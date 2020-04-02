Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

This week’s weather has made it hard to not want to go out, and that’s understandable. Take a walk, go for a bike ride, or just sit outside and soak up some sun when you can (probably not today). But please remember that if you decide to go to out to a park, stay in your lane. I know how difficult it is, and trust me, I understand. Meeting new dogs (and their owners) is life for me. However we need to take care of not just ourselves, but others who may be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

Now let’s get to the good stuff!

Outdoors: Working in the yard is another option, and several nurseries are offering drive-through shopping so you can stay safe while buying plants. Benson Plant Rescue recycles damaged, overstock, and end-of-season nursery goods from retailers, and they are still accepting donations of plants, pots, decor, and more. Several other gardening shops are also offering curbside pickup or delivery, such as Yano’s Nursery, Lanoha Nurseries, and Dee-sign Landscaping & Garden Shop. If you’re feeling cooped up, you can wander through their outdoor areas but only as long as you keep that six feet distance! Check their websites for more information.

Music: Whether you’re working on your garden or organizing that closet you’ve been saying you’ll get to, you’ll probably want some music, right? Keep it local and check out The Omaha Balcony Club on Facebook, where “Omaha musicians can livestream their music, shout out their favorite restaurants/service staff, and receive donations from those who can afford it.” If you are an artist who wants to perform for a live audience or support a favorite spot, then please feel free to share here.

Bonus: The Lied Center is offering a streaming concert series, Lied Live Online, with a special performance from Susan Werner taking place on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. Find it here.

Education: There are a lot of opportunities out there right now to advance your knowledge in engaging, unique ways online. The Bayside Online, premiering April 6, 2020, is certainly unique. It will include tutorials, challenges, performances, and more, with options for all skill levels. You will find categories such as digital art, music, skateboarding, digital storytelling, wellness, and community support—because you #cantcancelcommunity. Best of all, it’s free! You can register here. As an incentive/reward for participation in programming and for the different “give back” challenges they drop each week, their trailer mini-ramp will be going out on Wednesdays and Saturdays (giving them plenty of time to clean it in between).

Art Stuff: Aaaand we’re back in Benson. If you were wondering how to get your art fix this week, stop. Benson First Friday is here for you. From 6-10 p.m. they will highlight local artists featuring the Benson community through virtual gallery tours, public art, and window displays that can be enjoyed at least 6 feet from others. You can also catch (from a safe distance!) a show from Spazzy Jazzy Hoops at Ted & Wally’s from 7-7:30 p.m. (weather permitting) and a public art install featuring positive messages on yard signs provided by Revolution Wraps (#positiverevolution). There is also a car window scavenger hunt for children and digital art projections after dark. Show your support for local artists by participating in the The COVI-Free Artists Relief Sale on Zoom. Catch updates here starting Friday.

