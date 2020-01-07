Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Exhibitions

Frida Kahlo’s Garden

Through Jan. 4 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. Frida Kahlo is one of the most celebrated artists of the 20th century. The garden at her home in Mexico City was the creative inspiration of most of her work. Admission: $5 general admission, $3.50 for senior citizens and children under 5. 402.731.1137.

Holiday Cultural Trees Display

Through Jan. 5 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. A showcase of how cultures from around the world celebrate the holiday season. Each tree is decorated by a local Omaha ethnic society and is accompanied by interpretative text explaining the meaning behind the various decorations and unique traditions of each culture. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 2 and members. 402-444-5071.

Holiday Poinsettia Show

Through Jan. 5 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Lauritzen Gardens gets into the holiday spirit with a display of thousands of poinsettias and a 20 ft. tall poinsettia tree at the center of it all. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children ages six to 12, free for children under six. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 402.346.4002.

RACE: Are We So Different?

Through Jan. 5 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This exhibit takes an unprecedented look at race through biological, cultural, and historical points of view. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 2 and members. 402.444.5071.

MONA2Omaha: National Geographic Photographer Joel Sartore’s Photo Ark

Through Jan. 5, 2020, at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. Photo Ark is an effort to document species before they disappear and record the world’s biodiversity. Sartore has spent the last 25 years documenting approximately 12,000 species from around the world. To date, he has completed portraits of 9,000 unique species. Admission: free. 402.305.1510.

The Tuskegee Airmen and African Americans in the Military

Through Jan. 18 at Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St. The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African-American military pilots that fought in the second World War. Learn more about them at this exhibit. Admission: free. 402.932.7077.

Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible

Through Jan. 19 at Joslyn Art Museum. 2200 Dodge St. This ticketed exhibit features 76 pages from the first handwritten illuminated bible. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 college students with ID, free for members and ages 17 and under. Admission to the museum itself is free. 402.342.3300.

Louder Than Words: Rock, Power & Politics

Through Feb. 2 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. From civil rights to feminism to war and peace, rock music has influenced large parts of our society. This interactive exhibit explores how rock music has effected our society and features artifacts from famous musicians. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 2 and members. 402.444.5071.

Lisa Bang Hoffman/Terry Koopman

Through Feb. 7 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Hoffman uses traditional gelatin-silver photography to evolve from the history of the medium and respond to the contemporary. Koopman is a 40-year veteran photographer who started with film and has evolved to digital. Admission: free. 402.595.2122.

Richard Ibghy and Marilou Lemmens Project

Through Feb. 15 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. This exhibit explores the communication of birds and the possibility of communication between different species of animals. Admission: free. 402.341.7130.

Diggin’ Dinos

Through April 11 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. This exhibit features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and a digging and building area to transport your kids into another world. Admission: $14 age 2 and up, $13 seniors age 60+, free to members and children under 24 months. 402.342.6164.

Area High School Art Exhibition

Jan. 2-Feb. 2 at Artists Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. Some of the best young artists in the area will be showcased in this exhibition. The intention of this special show is to promote the art of high school artists and provide insight on how to put on a professional show at a public gallery. Admission: free. 402-342-9617.

Origins: New work by Graceann Warn, Michael James, Edgard Camacho, Jason Papenfuss and James Freeman

Jan. 3 through Feb. 28 at Modern Arts Midtown, 3615 Dodge St. This exhibit features contemporary works by listed artists and additional work by local abstract artists. Admission: free. 402.502.8737.

100 People

Jan. 17 through Feb. 22 at UNO Art Gallery, 6505 University Drive South. Artist Watie White’s project consists of wood carvings of local people who he admires. Admission: free. 402.554.2796.

America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far

Jan. 18 through April 19 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. This first-of-its-kind exhibit is designed for children to learn about the diversity of Muslim culture throughout the world. Different sections of the exhibit will focus on art, architecture, travel, and trade. Admission: $14 age 2 and up, $13 seniors age 60+, free to members and children under 24 months. 402.342.6164.

Mary Zicafoose, IKAT: The Essential Handbook to Weaving Resist-Dyed Cloth

Jan. 24-March 6 at Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza. Mary Zicafoose’s work is displayed throughout the world and her knowledge of weaving is self-taught. Admission: free. 402. 280.2509.

OEAA Winter Visual Arts Showcase

Feb. 7-22 at Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery, 1806 Vinton St. The folks behind Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards will celebrate their visual arts nominees with this arts display.

Admission: free.

Pulitzer Prize Photographs

Feb. 22 through May 3, 2020 at Durham Museum. 801 S. 10th St. Photography plays an important role in documenting history. This exhibit will feature over 80 large-format photographs that won the Pulitzer Prize. Descriptions of how the photographer captured the moment will also be on display for a unique perspective on the images. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 2 and members. 402.444.5071.

Spontaneity: 10 Nebraskan Abstract Expressionists

Feb. 28-May 24 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. This exhibition features artwork by 10 abstract and abstract expressionist artists from Nebraska. Admission: free. 402-305-1510.

Influence

Through Aug. 20, 2020, at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Influence displays the creative work of KANEKO founder and Japanese ceramist Jun Kaneko and how his work, teaching, and creative philosophy has impacted the Omaha community and beyond. Admission: free. 402.341.3800.

