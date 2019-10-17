Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday Oct. 17 to Sunday Oct. 27:

The story of a Vietnam War-era Marine who returns home and reconnects with a woman he mistreated years earlier. Dogfight is playing at the Weber Fine Arts Building at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Tickets are $20 ($10 on weekdays) for this popular play based on the slightly idealistic 1991 film starring River Phoenix and Lili Taylor. Find show times and purchase tickets here now.

Friday, Oct. 18:

Get an early jump on trick-or-treating when you take your little monsters to Tricks and Treats at Westwood Plaza from 6-8 p.m. The first 1,500 children will receive a free treat bag and foam glow stick, while supplies last. There will also be a photo booth and special appearances from some of your favorite princesses and superheroes. The check-in booth will be outside, across from Burlington Coat Factory. Catch all the treats here, no trick.

Friday, Oct. 18 and Friday, Oct. 25:

If the cold weather and early sunsets haven’t been enough to convince you that fall is officially here, then Friday Fireworks at Vala’s is sure to do the trick. Crisp, fall weather, the pumpkin patch, and a fireworks show make for a great evening out. Vala’s Pumpkin Patch is putting on a professional fireworks show at 9 p.m. on Friday night. Find this and other Vala’s activities here.

Saturday Oct. 19:

As the fall weather settles in for the next few months, chili is going to be an essential food to fight the cold. Check out the best chili in town at the eighth annual Blazin’ Saddles Chili Cookoff at Dillon Brothers. This event is free and open to the public for judging and competition from noon until 3 p.m. All competitors get a $40 gift card from Dillon Brothers on the day of the event. Get more hot details here.

Saturday Oct. 19 and Sunday Oct. 20:

This weekend is the 45th Annual Wood Art Fair Show and Sale. Wood carvings small and large will be on display and for sale at the German-American Society, thanks to the Mid-America Woodcarvers Association. The event features a “best of show” competition and various demonstrations, including chainsaw carving, woodturning, and hand-carving demonstrations. Carvings on display will include wildlife, realistic, relief, miniatures, and more. Learn more about MAWA here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.