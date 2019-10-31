Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Oct. 31 through Saturday, Nov. 2:

El Museo Latino is featuring a Day of the Dead/Día de Muertos exhibit on display until Nov. 16. The Day of the Dead is a tradition that celebrates loved ones who have passed away with flowers, candles, and favorite foods. The exhibit showcases these elements and the history of the tradition. With the celebration taking place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, now is the perfect time to learn about how other cultures celebrate this time of year. Learn more here.

Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2:

Get in touch with your magical side at several Harry Potter-themed events at Fontenelle Forest this weekend. On Friday, wizards ages 21 and over can attend A Night at the Forbidden Forest for a costume competition, pub quiz, and more. On Saturday, A Holiday at Hogwarts is an event the whole family can enjoy. Visitors can work on wizard-themed crafts, visit animals, and hunt for magical objects. Make your reservations here.

Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3:

This weekend, over 5,000 people will visit one of Nebraska’s largest and longest-running anime conventions. Anime NebrasKon takes place over three days and features many prominent guest speakers from the anime community, including the voice actors and cosplayers. With 200+ hours of activities, a dance, video games, board games, and more, this is a don’t-miss for all anime fans. There’s also an art contest and auction, so you can show your skills or take home a unique souvenir. Get your tickets here now.

Friday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 3:

The popular opera Madama Butterfly tells the love story of a young Japanese woman and an American naval officer. The renowned opera comes to the Orpheum Theater for two performances this weekend. Artist, and founder of Omaha nonprofit organization KANEKO, Jun Kaneko, designed the set and costumes of this production that has been seen around the world. Get your tickets here while you can.

Saturday, Nov. 2:

The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Bridge to Care is a student-led interprofessional organization. They are hosting their annual Fall Refugee Health Fair at Benson High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering free services such as vision assessments, dental screenings, Body Mass Index (BMI) measurement, blood pressure checks, and glucose level screenings. There is also a refugee cultural orientation with Alana Schriver, refugee specialist for the Omaha Public Schools. To learn more, click here.

