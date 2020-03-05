Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, March 5 to Sunday, March 8:

In case you weren’t aware, the 15th annual Omaha Film Festival is currently in progress, and there is much to see. Shorts, documentaries, and full-length films are showing, and there are several related parties to attend as well. It showcases over 100 films, celebrating the artistic, educational, and historical importance of motion pictures. This teaching festival offers opportunities for filmmakers, students, and those who value the artistry of film to learn more about the craft through panels, lectures, and workshops taught by seasoned professionals at their annual Filmmakers Conference. Find more information here.

Thursday, March 5:

The TobyMac Hits Deep Tour is hitting Baxter Arena, and in typical hip hop style, he’s bringing backup. Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochren & Co. will perform with the Grammy Award-winning Christian rapper. Tickets are going fast, but as of this time they are still available! Get yours here now.

Friday, March 6:

If my weather app is correct, this Friday is going to have great weather for all the First Friday events happening around town. Whether you feel like heading to the Old Market, Benson, or Council Bluffs, there’s plenty to peep. Old Market First Friday offers free parking on 13th and Leavenworth streets, with Ollie the Trolley there to give you a ride to the action. BFF will have not one, but two indoor artist markets. In Council Bluffs, First Friday Night at the Museum will be celebrating creativity and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math). No matter where you decide to go, there’s plenty to see.

Saturday, March 7 to Sunday, March 8:

We could all use a little healing, right? The Omaha Holistic Expo at Scott Conference Center will have alternative healing professionals—such as local chiropractors, herbalists, and acupuncturists—on hand to offer just that. There will also be tarot and angel card readings and a psychic medium, and with free seminars on a variety of holistic topics, your self-care game should level up. Learn more here.

Sunday, March 8:

If you happen to drive by Turner Park on Sunday and see a large gathering of people with signs, please do not be alarmed. It’s the annual Omaha Women’s Day March, and despite what some might say, they are not here to destroy you. They are taking a stand for the belief that we are stronger together, and freedom is for everyone. This year also marks the beginning of a new partnership with You GO Girl Omaha. To find out more about the event and to RSVP, march on over here.

Sunday, March 8:

It’s almost that time when people start wearing green and “Danny Boy” slowly seeps into your consciousness. Get yourself in a St. Patrick’s Day mood by attending Greenblatt & Seay’s Schoolhouse Performance Series featuring a concert of Irish and Celtic music. The concert will be downstairs in the historic Old Schoolhouse in Avoca, Nebraska. Find this and other events happening at the schoolhouse here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.