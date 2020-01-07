People may notice the JJT Transportation & Logistics logo on trailers pulled by big rigs around town and on the highway, but those are a fraction of shipments the company has a hand in per month. JJT is an asset-based trucking and brokerage company where brokerage makes up the majority of their business. “We have the same standards for our outside carriers as we have for our own fleet, and we’re excellent at executing and delivering freight,” said Becki Cloyed, one of the company’s owners.

Some of the company’s customers include Conagra Frozen Foods, Jack Link’s, Union Pacific, United Rentals, and LALA Branded Products, but the company is willing and able to find solutions to move goods in special circumstances like train derailments, flooding, or moving nonstandard freight that other companies decline.

“Our business is providing transportation solutions to move our customers’ freight and we have a couple of different avenues we can use to do so,” Cloyed said. “We’re a can-do company. We can solve your issues with our van and reefer division, our heavy-haul division, or our power-only division.”

That approach has cultivated loyalty, leading to repeat business and referrals. It’s also helped the company grow rapidly from its three-truck beginning in 2008 in Wathena, Kansas. Cloyed joined the company in 2012 with over 30 years of industry experience. “I believe I created a creditable reputation and I was really able to hit the ground running,” she said. Today, the company is owned by Cloyed; her brother, James Quimby; and Joel Euler. Cloyed oversees the primary operations in Omaha.

Cloyed and Quimby are not the first in their family to enter the industry. Their mother worked as a terminal manager from 1977 to 2000—a time when very few women were in the transportation sector—but that never slowed her down. Colleagues still remember her mother and sing her praises, Cloyed said.

“That’s how I evolved into the transportation industry, watching my mom run an LTL terminal,” Cloyed said. “I truly believe that women have the same ability as men to multitask and solve problems. I’m really good at figuring out how to put the puzzle together and get a truck from point A to point B. My passion is all about the service to our customers and finding a way to create quality of life for our drivers.”

Approximately one-third of the JJT team is female and Cloyed said the diversity is good for business.

“To me, it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman in our industry,” she said. “There is opportunity for both.”

