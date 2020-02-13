Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Feb. 13: Think you know all there is to know about romantic comedies? Test that knowledge at Trivia Night at the Zoo—’90s rom-com edition. Gather in the Lozier Giant Screen Theater for drinks and snacks, talk to some animal ambassadors, and see how you’d fare in the romantic comedy world. This is a 21-and-over event and you must register beforehand. If you miss this one, don’t fret. They have a couple others in the works, each with a different theme. Register here now.

Friday, Feb. 14: Prepare for the OEAAs by attending the 2020 Visual Arts Showcase Opening Reception at the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery/Gallery 72. This is the official opening reception of the visual arts showcase of nominees, including several who have been featured in Omaha Magazine. Can’t make it to the opening? The art will be on display through Saturday, Feb. 22. For a full list of the featured artists, click here.

Featured image shows a section of Susan Puelz’s watercolor and pastel piece, Table Three.

Friday, Feb. 14: Internationally known jazz musician Julian Vaughn will perform at Legacy Hall for the Lovers and Friends Valentine’s Day Concert. Vaughn is known for his hit songs “On Your Feet” and “Ride Along.” Guest feature artists are R&B singer Charlotte Fletcher and hometown favorite Tim Clark. WithLOVE Felicia, who you can read about here, will be the host for the evening, and expect to stick around for some dancing with a live DJ. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Saturday, Feb. 15: Keep it local by hitting up the Day Away! event at The Garden Gallery in Elkhorn. Visit local author Tim Welch and illustrator Katie Simpson, who will sign copies of their book Unexpected Friends and stick around to hear them talk. There will be snacks, games, and drawings as well. Take the Kindness Challenge, which you can find out about here.

Sunday, Feb. 16: The OEAAs are at Slowdown again this year. So if you want to catch all your favorite creative people in one place, get your tickets now, as space is limited. This is the official announcement of OEAA winners in more than 50 categories and a lifetime achievement award. The show honors Omaha artists and entertainers in three genres: visual arts, performing arts, and live music. There will be musical and stage performances, drinks, and food from El Arepon food truck. Support local talent. Learn more here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.