Thursday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 9: Who couldn’t use a little reminder of spring? The Omaha Home and Garden Expo offers that opportunity this weekend. Whether you’re thinking about a small home remodel or a complete lawn overhaul, you can find some inspiration at the CHI Health Center. Meet Mina Starsiak Hawk from Good Bones and/or Vern Yip from Trading Spaces. There are also eight different seminars to attend (including one from former Encounter columnist Brent Crampton). In light of last year’s flooding, FEMA representatives will also be available to talk to about flood risk, preparedness tips, and why it’s important to get flood insurance. Learn more here.

Thursday, Feb. 6: Samuel Mercer may be best known as the godfather of the Old Market, but he was also a rather accomplished artist. Find out for yourself at the Samuel Mercer drawings opening reception at The Garden of the Zodiac. Today, patrons can also see his playful, colorful work on the walls of Le Bouillon restaurant, formerly the French Cafe, which Mercer opened in 1969, in a strange, circular relationship. Find out more here.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Book lovers, unite! That’s right, it’s a book party at the library. The Book Bash is happening at the W. Dale Clark branch, where the staff will tell you about new and exciting books. You can check out books (literally) and select titles will be available for purchase from The Bookworm. Mingle with fellow book nerds while sipping adult beverages and sampling light appetizers. You might even win a prize. Please register to attend this event here.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Hate having to choose between Latin and Bollywood music? Now you don’t have to. Latin Meets Bollywood at Rhythmz Lounge is giving you the chance to shake it to both. DJ Adi is coming all the way to Omaha from the East Coast with a plan to jam with local boy DJ Mickey. Warm up with some Latino Thumkas. Dance on over here for more info.

Sunday, Feb. 9: Treats, drinks, and a mini photo sesh—it’s officially Pawentine’s Day! Magnolia Events and Creations is hosting a Valentine’s Day mini sessions dog photo event. Part of the proceeds benefiting Heartland Greyhound Adoption. Currently, spots are filled, but there is a waiting list and word on the street is they are hoping to add a few more. Don’t worry, though. You don’t need to participate in the doggie photo shoot to come visit the adorable greyhounds. Keep up to date on this event here.

