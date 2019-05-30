Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Sunday, June 2: In celebration of our annual food issue, Omaha Magazine is having our June Issue Launch Party at the Florence Mill Farmer’s Market. This is our third year celebrating at the market and also our third annual watermelon-eating contest, taking place at noon. Special musical guest Joshua Hoffman will perform live afterward. Listen to some sweet tunes while you browse the wares, and don’t forget to pick up your copy of the latest issue. Inside you’ll find a comprehensive rundown of some great new places (and some revamped old ones) to eat in Omaha. Let Omaha chef Tim Maides take you on a personal tour of Southeast Asia, and find out where to get the best fried pickles in the city. And of course, you’ll find some information on what makes great barbecue, because you can’t do summer without it. Learn more details here, and please RSVP here.

Thursday, May 30: If you haven’t checked out one of Omaha’s best bars (just check their Best of Omaha cred), we have the perfect opportunity for you to do so. The Camille Metoyer Moten Band is playing at Growler USA tonight. Members of the band include well-known Omaha musicians Mark Haar, Chad Stoner, Michael DeLuca, and David P. Murphy. Moten can sing everything from opera and musical theater to jazz and gospel. You can read about her here, and find out more about the show here.

Friday, May 31: Think all farmer’s markets take place in the morning? Not necessarily. The Gifford Park Neighborhood Market solves that problem by having theirs on Friday nights. You can shop locally grown produce, herbs, and plants. Browse handmade goods, skin care products, and jewelry while enjoying live entertainment (check out the weekly schedule here for more details).

Saturday, June 1: Castlepalooza is a free community festival that takes place in the historic setting of Josyln Castle with live music, vendors, food trucks, and beverages. Family activities include face-painting, games, and other activities for the children as well as a yoga session on the lawn for all those interested. Food offerings include Maria Bonita, Chicago Dawg House, and Kona Ice. Adult beverages will be served by Scriptown Brewing Company. Live music performances from Colin Roberts, Southpaw Bluegrass Band, and BluesEd’s youth jazz group The Redwoods. You can get all the details here.

Saturday, June 1: A Book Launch Party for Vaginas and Periods 101: A Pop-up Book is happening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Petshop in Benson. This book uses pop-ups to explain how the female reproductive system works, and colorful graphics to normalize those workings. It also describes various menstrual product options. The event will include books signings, a raffle, games, cake, and adult beverages. Please feel free to bring a box or two of feminine hygiene products, as they will also be accepting pad and tampon donations for Girls Inc. of Omaha. Find out more about the project here, and more about the event here.