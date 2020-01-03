Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Feb. 29

Destination Love: The Carnival of Love Gala

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista

There is an extra day in February this year, and several area organizations, including Lutheran Family Services, are using that day to spread extra love in the metro. This annual event will be chaired by Susan Pedersen, with honorary chairs being Polly and Jack Struyk. Individual tickets are $150 each, and the proceeds go to LFS’ programs that help vulnerable individuals, children, and families in the community. (Pictured in featured image: gala chairs and president, Barb Farbo, Amee Zetzman, and Kelly Schlott.)

Jan. 9 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Birds and Beer Bash for YPs

Benefitting: Angels Among US

Location: Buildertrend

—myangelsamongus.org

Jan. 15 (6-9 p.m.)

Outland Trophy Award Dinner

Benefiting: National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Location: Hilton Omaha

—nfid.org

Jan. 16 (6 p.m.)

Celebration of Life Banquet

Benefiting: Nebraskans Embracing Life

Location: DC Centre Banquet Facility

—nebraskansunitedforlife.org

Jan. 18 (6-11 p.m.)

Midlands Community Foundation Reflection Ball

Benefiting: Midlands Community Foundation

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—midlandscommunity.org

Jan. 18 (6-10 p.m.)

Wakanda Gala

Benefitting: Black Student Leadership Council and Sickle Cell Anemia

Location: Omaha Design Center

—eventbrite

Jan. 23

Grapes of Gratitude

Benefitting: SCORE Mentors of Omaha

Location: Riverfront Place

—omaha.score.org

Jan. 24 (2 p.m.) and Jan. 25 (2 p.m.)

UNMC Skate-a-thon for Parkinson’s

Benefiting: Parkinson’s Nebraska

Location: UNMC Ice Rink

—parkinsonsnebraska.org

Jan. 24 (5-8 p.m.)

Victory Boxing Club Banquet

Location: Bellevue Christian Center

Benefitting: Victory boxing Club

—victoryboxingclub.org

Jan. 25 (5-9 p.m.)

Nebraska Scottish Society’s Robert Burns Dinner

Benefiting: Scottish Society of Nebraska

Location: Scottish Rite Masonic Center

—scottishriteomaha.org

Jan. 25 (7-10 p.m.)

Conge

Benefitting: Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart

Location: Mariott Capitol District

—duchesneacademy.org

Feb. 1 (4 p.m.)

20th Annual African-American History Challenge

Benefitting; 100 Black Men of Omaha

Location: North High

—100blackmenomaha.org

Feb. 1 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Ultra Chic Boutique and The Dress Flip

Benefiting: The Alzheimer’s Association

Location: A View on State

—maxiwalker.com/ucb

Feb. 5 (6-9 p.m.)

TOYO! 2020

Benefitting: Omaha Jaycees

Location: Scott Conference Center

—omahajaycees.org

Feb. 6 (5:30-9 p.m.)

Smile Celebration Dinner

Benefitting: Nebraska Mission of Mercy

Location: Shadow Ridge Country Club

—nebraskamissionofmercy.com

Feb. 6 (5-9 p.m.)

Glow 2020

Benefiting: Essential Pregnancy Services

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—friendsofeps.org

Feb. 7 (5:30-10:30 p.m.)

MarianFEST 2020: Mahalo Marian

Benefiting: Omaha Marian High School

Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown

—marianhighschool.net

Feb. 8 (6:30-10 p.m.)

Rockin’ Rosie

Benefitting: The Rose Theatre

Location: Omaha Mariott Capitol

—rosetheater.org

Feb. 8 (6:30-10 p.m.)

Wings of Hope Winter Fundraiser

Benefiting: Wings of Hope

Location: Mid-America Center

—wingsofhope.org

Feb. 8 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Omaha Polar Plunge

Benefiting: Special Olympics Nebraska

Location: Zorinsky Lake Park

—sone.org

Feb. 9 (5-10 p.m.)

Mom Prom

Benefitting: Creighton Prep

Location: CHI Health Center

—creightonprep.creighton.edu

Feb. 13 (5-8 p.m.)

Sports Night 2020

Benefitting: Nebraska Greats Foundation

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista

—nebraskagreatsfoundation.org

Feb. 13

Girls Nite Out

Benefitting: Girls Inc.

Location: Hilton Omaha

—girlsincomaha.org

Feb. 14 (6-11 p.m.)

Swing Under the Wings

Benefiting: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

Location: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

—sacmuseum.org

Feb. 15 (6-9:30 p.m.)

Curly Tails & Cocktails

Benefitting: Pug Partners of Nebraska

Location: Arbor Hall

—@pugpartners on Facebook

Feb. 15 (7 a.m.)

Trek Up the Tower

Benefiting: WELLCOM

Location: First National Bank Tower

—trekupthetower.org

Feb. 15 (10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Heart Bombing

Benefiting: Restoration Exchange Omaha

Location: TBA

—restorationexchange.org

Feb. 22 (6 p.m.)

23rd Annual JDRF Promise Gala

Benefiting: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha

—jdrf.org/omaha

Feb. 23 (1-5 p.m.)

Art & Soup

Benefiting: Visiting Nurse Association

Location:Embassy Suites La Vista

—vnatoday.org

Feb. 27

Bags and Swag

Benefitting: Sarpy County Housing

Location: Beardmore Event Center

—sarpyhousing.org

Feb. 29 (4:30 p.m.)

FIESTA 2019

Benefiting: Mercy High School

Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown

—mercyhigh.org

Feb. 29 (6-9 p.m.)

Carnival of Love Gala

Benefiting: Heartland Family Service

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—heartlandfamilyservice.org

Feb. 29 (7-11:30 p.m.)

Omaha Mom Prom

Benefitting: Nebraska Red Dawgs

Location: Soirée Room

—creightonprep.creighton.edu

