Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Nebraska

Illusionist Joshua Jordan Jan. 11 at GI Free Church, Grand Island. Illusionist Joshua Jordan reads minds and performs tricks for people of all ages. 308-382-1898.

—gifree.org

Cold Days, Warm Hearts, and Family Fun Jan. 13 at Mahoney State Park. This winter celebration includes education activities, winter crafts, and the ability to roast hot dogs and s’mores over a bonfire. 402-471-0641.

—outdoornebraska.gov

Indoor Air Show Jan. 18 at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. This event brings the fun and excitement of an air show inside with radio-controlled models. 402-944-3100.

—sacmuseum.org

Full Wolf Moon 5K Jan. 19 at Two Rivers State Recreation Area, Waterloo. Runners will enjoy a flat, and fast, good time at the second annual Wolf Moon 5k. The event includes hot chocolate, baked goodies, and door prizes. 402-917-7818.

—omaharun.org

Ogallala Gun Show Jan. 19-20 at Keith County Fair & Exhibit, Ogallala. Gun collectors from across the Midwest will gather and share their knowledge on hunting and guns. 308-284-6952.

—keithcountyfair.com

Martha Redbone Presents Bone Hill: The Concert Jan. 23 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This renowned blues and soul singer explores her family’s history in music genres that stand through generations. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

Cardinal Virtues at Tree Adventures Jan. 25 at Arbor Day Lodge. Nature-lovers can learn more about this iconic red bird during this event, including their repertoire of songs, and how to attract them to the yard. 402-873-8717.

—arbordayfarm.org

HiBeerNation Winter Beer Fest Jan. 25 at Kinkaider Brewing Co.,Grand Island. Beer lovers will be able to sample beer from 12 different Nebraska breweries at this festival, which also includes food and live music.402-480-6488.

—kinkaiderbrewing.com

Blue Man Group Speechless Tour Jan. 29 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This group’s shows have been seen by over 35 million people. They are known for original compositions, acts, and instruments. 712-258-9164.

—liedcenter.org

Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Feb. 15-23 at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney. Nebraska is one of the largest beef producers in the nation, and this show will feature many of the state’s largest cattlemen. Events include Battle of the Breeds and a chef’s Best Beef competition. Youth are also encouraged to show and sell cattle. 308-627-6385.

—cattlemens.org

Bill T. Jones/Arnie and Company – On the Water Feb. 27 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. One of the world’s most iconic dance companies will perform in Lincoln. The group showcases styles such as improvisation, Caribbean dance, and modern techniques. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

The Second City: She the People Feb. 28 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This comedic play was designed entirely by women and promises to make people laugh all night long. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

Nebraska Winter Pride Feb. 29 at Das Haus, Lincoln. This day includes a brunch, educational activities, and a show. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo comes to Lincoln for the evening, including a meet-and-greet.531-500-5528.

—eventbrite.com

Iowa

Lakes Area Game Fest Jan. 4-5 at Arrowwood Resort, Okoboji. Individuals of all ages come to participate in board and card games from all eras. Participants can take home raffles, prizes, or giveaways. Games provided, but people are encouraged to bring their own to share with others. 712-332-2161.

—arrowwoodokoboji.com

Jersey Boys Jan. 7-8 at Orpheum Theater, Sioux City. These four guys from Jersey, became a sensation almost the minute they started singing. While onstage they were presented as All-American boys, offstage, life was very different. 712-258-9164.

—orpheumlive.com

Keelive Music Jan. 17-18 in Downtown Cherokee. Formerly the Cherokee Jazz and Blues Festival, this weekend includes pub crawls on Friday and Saturday nights, a jam session on Saturday afternoon, and a big band dance on Saturday night. A music clinic is offered for high school students on Friday. 712-225-6414.

—keelivemusic.com



Barnes Bull Riding Challenge Jan. 17-18 at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City. The late owner of Barnes PRCA Rodeo once told a reporter, ”We are to rodeo what Cadillac is to cars.” This bull-riding challenge is a family-friendly event that is sure to please those ages 1 to 99. 402-279-4850.

—tysoncenter.com

AKC All Breed Dog Show Jan. 18-19 at HyVee Hall Events Center, Des Moines. The Central Iowa Kennel Club will show dogs of all ages and breeds at this event. 515-564-8000.

—iowaeventscenter.com

36th Annual Bald Eagle Appreciation Days Jan. 18-19 in Keokuk. View bald eagles in their natural habitat at the Mississippi Riverfront and Victory Park & Southside Boat Club. A variety of indoor activities are also available at River City Mall. 319-524-5599

—keokukiowatourism.org

40th Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games Jan. 23-26 at Lake Okoboji. Iowa’s fictional university puts on this annual festival. Activites include broomball, flag football, softball, bags tournament, a chili cook-off, the chocolate classic, and a polar plunge. 712-332-2107.

—uofowintergames.com

Chris Janson Jan. 30 at Orpheum Theater, Sioux City. Janson is the winner of the 2019 “Video of the Year” from the Academy of Country Music Awards for his video “Drunk Girl.” Fans can expect to hear this and other his such as “Fix a Drink” at this show. 712-258-9164.

—orpheumlive.com

Snow Box Derby Feb. 2 at Mount Crescent, Crescent. Cardboard, glue, paint, and imagination will be used to create a variety of derby vehicles that will slide down the ski hills during this special event. 712-545-3850.

