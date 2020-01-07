Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

Keep Push’n

Jan. 4 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This REO Speedwagon tribute band formed from a Beatles tribute band. Tickets: $10. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Dirtysnatcha

Jan. 4 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The slowdown hosts an EDM dance party with Dirtysnatacha and Space Wizard. Tickets: $12-$15. 9 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

RiFF RAFF: Cranberry Vampire Tour

Jan. 9 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The 37-year-old rapper makes a stop in Omaha on his Cranberry Vampire Tour. Tickets: $20. 9 p.m. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Recaptured

Jan. 10 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The Journey tribute band is one of the most popular in the region. Tickets:$12-$25. 9 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Stravinsky’s Pulcinella

Jan. 12 at Witherspoon Theater, 2200 Dodge St. Omaha Symphony performs Stravinsky’s entire ballet, one that is both elegant and whimsical. Prior to the show, Joslyn curators will give a talk about the museum’s Degas statue, “Little Dancer Aged Fourteen.” Tickets: $35. 2 p.m. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Nebraska’s Own: James Barnett

Jan. 12 at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St. The second annual Nebraska’s Own concert features pianist James Barnett. Admission: free. 5:30 p.m. 402.333.7466.

—vesperconcerts.org

Hotel Desperado

Jan. 17 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. These popular performers are a tribute band to the Eagles. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 8:30 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Haystak

Jan. 17 at the Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. This Southern hip-hop legend is coming to Omaha with a host of guests, including Bad News Bobby and Mr Lyd. Tickets: $15 advance. 7 p.m. 402.391.2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

The Party After

Jan. 17 at the Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. The rock band from Omaha released their first single in February 2019. Tickets: $10. 9 p.m. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

Piano Power: Rhapsody in Blue

Jan. 17 & 18 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Louis Schwizgebel and Xiayin Wang perform several classic works on piano. Tickets: $19-$75. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.

—ticketomaha.com

Mark & Maggie O’Connor

Jan. 18 at Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St. Grammy-winning violinist Mark O’Connor and his wife, Maggie, are performing with Omaha Conservatory of Music strings students. A Three-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Grand Master Fiddler Champion, Mark has composed music for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Tickets: $10. 402-932-4978.

—omahacm.org

Your Smith

Jan. 19 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Caroline Smith makes music that is inspired by a combination of her hometown Minneapolis and Los Angeles. Tickets: $10-$12. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Cold War Kids

Jan. 23 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The band’s latest album, LA Divine, is inspired by how weird and strange the city of Los Angeles is. Tickets: $32. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Stevie Stone

Jan. 23 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. This hip-hop artist is signed to the same label as Tech N9ne. His music combines intense bars with gravelly melodies. Tickets: $15 advance. 8 p.m. 402.391.2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

UNO Faculty Showcase

Jan. 24 at Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Dr N. A showcase of renowned musicians who are also committed to teaching students across the country. Tickets: $15 general admission, $8 students, seniors, military. 6:30 p.m. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Pet Rock

Jan. 25 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Hear music from The Eagles, E.L.O, Styx, and other ’70s bands performed by one of Omaha’s most popular tribute bands. Tickets: $70-$105. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.

—ticketomaha.com

The Anniversary

Jan. 29 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The Anniversary was formed in Kansas in the late ’90s and has consistently toured the Midwest region in the years since. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 8:30 p.m. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Jan. 30 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. These bands combine swing, funk, jazz, and blues for a unique sound. Tickets: $25-$40. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.

—ticketomaha.com

Chris Janson

Jan. 31 at Ralston Arena, 1200 Douglas St. This country singer is known for hits such as “Fix a Drink,” “Buy Me a Boat,” and “Drunk Girl.” Tickets: $29.50-$49.50. 7 p.m. 402.934.6291.

—ralstonarena.com

Sinatra & Beyond

Feb. 1 & 2 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Singer/songwriter/pianist Tony DeSare puts his own style on Sinatra classics. Tickets: $19-$82. 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 2. 402.345.0202.

—ticketomaha.com

Run River North

Feb. 5 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The band released their third studio album, Monsters Calling Home, Vol. 1, in May 2019. Tickets: $15-$18. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Curly Martin & Friends

Feb. 6 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Omaha native Curly Martin performs in his hometown with several other locally-known jazz artists in this popular concert. Tickets: $19-$40. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.

