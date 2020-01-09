Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Jan. 9: Angels Among Us is throwing a beer-centric event to raise awareness about their work in the community. This new celebration is the Birds & Beer Bash, where you can drink some brews and eat some chicken while you do some good, as this organization is devoted to helping families of children with cancer being treated at Nebraska hospitals. Gather your flock and head to Buildertrend. Pick up tickets here now.

Friday, Jan. 10: The newest Star Wars movie came out a few weeks ago, so if you’re a fan chances are you’ve already seen it. But you can keep the force going strong when you take the kids to Star Wars Weekend at Omaha Children’s Museum. Don a costume, watch the Imperial March, and allow yourself to be taken to another galaxy for a while. Seek more information here.

Friday, Jan. 10: The great thing about certain types of art is that all types of people are able to appreciate it. I would say Hugo Zamorano’s work fits in that category. It’s truly for everyone, as he has helped create several murals in the Omaha area. Crutches is his latest exhibit, opening at Project Project. Learn more about the artist here and more about this free event here.

Saturday, Jan. 11: Are you interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education? Or maybe you don’t really know, but would like to learn more about it? Metropolitan Community College and MCC Continuing Education–Nebraska are here to help. Attend their MCC STEM Day–Día STEM for 3D pen activities, drone coding and programming, and other STEM related activities. Find out more here.

Sunday, Jan. 12: Need a little cheering up this Sunday? (Sorry, couldn’t help it!) The GLCC Cornhusker Nationals can do just that. These rockin’ leaders are here to have fun and show off their talent. This cheerleading competition is special to us, as our distribution manager Mike Brewer has a daughter competing, and he will be there to cheer her on. Flip on over here to get your tickets now.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.



Featured image provided by Omaha Children’s Museum.