Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Family & More

Miracle on Farnam

Through Jan. 1 at Midtown Crossing, 30th and Farnam Streets. Miracle on Farnam is a unique tradition where families and friends can browse decorated storefront displays created by local artists and non-profits. Times vary.

—midtowncrossing.com

Kwanzaa 2019

Through Jan. 1 at Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St. Kwanzaa is a celebration of family, community and culture. This event will feature the traditional elements of Kwanzaa. 1-2 p.m. 402.932.7077.

—gpblackhistorymuseum.org

Winterfest, the 2020 Kroc Winter Games

Jan. 11 at The Kroc Center, 2825 Y St. This event is fun for the entire family and includes Indoor Snowball Fights, Bounce houses, snacks and crafts, superheroes, a winter Olympic training ground obstacle course, floor hockey, and live entertainment. Admission: Free. 402.905.3500.

—omahakroc.org

Bee There or Bee Square

Jan. 17 at Nebraska Extension Office, 8015 W. Center Road. Dr. Jody Green will speak about attracting bees and other pollinators to gardens. She will also discuss how to build and maintain a “bee hotel” for the planet’s pollinating friends. 9 a.m. Admission: $5. 402.444.7804

—events.unl.edu

Pheasants Forever Presents River City Hunting, Fishing, Boat & RV Expo

Jan. 17-19 at Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy this show, which features more than 100 exhibitors showcasing hunting, fishing, and archery equipment; plus boats, ATVs, and campers. Times vary. Tickets: $10 adults, $3 children 15 and under, and free to children under age 3. 712-323-0536

—caesars.com/mid-america-center

Miss Nebraska Latina 2020-Coronation Night

Jan. 18 at Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Miss Nebraska Latina is the state’s largest beauty contest for Latinas. A winner will be crowned on this night. Tickets: $25. 6-8 p.m. 402.345.4849.

—rosetheater.org

2020 Midlands International Auto Show

Jan. 23-26 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. This event features some of the finest cars in the world. There is something for every car fan out there, as cars, trucks, and SUVs will be on display. 402.341.1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Mac & Cheese Binge

Jan. 25 at Midtown Crossing. The fourth annual Mac & Cheese Binge features $3 mac & cheese samplers from participating restaurants. Participants can also vote on their favorites. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—midtowncrossing.com

Bash & Brawl 2020

Jan. 25 at The Bunker, 9006 Maple St. Omaha Roller Derby is hosting a holiday mini co-ed tournament. Get in the game, or take a seat and cheer on your favorites. Admission: $5. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

—omaharollergirls.org

35th Annual Cathedral Flower Festival

Jan. 25-26 at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St. Forty of Omaha’s finest floral designers join the Cathedral Flower Guild in this celebration of the coming spring season. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. 402-551-2313.

—cathedralartsproject.org

Nebraska Chinese Association New Year’s Gala

Feb. 3 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This year’s annual gala includes a rare and exclusive opportunity to see world renown performers from some of China’s top song and dance troupes. Tickets will also be available for a VIP Dinner featuring traditional Chinese banquet cuisine. 402-345-0606

—omahachinese.net

15th Annual Daddy/Daughter Date Night

Feb. 6 at Papillion Landing Community Center, 1046 W. Lincoln St. This annual date night is a special night for fathers or father-figures and their daughters. The event includes dinner, dancing, pictures, and more. Semi-formal attire requested. Registration is required by Jan. 31. Tickets: TBA. 402.597.2041

—papillion.org

The Omaha Home and Garden Expo

Feb. 6-9 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. The 54th annual Omaha Home and Garden Expo features items and ideas for the inside and outside of your house. There is also a special focus on eco-friendly ideas. Tickets: $9 adults, $4.50 ages 5-12, free for children under 5. Times vary.

—showofficeonline.com

Opera & Entrees

Feb. 7 at Monarch Prime, 316 S. 15th St. Before seeing “Abduction from the Seraglio,” opera-lovers can eat hors d’oeuvres and a three-course meal put on by the Opera Omaha Guild before the performance. In attendance will be the conductor, who will present a pre-dinner lecture about the production. Tickets: $75. 5 p.m. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Snow Sculpting Competition

Feb. 7-9 at 2610 N. Main St. in Elkhorn This event will show beautiful snow sculptures from professional exhibitions across the nation local teams. Competitors will sculpt in sanctioned events for a chance at going to the 2021 national competition. The event will also feature Nebraska’s only Ice Bar. Admission: Free. 402-216-7812.

—mainstreetstudios2610.com

Omaha Whiskey Festival

Feb. 8 at Embassy Suites, 555 S. 10th St. Whiskey distillers, master blenders, and other whiskey experts who will be in attendance. The event will showcase a selection of single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, and craft-distilled whiskies.

—omahawhiskeyfest.com

Second Annual Tattoo Arts Convention

Feb. 14-16 at Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Tattoo fans will appreciate this convention, which celebrates all things ink. Special guests include Ink Master contestants James Vaughn, Kyle Dunbar, and Al Fliction. Tickets: $20 day or $40 for a three-day pass.712-323-0536.

—caesars.com/mid-america-center

Hibernate & Create RETREAT

Feb. 15-16 at Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St. Guests can participate in this two-day event of fun and creativity, featuring optional classes, meals, and a dedicated space to create in any medium of their choosing. Registration required. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $200. 402-342-6452.

—hibernateandcreate.com

Asics Presidents’ Day Classic

Feb. 15-17 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. Up to 450 of the best Junior Olympic volleyball teams from around the nation will be competing in this weekend of aces, digs, and spikes. Tickets: $10 for single-day pass or $25 for three day pass. Ages 6 and under are free. 402.341.1500

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

14th Annual Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards

Feb. 16 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This awards show recognizes some of the most talented artists and entertainers in the Omaha area in the categories of visual arts, performing arts and live music. 6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. show. Tickets: $30-$60.

—oea-awards.org

2020 Omaha Boat Sports and Travel Show

Feb. 20-23 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. The 73rd year of this event features a wide variety of items for those who love the outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, and boating equipment will be on display and experts will be there to assist those looking for more information. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 students 18 and under, free for children 5 and under. Times vary. 402.393.3339.

—omahaboatsportsandtravelshow.com

14th Annual Extreme Presented by Beertopia

Feb. 22 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Extreme is an event featuring over 300 beers including rare, new release, and seasonal flavors. 21+ only. 2-7 p.m. Tickets: $38-$65. 402-345-1708.

—beercornerusa.com

Omaha Fashion Week

Feb. 23-29 at Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. The fifth-largest fashion week in the nation returns for another round of great clothes and great fun. Local designers are a big part of this event, which also includes a cancer survivors night and shopping. Tickets: $25-$45. 402.937.1061.

—omahafashionweek.com

Restore Nebraska Conference

Feb. 28-29 at Metropolitan Community College, 5300 N. 30th St. Restoration Exchange is offering another weekend of public education and motivation to restore, revive and preserve older homes and buildings. The two day event opens Feb. 28 with an evening sneak peek tour of the restoration of the former Blackstone Hotel. Times vary. 402-933-3104.

—restorationexchange.org

Omaha Royal Princess Ball

Feb. 29 at Courtyard by Omaha Mariott Bellevue, 3750 Raynor Parkway. Princesses in training (and their parents) will get to participate in princess games, story time sing along, ballroom dancing, and more. Children will meet their favorite princesses, such as Cinderella, Beauty, the Snow Sisters, and more. Tickets: $25-$40. 402-408-5300.

—bellevueeventcenter.com

