Festivals, Fairs, and Fundraisers

Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9:

Pizza, pasta, and cannolis, oh my! Bring your appetite because the 95th Annual Santa Lucia Festival, honoring the life of St. Lucia, has a wide array of delicious, hand-crafted cuisine to munch on while taking in the bocce tournament and live music at Lewis and Clark Landing. Check out the carnival rides and stick around to witness this year’s celebrity cannoli-eating competition. Learn more about it here.

Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9:

This year’s Summer Arts Festival will be a little different due to the renovation of Gene Leahy Mall. You’ll find 135 of the nation’s juried artists and plenty of local entertainment on Mike Fahey Street, between 10th and 14th streets, alongside the baseball park. Music performances range from big-band to disco to alternative–there’s even a family entertainment stage for the kids. And what’s a festival without food? There’s food to keep you cool, such as gelato and shaved ice, and food to fill you up, from barbecue to wok-fried noodles. Get all the juicy details here.

Saturday, June 8:

If you want to avoid the crowd downtown while still getting your arts-and-crafts fix, you can head to the Native American Arts & Craft Fair at Westside Community Conference Center. This recurring event features goods such as handcrafted bags and unique jewelry from many Native American artists. For more information, click here.

Saturday, June 8:

Golf for(e) a good cause at the Interlude Flood Relief Golf & Block Party Fundraiser, where 100% of the golf tournament proceeds will go to the Valley Days Flood Relief Foundation. Later you can party at the Interlude Lounge with live music and local eats. Swing by here for more information about the fundraiser and here to learn more about the Valley Days Flood Relief Foundation.

Sunday, June 9:

The Sweet Cases Car & Bike Show helps kids in foster care get “sweet cases”— duffel bags filled with the necessities, from hygiene products to teddy bears. All of the proceeds from this show go to fund the duffel bags. The show starts at 8 a.m. and you can check out the sweet cars until 2 p.m. at Millard South High School. There will also be food and live music happening, so get out and enjoy yourself while helping a good cause. All of the cases will be donated to Project Harmony. Get your tickets here.