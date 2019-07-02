Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Fourth of July Weekend Highlights:

Want to keep things healthy this holiday? Sign up for the Firecracker Flight 5k and 10k at Baxter Arena. But do it now, before it’s too late! This Fourth-of-July themed run starts at 10 a.m. sharp. Sign up here now.

at Baxter Arena. But do it now, before it’s too late! This Fourth-of-July themed run starts at 10 a.m. sharp. Sign up here now. The 69th Annual J.E. George Boulevard 4th of July Parade assembles at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of J.E. George Boulevard and Nicholas Street. Official start is at 10 a.m. All are welcome (including pets) at this celebration. More details here.

assembles at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of J.E. George Boulevard and Nicholas Street. Official start is at 10 a.m. All are welcome (including pets) at this celebration. More details here. This year marks the 37th Annual Field Club Neighborhood Parade . The parade route is around the boulevard of Woolworth Avenue and starts at 10:30 a.m. Did we mention they’ll have free balloons for everyone? Find out more here.

. The parade route is around the boulevard of Woolworth Avenue and starts at 10:30 a.m. Did we mention they’ll have free balloons for everyone? Find out more here. The parades march on with the 59th Annual Ralston Independence Day Parade , as does the celebration in Ralston. It all starts on Wednesday with a picnic in the park, dancing, and live music, and continues all day Thursday, with a raffle drawing finishing things off on Friday. Get all the details here.

, as does the celebration in Ralston. It all starts on Wednesday with a picnic in the park, dancing, and live music, and continues all day Thursday, with a raffle drawing finishing things off on Friday. Get all the details here. Two of the Omaha Storm Chasers’ Games against Nashville will include a little extra bang this weekend. The Thursday and Friday night games will end with an Independence Fireworks Extravaganza . Purchase tickets here.

. Purchase tickets here. Get wild this Fourth of July with Red, White & Zoo! Head to the zoo for a self-guided tour of all the patriotic (aka red, white, and blue) animals living there. There will be bounce houses, music, and special animal encounters. Learn more here, and be sure to download the list of animals for your own private scavenger hunt.

All of us at Omaha Magazine hope you have a safe and fun Fourth of July.

Happy Independence Day!

Friday, July 5:

Want to know a secret? There’s a Don’t Tell Comedy Show this Friday in Dundee—but if you want to know the location you have to buy a ticket. Don’t Tell hosts secret comedy shows across the country, and they’re bringing the laughs to Omaha. These events are BYOB, so only those 21 and over can attend. Buy your ticket and be sure to check your inbox at noon on Friday, so you know where you’re headed that night. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Find more information and get your tickets here.

Saturday, July 6:

Free Fallin is a Tom Petty tribute band that travels the nation (and beyond) running down their dream of sharing Petty’s incredible body of work. This Saturday you’ll know how it feels to be a face in the crowd at one of their shows when they take over Cottonwood Cove. Show starts at 7 p.m. Get more details here, and find other Cove events here.

Sunday, July 7:

Want a little blues with your brunch? If you answered yes, head to Brazen Head Pub this Sunday for an Omaha Nebraska Blues Brunch with The Sugar Thieves. Serving up sultry, Delta-style blues, the Thieves are bound to run away with your love—but (probably) not your food, so at least you’ll have a full belly to comfort you. Head on down here for more info.