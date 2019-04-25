Downsizing from 4,000 to 1,000 square feet is no easy task. With our clients transitioning into a one-bedroom condo at Swanson Towers in Omaha, we took a hard look at the space. The condo was like a time capsule untouched since the 1960s. That didn’t phase us (Kim Cahoy of Kimberly Cahoy Designs and Sallie Elliott of Inspired Interiors). We looked forward to the challenge.

Strategic Approach

Our renovation strategy consisted of a multi-prong approach to the condo. First, we opened up the kitchen to the living room for a more integrated main living area. Then, we reconfigured the bathroom so it would serve guests as well as provide a spa retreat complete with a steam shower for our clients. In the master bedroom, we added a built-in upholstered bed, floating side tables, console, and wall-to-wall custom closets. For the master bathroom, we incorporated pull-down storage, makeup/vanity area, and luxurious Carrara marble all throughout.

Kitchen Renovation

Our innovative approach to the kitchen and living area deserves some additional explanation. We opened the walls in the kitchen to allow for an island with bar stools, a built-in hutch for storage and stemware, and a dining area. For the cooking space, we added a small-scale induction range with an exhaust system built flush into the ceiling. The sink, dishwasher, and refrigerator were placed on the other wall of the new galley kitchen. Using wood-like tile throughout the entry, kitchen, and family room made the rooms feel more spacious and open. Rounding out the design strategy, we added automated commercial-style roller shades to the windows, functional custom furniture, and the homeowners’ eclectic artwork.

Mission Accomplished

During most renovations, there are surprises along the way. This project was no different. We encountered a water leak, obstacles with load-bearing structures, and logistical difficulties (taking everything up and down via the building’s small elevator). All in all, the project moved along continuously. Cahoy designed all the beautiful cabinetry, built-ins, and closets. Elliott worked on the floor plan, specified finish materials, paint, furniture, and window coverings. One of the great benefits of ASID is developing working relationships with fellow designers. In this condo renovation, we passed that benefit along to the client in the finished product—a spectacular modern condo.

