to a staring contest with the mantis. The portraits are up close and personal and show the resemblance between mantis and man. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children, free for members and children under 6. 402.346.4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith

Through June 23 at the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This exhibit explores America’s “of, by, and for the people” government. It features multimedia experiences, immersive design, and artifacts from the Smithsonian and state historical organizations. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12). Free for children 2 years and under and members. 402.444.5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Brent Witters

Through June 26 at Modern Arts Midtown, 3615 Dodge St. Witters is a mixed.media artist who uses discarded materials to make a social statement on environmentalism and the consumer.based society. This show also features artists Barbara Kendrick and William Loveless. Admission: free. 402.502.8737.

—modernartsmidtown.com

I Remember When: An Oral History Project

June 27 at Great Plains Black History Museum, 2505 N. 24th St. Guests can stop by and learn about how to focus on collecting and documenting family history and why it is important. Admission: free. 402.932.7077.

—gpblackhistorymuseum.org

2019 Nebraska Artist Biennial

Through Aug. 5 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. This juried exhibition showcases some of the best Nebraska artists. The show will include drawing, printmaking, painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics/pottery, multimedia/other, student art, and 3D art. Admission: free. 402.305.1510.

—gallery1516.org

