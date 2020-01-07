Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.
Keep Push’n
Jan. 4 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This REO Speedwagon tribute band formed from a Beatles tribute band. Tickets: $10. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Dirtysnatcha
Jan. 4 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The slowdown hosts an EDM dance party with Dirtysnatacha and Space Wizard. Tickets: $12-$15. 9 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
RiFF RAFF: Cranberry Vampire Tour
Jan. 9 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The 37-year-old rapper makes a stop in Omaha on his Cranberry Vampire Tour. Tickets: $20. 9 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Recaptured
Jan. 10 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The Journey tribute band is one of the most popular in the region. Tickets:$12-$25. 9 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Stravinsky’s Pulcinella
Jan. 12 at Witherspoon Theater, 2200 Dodge St. Omaha Symphony performs Stravinsky’s entire ballet, one that is both elegant and whimsical. Prior to the show, Joslyn curators will give a talk about the museum’s Degas statue, “Little Dancer Aged Fourteen.” Tickets: $35. 2 p.m. 402.345.0606.
—ticketomaha.com
Nebraska’s Own: James Barnett
Jan. 12 at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St. The second annual Nebraska’s Own concert features pianist James Barnett. Admission: free. 5:30 p.m. 402.333.7466.
—vesperconcerts.org
Hotel Desperado
Jan. 17 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. These popular performers are a tribute band to the Eagles. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 8:30 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Haystak
Jan. 17 at the Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. This Southern hip-hop legend is coming to Omaha with a host of guests, including Bad News Bobby and Mr Lyd. Tickets: $15 advance. 7 p.m. 402.391.2554.
—lookoutomaha.com
The Party After
Jan. 17 at the Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. The rock band from Omaha released their first single in February 2019. Tickets: $10. 9 p.m. 402.884.5707.
—reverblounge.com
Piano Power: Rhapsody in Blue
Jan. 17 & 18 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Louis Schwizgebel and Xiayin Wang perform several classic works on piano. Tickets: $19-$75. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.
—ticketomaha.com
Mark & Maggie O’Connor
Jan. 18 at Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St. Grammy-winning violinist Mark O’Connor and his wife, Maggie, are performing with Omaha Conservatory of Music strings students. A Three-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Grand Master Fiddler Champion, Mark has composed music for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Tickets: $10. 402-932-4978.
—omahacm.org
Your Smith
Jan. 19 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Caroline Smith makes music that is inspired by a combination of her hometown Minneapolis and Los Angeles. Tickets: $10-$12. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Cold War Kids
Jan. 23 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The band’s latest album, LA Divine, is inspired by how weird and strange the city of Los Angeles is. Tickets: $32. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Stevie Stone
Jan. 23 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. This hip-hop artist is signed to the same label as Tech N9ne. His music combines intense bars with gravelly melodies. Tickets: $15 advance. 8 p.m. 402.391.2554.
—lookoutomaha.com
UNO Faculty Showcase
Jan. 24 at Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Dr N. A showcase of renowned musicians who are also committed to teaching students across the country. Tickets: $15 general admission, $8 students, seniors, military. 6:30 p.m. 402.345.0606.
—ticketomaha.com
Pet Rock
Jan. 25 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Hear music from The Eagles, E.L.O, Styx, and other ’70s bands performed by one of Omaha’s most popular tribute bands. Tickets: $70-$105. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.
—ticketomaha.com
The Anniversary
Jan. 29 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The Anniversary was formed in Kansas in the late ’90s and has consistently toured the Midwest region in the years since. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 8:30 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Jan. 30 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. These bands combine swing, funk, jazz, and blues for a unique sound. Tickets: $25-$40. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.
—ticketomaha.com
Chris Janson
Jan. 31 at Ralston Arena, 1200 Douglas St. This country singer is known for hits such as “Fix a Drink,” “Buy Me a Boat,” and “Drunk Girl.” Tickets: $29.50-$49.50. 7 p.m. 402.934.6291.
—ralstonarena.com
Sinatra & Beyond
Feb. 1 & 2 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Singer/songwriter/pianist Tony DeSare puts his own style on Sinatra classics. Tickets: $19-$82. 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 2. 402.345.0202.
—ticketomaha.com
Run River North
Feb. 5 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The band released their third studio album, Monsters Calling Home, Vol. 1, in May 2019. Tickets: $15-$18. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Curly Martin & Friends
Feb. 6 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Omaha native Curly Martin performs in his hometown with several other locally-known jazz artists in this popular concert. Tickets: $19-$40. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.
