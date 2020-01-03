Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.
Feb. 29
Destination Love: The Carnival of Love Gala
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista
There is an extra day in February this year, and several area organizations, including Lutheran Family Services, are using that day to spread extra love in the metro. This annual event will be chaired by Susan Pedersen, with honorary chairs being Polly and Jack Struyk. Individual tickets are $150 each, and the proceeds go to LFS’ programs that help vulnerable individuals, children, and families in the community. (Pictured in featured image: gala chairs and president, Barb Farbo, Amee Zetzman, and Kelly Schlott.)
Jan. 9 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)
Birds and Beer Bash for YPs
Benefitting: Angels Among US
Location: Buildertrend
—myangelsamongus.org
Jan. 15 (6-9 p.m.)
Outland Trophy Award Dinner
Benefiting: National Foundation for Infectious Diseases
Location: Hilton Omaha
—nfid.org
Jan. 16 (6 p.m.)
Celebration of Life Banquet
Benefiting: Nebraskans Embracing Life
Location: DC Centre Banquet Facility
—nebraskansunitedforlife.org
Jan. 18 (6-11 p.m.)
Midlands Community Foundation Reflection Ball
Benefiting: Midlands Community Foundation
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
—midlandscommunity.org
Jan. 18 (6-10 p.m.)
Wakanda Gala
Benefitting: Black Student Leadership Council and Sickle Cell Anemia
Location: Omaha Design Center
—eventbrite
Jan. 23
Grapes of Gratitude
Benefitting: SCORE Mentors of Omaha
Location: Riverfront Place
—omaha.score.org
Jan. 24 (2 p.m.) and Jan. 25 (2 p.m.)
UNMC Skate-a-thon for Parkinson’s
Benefiting: Parkinson’s Nebraska
Location: UNMC Ice Rink
—parkinsonsnebraska.org
Jan. 24 (5-8 p.m.)
Victory Boxing Club Banquet
Location: Bellevue Christian Center
Benefitting: Victory boxing Club
—victoryboxingclub.org
Jan. 25 (5-9 p.m.)
Nebraska Scottish Society’s Robert Burns Dinner
Benefiting: Scottish Society of Nebraska
Location: Scottish Rite Masonic Center
—scottishriteomaha.org
Jan. 25 (7-10 p.m.)
Conge
Benefitting: Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart
Location: Mariott Capitol District
—duchesneacademy.org
Feb. 1 (4 p.m.)
20th Annual African-American History Challenge
Benefitting; 100 Black Men of Omaha
Location: North High
—100blackmenomaha.org
Feb. 1 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Ultra Chic Boutique and The Dress Flip
Benefiting: The Alzheimer’s Association
Location: A View on State
—maxiwalker.com/ucb
Feb. 5 (6-9 p.m.)
TOYO! 2020
Benefitting: Omaha Jaycees
Location: Scott Conference Center
—omahajaycees.org
Feb. 6 (5:30-9 p.m.)
Smile Celebration Dinner
Benefitting: Nebraska Mission of Mercy
Location: Shadow Ridge Country Club
—nebraskamissionofmercy.com
Feb. 6 (5-9 p.m.)
Glow 2020
Benefiting: Essential Pregnancy Services
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
—friendsofeps.org
Feb. 7 (5:30-10:30 p.m.)
MarianFEST 2020: Mahalo Marian
Benefiting: Omaha Marian High School
Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown
—marianhighschool.net
Feb. 8 (6:30-10 p.m.)
Rockin’ Rosie
Benefitting: The Rose Theatre
Location: Omaha Mariott Capitol
—rosetheater.org
Feb. 8 (6:30-10 p.m.)
Wings of Hope Winter Fundraiser
Benefiting: Wings of Hope
Location: Mid-America Center
—wingsofhope.org
Feb. 8 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Omaha Polar Plunge
Benefiting: Special Olympics Nebraska
Location: Zorinsky Lake Park
—sone.org
Feb. 9 (5-10 p.m.)
Mom Prom
Benefitting: Creighton Prep
Location: CHI Health Center
—creightonprep.creighton.edu
Feb. 13 (5-8 p.m.)
Sports Night 2020
Benefitting: Nebraska Greats Foundation
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista
—nebraskagreatsfoundation.org
Feb. 13
Girls Nite Out
Benefitting: Girls Inc.
Location: Hilton Omaha
—girlsincomaha.org
Feb. 14 (6-11 p.m.)
Swing Under the Wings
Benefiting: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum
Location: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum
—sacmuseum.org
Feb. 15 (6-9:30 p.m.)
Curly Tails & Cocktails
Benefitting: Pug Partners of Nebraska
Location: Arbor Hall
—@pugpartners on Facebook
Feb. 15 (7 a.m.)
Trek Up the Tower
Benefiting: WELLCOM
Location: First National Bank Tower
—trekupthetower.org
Feb. 15 (10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Heart Bombing
Benefiting: Restoration Exchange Omaha
Location: TBA
—restorationexchange.org
Feb. 22 (6 p.m.)
23rd Annual JDRF Promise Gala
Benefiting: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Location: CHI Health Center Omaha
—jdrf.org/omaha
Feb. 23 (1-5 p.m.)
Art & Soup
Benefiting: Visiting Nurse Association
Location:Embassy Suites La Vista
—vnatoday.org
Feb. 27
Bags and Swag
Benefitting: Sarpy County Housing
Location: Beardmore Event Center
—sarpyhousing.org
Feb. 29 (4:30 p.m.)
FIESTA 2019
Benefiting: Mercy High School
Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown
—mercyhigh.org
Feb. 29 (6-9 p.m.)
Carnival of Love Gala
Benefiting: Heartland Family Service
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
—heartlandfamilyservice.org
Feb. 29 (7-11:30 p.m.)
Omaha Mom Prom
Benefitting: Nebraska Red Dawgs
Location: Soirée Room
—creightonprep.creighton.edu
