Stage Performances

Les Misérables

Jan. 14-19 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. One of the most popular productions in theater history, this is the story of former convict Jean Valjean’s life in 19th-century France. Tickets: $40-$125. Times vary. 402.661.8501.

A Raisin in the Sun

Jan. 17 through Feb. 9 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Set in South Side Chicago, this show follows the Younger family as they fight against poverty and racism. An unexpected insurance check could lead to a better life, but how should they use it? Tickets: $24+ adults, $16+ students. Times vary. 402.553.0800.

Cirque Mechanics

Jan. 21 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Aerialists soar up to 42 feet in the air in this modern take on a traditional circus. Tickets: $18-$35. 7 p.m. 402.661.8501.

Is There a Doctor in the House?

Jan. 26 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The orchestra is sick and they need the audience to help them feel better. Tickets: $15. 2 p.m. 402.345.0202.

Women Laughing Alone with Salad

Jan. 27 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. A staged reading by award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan about the oppressive and unrealistic cultural expectations that women face in society. This event is free and open to the public. 7 p.m. 403.553.0800.

WAKEY, WAKEY

Jan. 30-Feb. 23 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. This show talks about time, gratitude, childhood, and the million miracles at work in the world. It includes pictures, music, and cake. 7:30 p.m. most days, Sundays vary. $35 general admission; $30 seniors, educators, military members. 402-345-1576.

Howie D: Back in the Day

Jan. 31-Feb. 16 at Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Howie Dorough explores what life was like as a middle schooler trying to fit in-long before he became a member of the Backstreet Boys. Tickets: $25 non-members, $12 members. Times vary. 402.345.4849.

Todd Barry

Feb. 1 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. International comedian and actor Todd Barry visits Omaha and brings his unique brand of standup with him. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

Opera Omaha: Abduction from the Seraglio

Feb. 7 and 9 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This comedic, yet ultimately tragic, opera is the story of two men rescuing their lovers from a Pasha’s harem. Tickets: $19-$99. 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 9. 402.661.8501.

A Bronx Tale

Feb. 11-16 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. An energetic show about a young man who finds himself caught between his love for his father and the mob in the Bronx in the 1960s. Tickets: $32-$90. Times vary. 402.661.8501.

Native Gardens

Feb. 14-Mar. 15 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. A minor disagreement about property lines escalates into a much bigger battle between two neighbors. Tickets: $36+ students, $18+ students. Times vary. 402.553.0800.

The Little Engine That Could

Feb. 15-Mar. 8 at Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. The timeless tale of believing in yourself comes to the stage in a show for all ages. Tickets: $12 non-members, $10 members. Times vary. 402.345.4849.

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Feb. 18 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Creator Joel Hodgson embarks on his final tour, complete with movie riffing robots. Tickets: $30-$300. 7:30 p.m. 402.661.8501.

Blood at the Root

Feb. 19-22 at UNO, 6001 Dodge St.

Feb. 28-29, Mar. 1 and 6-8 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. This performance recounts the story of the Jena Six and looks at racial double standards in America. Tickets: $16. Times vary. 402.554.7529.

The Crystal

Feb. 21-22 & Feb. 28-29 at the Apollon, 1801 Vinton St. This interactive theatrical performance explores space and time. 7 p.m. Tickets: $25, includes dinner. 402.884.0135.

Camille A. Brown & Dancers

Feb. 21 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Broadway choreographer Camille A. Brown blends hip-hop, ballet, and tap in this performance. Tickets: $20-$38. 7:30 p.m. 402.661.8501.

Buzzing About Bugs!

Feb. 23 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. An original work by 11-year-old Winston Schneider of Omaha, presented in partnership with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Tickets: $15. 2 p.m. 402.345.0202.

Shen Yun

Feb. 25 & 26 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Combining ancient legends and modern technology, this troupe brings a unique performance of Chinese dance to the stage. Tickets: $80-$165. 7:30 p.m. 402.661.8501.

Once

Feb. 28-March 22 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. An Irish musician falls in love with a Czech immigrant. Based on the Oscar-winning film. Tickets: $24+ adults, $18+ students. Times vary. 402.553.0800.

The Diary of Anne Frank

Feb. 28-March 15 at Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. A live stage performance of the story of Anne Frank. Tickets: $20 non-members, $12 members. Times vary. 402.345.4849.

Stomp

Feb. 28 & 29 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Traditional instruments make way for matchboxes, wooden poles, garbage cans, hubcaps and more in this inventive performance.Tickets: $25-$85. 7:30 p.m. 402.661.8501.