—skicrescent.com

Des Moines Home and Garden Show Feb. 6-9 at Iowa Events Center, Des Moines. This show features over 400 exhibitors, 1,000 experts, and amazing gardens. 515-244-5456.

—desmoineshomeandgardenshow.com

Color the Wind Kite Festival Feb. 15 at the Seawall, Clear Lake. CBS Sunday Morning once referred to this as “A kaleidoscope at the end of a string.” One of the midwest’s largest and most colorful kite festivals, the event features everything from inflatables to home-made kites. 409-797-3500.

—colorthewind.org

Winterfest Jan. 25 at Amana Colonies, Amana. This annual festival includes zany games such as ham-throwing, and a beard contest. 319-622-7622.

—amanacolonies.com

Backcountry Film Festival Jan. 25 at Indian Creek Nature Center, Cedar Rapids. This festival focuses on nature, with each screening supporting conservation efforts. There will also be winter education and avalanche safety programs to raise awareness of winter management issues. 319-362-0664.

—winterwildlands.org

Wine, Food & Beer Showcase Feb. 21 in Des Moines. Foodies from all over the Midwest can sample food, wine, and beer from over 40 of the Des Moines area’s finest restaurants, caterers, and breweries from the area. 515-961.

—desmoinesmetroopera.org

World Championship Ice Racing Feb. 22 at Tyson Center, Sioux City. This event features motorcycle and quad racers speeding on ice. These racers will run on an ice track by having over 2,000 sharp studs in their tires. 402-279-4850.

—tysoncenter.com

Kansas

WSU Children’s Dance Festival Jan. 26 at Wilner Auditorium, Wichita. This festival brings together performers from across the Midwest to share and showcase their talents. Master classes will be taught by WSU dance faculty. 316.978.3530.

—wichita.edu

WWE Live Feb. 1 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina. WWE fans can watch some of their favorite stars compete and show off their signature moves. 785-826-7200.

—tonyspizzaeventscenter.com

Jazz Festival Feb. 14-15 at Friends University, Wichita. This event features jazz music from Friends University Jazz Ensemble with award-winning trumpet player Bobby Shew. 316-295-5000. —friends.edu

31st Annual Winter Bluegrass Festival Feb. 22-23 at Wichita Marriott Hotel, Wichita. The Kansas Bluegrass Association will be throwing the 30th annual festival, which will include Grammy Award-winning singer Tim O’Brien, a songwriting workshop, and an instrument petting zoo. 316-651-0333.

—kansasbluegrass.org

Missouri

Kansas City Restaurant Week

Jan. 10-19 throughout Kansas City.

This annual 10-day dining event spotlights Kansas City’s hottest restaurants.

—kcrestaurantweek.com

Schlafly Cabin Fever Festival Jan. 11 at Schlafly Bottleworks, St. Louis. This is an afternoon of big music, big beers, and big fun outside. Cabin Fever celebrates beer with over 40+ styles, guaranteed to take away the winter blues. 314-241-2337.

—schlafly.com

417 Magazine’s Whiskey Festival Jan. 18 at John A. & Genny Morris Conversation Center, St. Louis. With 200 whiskeys, live music, and booze-inspired food this event is scheduled to be bigger and better than ever. 417-225-1162.

—417mag.com

Kansas City Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival Jan. 25 in Kansas City. This festival gives whiskey-lovers the ability to sample everything from Irish whiskey to a blend of bourbon and rye.

—whiskydo.com

George Strait Jan. 25 at Sprint Center, Kansas City. George Strait is known for hits such as “ Amarillo by Morning,” and “Write This Down.” 816.949.7100.

—sprintcenter.com

Cirque Du Soleil: Axel Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at Sprint Center, Kansas City. Axel is a young artist who falls for Lei in a high-speed chase for love and self-realization. 816.949.7100.

—sprintcenter.com

Miranda Lambert Feb. 6 at Sprint Center, Kansas City. This Grammy-award winning country music star is known for her hits like “The House That Built Me.” 816.949.7100.

—sprintcenter.com

Seventh Annual Beer, Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Feb. 8 at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds & Event Center, Springfield. This is a unique tasting and shopping experience for guests 21 and older. The event includes live music, educational seminars, and live cooking demonstrations from top local chefs. 417-833-2660.

—ozarkempirefair.com

Harlem Globetrotters Feb. 8 at Sprint Center in Kansas City. The spinning, dunking, hijinks-performing basketball team has an all-new show. 816.949.7100.

—sprintcenter.com

Chocolate Wine Trail Feb. 21-23 at Hermann Wine Trail, St. Louis. This unique event pairs chocolates with wine along seven stops on the Hermann Wine Trail. 800-932-8687.

—visithermann.com

Tapas & Tequila Feb. 22 at 2201 Locust Street, St. Louis. Chef-paired tapas are the theme of this event, which also includes over 100 different tequilas, live music and a photo booth with take-home prints. 314.615.2480.

—lumenstl.com

Chance the Rapper Feb. 22 at Sprint Center, Kansas City. Chance the Rapper will perform some of his greatest hits such as “No Problem” and “Slide Around.” 816-949-7100.

—sprintcenter.com

