Maintaining a thriving roofing company for a century is no simple task, but Independent Roofing Co. owner Bob Swanda said having dedicated team members helps. “While we have gone through a lot of people over the years, we have many long-term employees that make up the core group today,” Swanda said. “Some of these employees have been with us for over 20 years. Because of that, the product we give our customers defines us from our competitors.”

IRC began as a residential roofing company in 1919. Swanda joined as a truck driver in 1975. His career had a dramatic start when a tornado touched down west of the IRC office. “I found out how hard being a roofing contractor could be after that storm.”

Dedication and honesty are the cornerstone of the IRC culture. “Doing the right thing all the time, not just part of the time,” contributes to the company’s longstanding success. “We provide a safe work environment for all team members and a great product for our customers,” Swanda said.

The first 100 years isn’t the entire story. “IRC has started a succession plan to ensure the viability of IRC for the next 100 years,” said Swanda. “As the industry grows and technology changes, we will adapt to the changes in technology and material and installation. We will continue to invest in the communities we serve. We will continue to invest in our people, technology, and equipment to make sure we are producing the best product we can.”

6102 Arbor St., Suite No. 5

Omaha, NE 68106

402.348.0909

independentroofing.net