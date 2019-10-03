Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Oct. 3 to Sunday, Oct. 6: Every weekend in October, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo hosts a one-of-a-kind experience the whole family can attend. Ghouls and Glow features around 400 lanterns and hundreds of glowing pumpkins illuminating the zoo. Enjoy the beautiful lights and be on the lookout for Omaha Circus Arts and Omaha Street Percussion as they perform throughout the night. What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by hanging out with some of the zoo’s nocturnal animals? Get your tickets here.

Friday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 6: We’ve heard the phrase “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” Is there an event that better personifies that mantra than Junkstock: Harvest Edition? What started as an idea to bring together lovers of unique items has grown into one of the largest festivals of its kind in the country. Junkstock features over 150 vendors selling all things vintage, antique, and yes…junk. Junkstock is a can’t miss event featuring vendors, nearly 20 food trucks with everything from pork rinds to egg rolls, and live music from several local artists. Find out more, and purchase tickets, here now.

Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6: For those looking to get more in touch with the natural world, the Omaha Gem and Mineral Show is this weekend. Westside Middle School is hosting this event and it’s much more than just looking at rocks. There are a variety of things to do at this educational, entertaining event, such as talk with gemstone and jewelry artists about their craft, learn how to find and clean collectible materials from local experts, and bid on items in a silent auction. Learn more here.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Omaha’s Gifford Park Neighborhood at 33rd and California streets is bringing the community together again for a day of live, local, musical entertainment. The third annual Porchfest is where artists perform from the front porch (or the back patio) of neighborhood homes. The idea began in Ithaca, New York, in 2007 and has spread to numerous cities throughout the country. Performances begin at 1 p.m. and continue throughout the afternoon and evening. This jam fest is free, but donations are accepted and appreciated. Check the schedule here.

Road Trip—Saturday, Oct. 5 to Sunday, Oct. 6: The Nebraska Pet Expo features local and nationally-recognized veterinarians, groomers, trainers, retailers, and organizations geared towards pet lovers. This animal-friendly event is happening at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water. It tends to attract a lot of fur babies, so make sure yours are on their best behavior. There will be pet water stations throughout, and if you plan on adopting or fostering, organizers recommend bringing your own crate or restraints for the joyful ride home. Dig up all the dirt here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.