—ticketomaha.com

Ingested, Visceral Disgorge, Cabal, Oppress the Tyrant, Ba’al Berith

Feb. 6 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. This show features performances from several bands, including the headliner, a death metal band from the UK. Tickets: $17. 6-11 p.m. 402.391.2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

Jason Aldean: We Back Tour

Feb. 7 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. Following the release of his ninth album, the country music superstar makes a stop in Omaha on his latest tour. Tickets: $51-$325. 7:30 p.m. 402.341.1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Cody Jinks

Feb. 7 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. This singer of “I’m Not the Devil” and “Lifers” is coming to Omaha. Tickets: $29-$154. 402.934.6291.

—ralstonarena.com

The Rush Tribute Project

Feb. 7 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. A tribute band for Rush performs their biggest hits. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show. 9 p.m. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Bob Marley Birthday Bash

Feb. 8 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Award winning band Rhythm Collective performs Bob Marley and other reggae songs in honor of the late singer. Tickets: $10-$12, $20 VIP. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Imani Winds: The Beauty of Strife

Feb. 10 at at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St. The Grammy-nominated group aims to connect with their audience in every performance and will make their first stop in Omaha. 7 p.m. 402.333.7466.

—vesperconcerts.org

Eddie Palmieri Afro-Caribbean Jazz Sextet

Feb. 11 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Since the 1950s, Eddie Palmieri has mixed American jazz and Afro-Caribbean rhythms into his own unique sound. Tickets: $20-$50. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.

—ticketomaha.com

Otis Murphy

Feb. 13 at Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Dr N. An internationally renowned musician, Otis Murphy has played at some of the largest concert halls in the world and will visit the University of Nebraska at Omaha for their International Concert Series. Tickets: $15 adults, $8 students, seniors, military members. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The New Pornographers

Feb. 13 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The Canadian indie rock band, known for their single “High Ticket Attractions,” released their eighth album, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, in 2019. Tickets: $30. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Grayscale

Feb. 13 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Grayscale has been building momentum since their 2011 beginnings with music influenced by everything from nineties rock to modern pop. Tickets: $16 advance, $20 day of show. 7 p.m. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Koe Wetzel

Feb. 14 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Country singer Koe Wetzel infuses hints of punk in his songs. Tickets: $22-$25. 8:30 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Batman (1989)

Feb. 15 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Experience one of the first big screen adaptions of the caped crusader while the Omaha Symphony performs the film’s score live. Tickets: $19-$79. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.

—ticketomaha.com

The Toasters

Feb. 16 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. The Toasters perform in Omaha as part of their “4 Decades in Ska” tour. Tickets: $10-$12. 7 p.m. 402.391.2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Feb. 19 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The Colorado jam band is known for their hits like “Bittersweet,” and “Blue Sky.” Tickets: $29.50-$44.50. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Brahm’s Symphony No. 1

Feb. 21 and 22 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Brahm’s Symphony No. 1 features a fantastic finale. Tickets: $19-$73. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.

—ticketomaha.com

Floyd

Feb. 21 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. A tribute band to Pink Floyd intent on delivering the most authentic performance possible. Tickets: $12. 8:30 p.m. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Motherfolk

Feb. 22 at the Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. The indie rock band released their third studio album, Family Ghost, in October 2019. Tickets: $10. 9 p.m. 402.884.5707.

—reverblounge.com

Watch What Crappens

Feb. 22 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. “The creators of “Watch What Crappens” are taking their show on the road. The podcast is a discussion of Bravo TV shows and stars. Tickets: $25 advance, $80 advance VIP, $28 day of show. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The Glorious Sons

Feb. 23 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This Canadian band captures the confusion and chaos of young adulthood in their new album, Young Beauties and Fools. Tickets: $20-$99. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Colt Ford

Feb. 27 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Ford is known for his hits “Sleep Without You,” “Like I Loved You,” and “Mercy.” Tickets: $25-$30. 8:30 p.m. 402.345.7569.

—theslowdown.com

Brett Young with special guest Matt Ferranti

Feb. 27 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The rising country music star is known for his platinum hits like “Sleep Without You,” “Like I Loved You” and “Mercy.” Tickets: $35-$225. 8 p.m. 402.661.8501.

—ticketomaha.com

Stefon Harris & Blackout

Feb. 28 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Harris combines jazz and R&B for a unique sound. Tickets: $19-$40. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.

—ticketomaha.com

