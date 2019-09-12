Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

The Office of Latino/Latin American Studies (OLLAS) and El Museo Latino have joined to bring Omaha ArteLatinx 2019. The opening Reception kicks off this month-long exhibition showcase. Be among the first to view pieces from the featured artists, who will also be in attendance. The reception is from 6-8 p.m. at El Museo Latino, and light refreshments will be available. Events taking place through Friday, Oct. 11 include artist talks, workshops, and discussion panels. To learn more, click here.

Forest Festival Family Fun is this Friday at Horning State Farm in Plattsmouth. Spend some time in nature while you can. Activities include tree climbing, archery, campfire building (with s’mores, of course), and a moonlight hike. You can also participate in lumberjack games or take a tour of the property in a trolley. Take in some fresh fall air and don’t forget to bring the kids. There’s also face painting and games for them as well. Swing over here for more information.

Feeling that festival vibe? Be sure to check out the African Cultural Festival at Stinson Park. The second annual festival brings together businesses, students, organizations, and other individuals to create a vision for their community, and inspire others to join them. Incorporating authentic African art, dance, fashion, and cuisine in celebration of the diversity of the African diaspora, this free festival is not just fun, it’s informative. Music from visiting artists and local groups will be playing throughout the day. (Read about Wakanda and Edem Soul Music in previous publications.) Head to the park any time from 2-10 p.m. to check it out. Find all the details you need here.

Omaha Lit Fest is bringing local and national authors to Highlander for a day of panels, reading, and speaking. Be sure to swing by the Omaha Magazine table to pick up a copy of our September issue. A community fair and book signings will also be happening throughout the day, with food trucks available to feed your belly while you feed your brain. After attending this event, you can head over to The Bookworm to purchase the works of Omaha Lit Fest’s featured authors, including Kwame Dawes, Aisha Sharif, and others. Read all about it here.

The Chalk Art Festival in Midtown Crossing offers the opportunity to watch as the sidewalks of Farnam Street transform into unique pastel artwork. Local and professional artists use their skills to create “masterpieces” out of chalk. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., watch the artists work, check out the neighborhood shops, grab some food, and listen to live music. Learn more here.