—ticketomaha.com
Ingested, Visceral Disgorge, Cabal, Oppress the Tyrant, Ba’al Berith
Feb. 6 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. This show features performances from several bands, including the headliner, a death metal band from the UK. Tickets: $17. 6-11 p.m. 402.391.2554.
—lookoutomaha.com
Jason Aldean: We Back Tour
Feb. 7 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. Following the release of his ninth album, the country music superstar makes a stop in Omaha on his latest tour. Tickets: $51-$325. 7:30 p.m. 402.341.1500.
—chihealthcenteromaha.com
Cody Jinks
Feb. 7 at CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St. This singer of “I’m Not the Devil” and “Lifers” is coming to Omaha. Tickets: $29-$154. 402.934.6291.
—ralstonarena.com
The Rush Tribute Project
Feb. 7 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. A tribute band for Rush performs their biggest hits. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show. 9 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Bob Marley Birthday Bash
Feb. 8 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Award winning band Rhythm Collective performs Bob Marley and other reggae songs in honor of the late singer. Tickets: $10-$12, $20 VIP. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Imani Winds: The Beauty of Strife
Feb. 10 at at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St. The Grammy-nominated group aims to connect with their audience in every performance and will make their first stop in Omaha. 7 p.m. 402.333.7466.
—vesperconcerts.org
Eddie Palmieri Afro-Caribbean Jazz Sextet
Feb. 11 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Since the 1950s, Eddie Palmieri has mixed American jazz and Afro-Caribbean rhythms into his own unique sound. Tickets: $20-$50. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.
—ticketomaha.com
Otis Murphy
Feb. 13 at Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Dr N. An internationally renowned musician, Otis Murphy has played at some of the largest concert halls in the world and will visit the University of Nebraska at Omaha for their International Concert Series. Tickets: $15 adults, $8 students, seniors, military members. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0606.
—ticketomaha.com
The New Pornographers
Feb. 13 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The Canadian indie rock band, known for their single “High Ticket Attractions,” released their eighth album, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, in 2019. Tickets: $30. 8 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Grayscale
Feb. 13 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Grayscale has been building momentum since their 2011 beginnings with music influenced by everything from nineties rock to modern pop. Tickets: $16 advance, $20 day of show. 7 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Koe Wetzel
Feb. 14 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Country singer Koe Wetzel infuses hints of punk in his songs. Tickets: $22-$25. 8:30 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Batman (1989)
Feb. 15 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Experience one of the first big screen adaptions of the caped crusader while the Omaha Symphony performs the film’s score live. Tickets: $19-$79. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.
—ticketomaha.com
The Toasters
Feb. 16 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. The Toasters perform in Omaha as part of their “4 Decades in Ska” tour. Tickets: $10-$12. 7 p.m. 402.391.2554.
—lookoutomaha.com
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Feb. 19 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The Colorado jam band is known for their hits like “Bittersweet,” and “Blue Sky.” Tickets: $29.50-$44.50. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Brahm’s Symphony No. 1
Feb. 21 and 22 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Brahm’s Symphony No. 1 features a fantastic finale. Tickets: $19-$73. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.
—ticketomaha.com
Floyd
Feb. 21 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. A tribute band to Pink Floyd intent on delivering the most authentic performance possible. Tickets: $12. 8:30 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
Motherfolk
Feb. 22 at the Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. The indie rock band released their third studio album, Family Ghost, in October 2019. Tickets: $10. 9 p.m. 402.884.5707.
—reverblounge.com
Watch What Crappens
Feb. 22 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. “The creators of “Watch What Crappens” are taking their show on the road. The podcast is a discussion of Bravo TV shows and stars. Tickets: $25 advance, $80 advance VIP, $28 day of show. 8 p.m. 402.884.5353.
—waitingroomlounge.com
The Glorious Sons
Feb. 23 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This Canadian band captures the confusion and chaos of young adulthood in their new album, Young Beauties and Fools. Tickets: $20-$99. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Colt Ford
Feb. 27 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Ford is known for his hits “Sleep Without You,” “Like I Loved You,” and “Mercy.” Tickets: $25-$30. 8:30 p.m. 402.345.7569.
—theslowdown.com
Brett Young with special guest Matt Ferranti
Feb. 27 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The rising country music star is known for his platinum hits like “Sleep Without You,” “Like I Loved You” and “Mercy.” Tickets: $35-$225. 8 p.m. 402.661.8501.
—ticketomaha.com
Stefon Harris & Blackout
Feb. 28 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Harris combines jazz and R&B for a unique sound. Tickets: $19-$40. 7:30 p.m. 402.345.0202.
—ticketomaha.com
