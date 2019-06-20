Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Exhibitions

Patriotic Perches

Through July 14 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. The beautifully hand-crafted birdhouses made by Richard Yost educate visitors about state birds and give a unique combination of art, geography, and horticulture knowledge. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children ages 6-12, free for members and children under 6. 402.346.4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

A Regency of Style: Cultural Changes in 18th and 19th Century Europe

Through July 21 at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. The French Revolution and technological advances provoked lifestyle, culture, and clothing changes throughout Europe, making clothing a means of individual expression rather than an indication of social status. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children ages 3-12, free for members and children under 2. 402.444.5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family

Through Sept 1 at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This exhibition showcases the dinosaurs’ newly revised family tree. The centerpiece of the exhibit is “Scotty,” a replica skeleton of what scientists are calling the largest T. rex. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children ages 3-12, free for members and children under 2. 402.444.5071.

—durhammuseum.org

The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design

Through Sept. 8 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. This ticketed exhibit shows the imaginative style and creativity found in this seemingly humble piece of furniture. Tickets: $10 general public adults; $5 college students with ID; free for Joslyn members and youth ages 17 and younger. Museum admission: free. 402.342.3300.

—joslyn.org

Agneta Gaines, Joan Fetter, Madelaine Healey

Opening July 1 at Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. The woven natural-fiber art of Gaines, intensely colored paintings of Fetter, and pottery of Healey meet in this Nebraska-centered exhibition full of texture. Admission: free. 402.342.9617.

—artistscoopomaha.com

Inner Ear Vision: Sound As Medium

Opening July 11 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. This exhibit is curated by artist Raven Chacon, artist Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, and art historian Maria Elena Buszek. Admission: free. 402.341.7130.

—bemiscenter.org

Angela Drakeford: Homecoming

Opening July 11 at Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. In her solo exhibit, Omaha-born artist Drakeford explores the power of plants to preserve the human spirit and home gardens as places of temporary refuge from the everyday trauma of racial oppression. This multi-sensory installation brings a variety of plants together with rugs, textiles, vintage furniture, books, field recordings, and a new video. Admission: free. 402.933.3161.

—u-ca.org

Jenna Johnson, George Skuodas, David Loyd

Opening Aug. 1 at Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. Johnson’s paintings use size, texture, and color to represent the good and bad energies of life and the power of human figures. The figures assembled by Skuodas are filled with whimsy and make one question the definition of “junk.” The abstract work of Loyd will toy with ideas of symmetry. Admission: free. 402.342.9617.

—artistscoopomaha.com

Carol Thompson

Through Aug. 2 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Thompson is a Nebraska artist who grew up in Fremont. Her paintings depict objects and elements of nature including delicate flowers and bird nests. Thompson focuses on the painting process and uses elements and principles of design in her compositions. Admission: free. 402.595.2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Nebraska Artist Biennial

Through Aug. 4 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. The 2019 Nebraska Artist Biennial is a juried exhibition featuring 50-plus works from the best artists across Nebraska. Admission: free. 402.305.1510.

—gallery1516.org

Sarah Kolar

Opening Aug. 9 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Kolar uses everyday textiles—like old T-shirts—to explore societal and political routines in her fiber art. Admission: free. 402.595.2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Garth Williams: Illustrator of the Century

Through Aug. 11 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. The exhibit will feature artwork by Williams, including illustrations from Charlotte’s Web and Little House on the Prairie, cartoons from his time at The New Yorker, and more. Admission: free. 402.342.3300.

—joslyn.org

Contemporary Textiles

Through Aug. 18 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. Marcela Diaz uses traditional fibers of henequen, cotton, and coconut to create handwoven pieces using the textile art from Yucatan. Admission: $5 adults, $4 college students, $3.50 seniors (55+) and students K-12, free for members and children under 5. 402.731.1137.

—elmuseolatino.org

3 From Nebraska

Opening Aug. 25 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. This exhibit features the work of three 20th century Nebraska artists: Eugene Kingman, Augustus Dunbier, and Robert Gilder. Admission: free. 402.305.1510.

—gallery1516.org

Traditional Masks

Through Aug. 31 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. This exhibition showcases a selection of masks created to be worn during annual celebrations, and festivals, and while performing traditional dances. Admission: $5 adults, $4 college students, $3.50 seniors (55+) and students K-12, free for members and children under 5. 402.731.1137.

—elmuseolatino.org

