Thursday, June 13:

Bring your four-legged friends to the Beer Paws Pup Crawl in Midtown Crossing for the dog-friendliest business crawl in Omaha. No dog? No problem! Dog parents and dog lovers alike can sit, stay, and use their event PAWsports (passports) to receive freebies and discounts at nearby participating businesses. This dog-centric event features doga (dog yoga), a vendor village, and a raffle benefiting the Nebraska Humane Society. Read the rules before buying your tickets here.

Thursday, June 13, to Sunday, June 16:

Plan for all-day fun at the 72nd Annual Papillion Days in Papillion City Park. You’ll find over 60 vendors at the Market in the Park, helicopter rides at Halleck Park, and activities for the kids scattered throughout the grounds. Get down with tunes from HiFi Hangover and Red Delicious, and sip on beer and wine from local breweries at the Papillion Days Beer Fest. For locations, prices, and times, click here.

Friday, June 14:

This year marks the 70th straight year Omaha has hosted the College World Series. The CWS Opening Ceremonies take place tonight, with team practices and autograph sessions taking place throughout the day. There will be a parade, fireworks, a parachute team, and live music from Eli Young Band. Eight teams will be in Omaha to compete in the 73rd College World Series, which will begin Saturday and run through June 25 or June 26, if necessary. Find out more, and get your tickets, here.

Saturday, June 15:

Each year, the Omaha NAACP hosts the Juneteenth Parade Celebration. Juneteenth marks the day when a quarter-million slaves in Texas first learned of their freedom. It is now celebrated across the nation, and even around the world. Following the parade is the Taste of North Omaha at Hope Skate, starting at 1 p.m. If you have questions about the parade, go here . For more information on Taste of North Omaha, go here.

Saturday, June 15, to Sunday, June 16:

Take a break from the heat (or the rain—we are in Nebraska) and check out over 300 rare and specialty cars at the SAC Museum Father’s Day Car Show. Get there by noon on Saturday for the event kickoff, and you’ll see a parachute fly-in by the Lincoln Sport Parachute Club. Cool off with a snow cone from the Kona Ice Truck or drinks for the beer garden. For more information, click here.