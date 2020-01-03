January 3, 2020 by

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Carnival of Love Gala honorary chairs

Left to right:
Tom Frette, Enid Schonewise, Marzia Puccioni Shields, and John Jeanetta

Feb. 29
Destination Love: The Carnival of Love Gala
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista
There is an extra day in February this year, and several area organizations, including Lutheran Family Services, are using that day to spread extra love in the metro. This annual event will be chaired by Susan Pedersen, with honorary chairs being Polly and Jack Struyk. Individual tickets are $150 each, and the proceeds go to LFS’ programs that help vulnerable individuals, children, and families in the community. (Pictured in featured image: gala chairs and president, Barb Farbo, Amee Zetzman, and Kelly Schlott.)

Jan. 9 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)
Birds and Beer Bash for YPs
Benefitting: Angels Among US
Location: Buildertrend
myangelsamongus.org

Jan. 15 (6-9 p.m.)
Outland Trophy Award Dinner
Benefiting: National Foundation for Infectious Diseases
Location: Hilton Omaha
nfid.org

Jan. 16 (6 p.m.)
Celebration of Life Banquet
Benefiting: Nebraskans Embracing Life
Location: DC Centre Banquet Facility
—nebraskansunitedforlife.org

Jan. 18 (6-11 p.m.)
Midlands Community Foundation Reflection Ball
Benefiting: Midlands Community Foundation
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
midlandscommunity.org

Jan. 18 (6-10 p.m.)
Wakanda Gala
Benefitting: Black Student Leadership Council and Sickle Cell Anemia
Location: Omaha Design Center
eventbrite

Jan. 23
Grapes of Gratitude
Benefitting: SCORE Mentors of Omaha
Location: Riverfront Place
omaha.score.org

Jan. 24 (2 p.m.) and Jan. 25 (2 p.m.)
UNMC Skate-a-thon for Parkinson’s
Benefiting: Parkinson’s Nebraska
Location: UNMC Ice Rink
parkinsonsnebraska.org

Jan. 24 (5-8 p.m.)
Victory Boxing Club Banquet
Location: Bellevue Christian Center
Benefitting: Victory boxing Club
victoryboxingclub.org

Jan. 25 (5-9 p.m.)
Nebraska Scottish Society’s Robert Burns Dinner
Benefiting: Scottish Society of Nebraska
Location: Scottish Rite Masonic Center
scottishriteomaha.org

Jan. 25 (7-10 p.m.)
Conge
Benefitting: Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart
Location: Mariott Capitol District
duchesneacademy.org

Feb. 1 (4 p.m.)
20th Annual African-American History Challenge
Benefitting; 100 Black Men of Omaha
Location: North High
100blackmenomaha.org

Feb. 1 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Ultra Chic Boutique and The Dress Flip
Benefiting: The Alzheimer’s Association
Location: A View on State
maxiwalker.com/ucb

Feb. 5 (6-9 p.m.)
TOYO! 2020
Benefitting: Omaha Jaycees
Location: Scott Conference Center
omahajaycees.org

Feb. 6 (5:30-9 p.m.)
Smile Celebration Dinner
Benefitting: Nebraska Mission of Mercy
Location: Shadow Ridge Country Club
nebraskamissionofmercy.com

Feb. 6 (5-9 p.m.)
Glow 2020
Benefiting: Essential Pregnancy Services
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
friendsofeps.org

Feb. 7 (5:30-10:30 p.m.)
MarianFEST 2020: Mahalo Marian
Benefiting: Omaha Marian High School
Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown
marianhighschool.net

Feb. 8 (6:30-10 p.m.)
Rockin’ Rosie
Benefitting: The Rose Theatre
Location: Omaha Mariott Capitol
rosetheater.org

Feb. 8 (6:30-10 p.m.)
Wings of Hope Winter Fundraiser
Benefiting: Wings of Hope
Location: Mid-America Center
wingsofhope.org

Feb. 8 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Omaha Polar Plunge
Benefiting: Special Olympics Nebraska
Location: Zorinsky Lake Park
sone.org

Feb. 9 (5-10 p.m.)
Mom Prom
Benefitting: Creighton Prep
Location: CHI Health Center
creightonprep.creighton.edu

Feb. 13 (5-8 p.m.)
Sports Night 2020
Benefitting: Nebraska Greats Foundation
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista
nebraskagreatsfoundation.org

Feb. 13
Girls Nite Out
Benefitting: Girls Inc.
Location: Hilton Omaha
girlsincomaha.org

three women at Girls Nite Out

Feb. 14 (6-11 p.m.)
Swing Under the Wings
Benefiting: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum
Location: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum
sacmuseum.org

couple dancing, Swing Under the Wings

Feb. 15 (6-9:30 p.m.)
Curly Tails & Cocktails
Benefitting: Pug Partners of Nebraska
Location: Arbor Hall
@pugpartners on Facebook

Feb. 15 (7 a.m.)
Trek Up the Tower
Benefiting: WELLCOM
Location: First National Bank Tower
trekupthetower.org

Feb. 15 (10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Heart Bombing
Benefiting: Restoration Exchange Omaha
Location: TBA
restorationexchange.org

Group outside at Heart Bombing event

Feb. 22 (6 p.m.)
23rd Annual JDRF Promise Gala
Benefiting: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Location: CHI Health Center Omaha
jdrf.org/omaha

Feb. 23 (1-5 p.m.)
Art & Soup
Benefiting: Visiting Nurse Association
Location:Embassy Suites La Vista
vnatoday.org

Feb. 27
Bags and Swag
Benefitting: Sarpy County Housing
Location: Beardmore Event Center
sarpyhousing.org

Feb. 29 (4:30 p.m.)
FIESTA 2019
Benefiting: Mercy High School
Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown
mercyhigh.org

Feb. 29 (6-9 p.m.)
Carnival of Love Gala
Benefiting: Heartland Family Service
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
heartlandfamilyservice.org

Feb. 29 (7-11:30 p.m.)
Omaha Mom Prom
Benefitting: Nebraska Red Dawgs
Location: Soirée Room
creightonprep.creighton.edu

This calendar was printed in the January/February 2020 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

More stories from Omaha Magazine