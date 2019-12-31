Leo Adam Biga— Contributing Writer

Biga is an old lion of Omaha journalism. In a 36-year career he’s reported on the arts and culture scene, and on social justice issues in his hometown. He’s known for writing about the African-American, Latino, Jewish, and senior communities. Biga’s special interests in cinema, sports, and literature has given him the opportunity to interview and profile many filmmakers, athletes, and authors. He has organized film events, and taught film history and appreciation classes. His life partner, Pamela Jo Berry, is an artist and writer. Her daughter, Beaufield Berry, is a playwright. Biga’s proud to be part of one of Omaha’s first writing families.

Virginia Kathryn Gallner— Contributing Writer

Gallner is a folk-rock musician and writer based in Omaha. Her songs stand at the crossroads of folk, blues, and jazz. She has participated twice in the Silkroad Ensemble’s Global Musician Workshop, as well as Richard Thompson’s Frets & Refrains Songwriting Camp. Gallner has volunteered with Omaha Girls Rock for three years as a guitar instructor, band coach, and after-school instructor. She has been nominated for Best Blues and Best Folk/Americana by Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards. Her debut album, Vintage Sepia, is available on all streaming services. Gallner is finishing her first novel, beginning a graduate program, and continuing work on her second album (while occasionally sleeping). Visit virginiakathryn.com to see her work.

Sean Robinson — Contributing Writer

Growing up, Robinson’s family always agreed on one thing: Sean never shuts up. Years later, he’s still talking—but he’s made a career of it as a copywriter and communications specialist. From startups and Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits and PR firms, he’s told brand stories for myriad companies across the metro. He really gets to talking when discussing his uber-naughty boxer dog Frank, the joys of being an active runner who chooses to never do a marathon, or his Oscar predictions. Readers: you’ve been warned.

Gwen Lemke — Senior Sales Associate

Omaha Magazine’s resident mother and grandmother, Lemke has been with the publication as senior sales associate and contributing editor for 60-Plus almost as long as she was in her previous career in real estate. She owned a real estate company and was active in the real estate association. Gwen and her husband, Raymond, raised four amazing sons—RL, Todd (the magazine’s publisher), Brad, and Tyler. The family now includes nine grandchildren. Gwen enjoys meeting with people, often making friends as she works with them on their marketing needs.

