Thursday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Aug. 25:

It all started with a picnic in 1964. Now Millard Days is a full week of shows, activities, and community building. Check out the carnival, ice cream social, and different bands each night. With entertainment from a kiddie tractor pull to a beer garden, the whole family is expected to enjoy this event. Get all the details here.

Friday, Aug. 23:

Don’t skip out on The B Side, where spoken-word poets and musicians come together for the Omaha Entertainment and Art Awards 2019 Summer Showcase. Nebraska state poet Matt Mason will take the stage, as well as some of your other favorite poets and musicians. Voting ends Saturday, Aug. 31, so don’t forget to nominate those favorites before then. All proceeds go to support the OEAA organization. To learn more, click here.

Friday, Aug. 23:

Opera Outdoors is a free concert showcasing some of opera’s greatest hits, as well as a sneak-peak of what’s to come for Omaha Opera in their new season. This event at Turner Park is open to all, family-friendly, and free. Come an hour early to experience the kid zone, which has a costume station, face painting, and more. The event will be hosted in English and Spanish. Learn more about Opera Omaha and their upcoming season here.

Friday, Aug. 23 to Saturday, Aug. 24:

Omaha Fire Fest at Millers Landing offers delicious award-winning chili, barbecue, still more food in a food court, and drinks, with amazing fire demonstrations throughout. Bands BlueHouse, Clockstoppers, and Taxi Driver will be kicking out the summer jams. Most importantly, though, the traditional ChilIi Cook-Off will bring competition and camaraderie to the community. For a sampling of what to expect, bring it to a boil here .

Saturday, Aug. 24:

The Malcolm X Sōl Food & Music Festival highlights the importance of food security and focuses on strengthening community ties through the arts. This sunny celebration features artisan vendors, food, children’s activities, and musicians, including a couple who have been featured in two of our publications, Wakanda One and Edem Soul Music. There is even an organic heirloom seed exchange. Get your tickets here.

Bonus: You can also catch the official festival kickoff. Art and Agronomy will be held tonight (Aug. 22) at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center at UNO and features Jamaican Reggae Dub Poet Ras Takura.

Sunday, Aug. 25:

The Dog Days of Summer are here and happening at RiverWest Park. All ages and all breeds are welcome. Food, acoustic music, beer, and canines will be plentiful, all leaving an impact in supporting the Omaha Dog Park Advocates. No dog? No problem. There will be adorable, adoptable dogs from rescues and nonprofits to check out from noon to 3 p.m. Entrance fee is $10 per dog, free for humans. Dig up more here.