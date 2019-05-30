Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

CONCERTS

This summer, local parks and other spaces will offer an eclectic array of live music, including rock, R&B, blues, jazz, and country from local musicians. These concert series, offered in some of Omaha’s most vibrant areas, will provide a fun night out.

Music and Memories (Shadow Lake Towne Center, 72nd Street and Highway 370): 6:30 p.m. Fridays

Music and Movies (La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road): 7 p.m. June 7, July 19, and Aug. 9.

Music in the Park (Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., Council Bluffs): Wednesdays starting June 12

Music in the Park (Washington Park, 20th and Franklin streets, Bellevue): 7 p.m. Thursdays

Rockbrook Village (108th and Center streets): 7 p.m. Fridays

Saturdays @ Stinson (Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St. ): 7 p.m. Saturdays

Vibes (Village Pointe 17305 Davenport St.): 6:30 p.m. Thursdays

Mozart & Mahler

June 1 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The Omaha Symphony will perform Mozart’s “Symphony No. 25” and Mahler’s “The Song of the Earth.” The performance features soloists Michelle DeYoung and Issachah Savage. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-72. 402.345.0606.

The Strumbellas

June 8 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The group known for dark, introspective music recently released an album of punching backbeats and positive lyrics. Listeners can expect both types of songs at this show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402.345.7569.

It Don’t Mean A Thing…Music of the Swing Era

June 9 at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St. The Master Singers, an Omaha a cappella group, presents an energetic and upbeat evening of swing music. 6 p.m. Admission: $15 adults, $12 students and seniors, free for children 12 and under. 402.937.1764.

Tempo of Twilight

Tuesday evenings starting June 11 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This is an outdoor concert series that brings local entertainment to the garden, perfectly blending music and nature. Bring chairs, food, and the family for a night of fun. 6-8 p.m. Admission: included in garden admission, which is $10 adults, $5 children, free for members and children under 6. 402.346.4002.

The Record Company

June 11 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This Grammy-nominated band from L.A. is known for their song “Off The Ground,” from their 2016 album Give It Back To You. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advanced, $25 day of show. 402.884.5353.

Coheed and Cambria

June 13 at Stir Cove, One Harrah’s Blvd. Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon, and Every Time I Die will come to Stir Cove with their full rock sound. Tickets: $43-$65. 712.329.6000.

The Rhythm of Change

June 15 at the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Nebraska’s largest LGBTQ arts organization, the River City Mixed Chorus, will celebrate their 35th season with the music of Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Judy Garland, Dolly Parton, and more. 7 p.m. Tickets: $15-$30. 402.345.0606.

Harvey Brindell and The Tablerockers

June 15-16 at Havana Garage, 1008 Howard St. These blues artists from Portland are coming for two nights. On Friday night they will welcome national blues performer Mitch Kashmir from Santa Barbara, California. 8 p.m. Admission: free. 402.614.3800.

Paa Kow

June 19 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Ghana.born drummer and composer Paa Kow uses a custom, traditionally inspired Ghanaian drum set to share his Afro.Fusion sound with the audience. Paa Kow blends rhythm and artistry from his home with jazz and African roots. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced, $20 day of show. 402.884.5707.

Zydeco Festival

June 22 at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. This regional music festival will feature artists from southwest Louisiana: Keith Frank, Chubby Carrier, and the Prairie Gators. The public is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Cajun and creole favorites, including alligator on a stick, boiled crawfish, and jambalaya, will be available. 3 p.m. Admission: free. 402.557.6006.

Train and Goo Goo Dolls

June 25 at Stir Cove, One Harrahs Blvd. These two 1990s alt.rock bands are joining forces this summer. Train is known for “Drops of Jupiter,” and the Goo Goo Dolls are known for “Iris.” 7 p.m. Tickets: $62-$128. 712.329.6000.

Three Dog Night

June 27 at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. These 1970s music icons are known for “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” and other songs. 7 p.m. Tickets: $35.50 advanced, $40 day of show. 402.597.2065.

Built to Spill

June 27 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This indie rock band is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Keep it Like a Secret album. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402.884.5353.

The Slackers

June 28 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The Slackers combine ska, reggae, rock, and jazz. The show will open with a set from The Bishops, a ska band based in Omaha. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced, $18 day of show. 402.345.7569.

Chris Young

June 29 at Stir Cove, One Harrahs Blvd. This Grand Ole Opry member has been nominated for his songs “Gettin’ You Home” and “Think of You.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $59-$87.75. 712.329.6000.

Rhett & Link: Live in Concert

June 29 at the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This duo, the host couple of the podcast “Good Mythical Morning,” will perform their comedic music. 8 p.m. Tickets: $40-$240. 402.345.0606.

