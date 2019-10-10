Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Oct. 10: Need a little respite from the hectic week before jumping into the weekend? Singer/songwriter Jackson Stokes is bringing his bluesy sound to Omaha’s Harney St. Tavern, all the way from St. Louis, Missouri. Local act The Shineys will open this funky set. Oh, and because it’s at HST, it’s free! Get there early if you want a seat, but be prepared to get up and dance. Trust us, you’ll want to. Show starts at 9 p.m. Find out more here.

Friday, Oct. 11: Keep the music going with Farewell Angelina at Iowa Western Community College. Named after the haunting Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina is an all-female country group comprised of dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists. The women blend their “heart-stopping harmonies” over blazing double violins and guitars. Even if you don’t like country music, these talented musicians just might change your mind. Get your tickets here.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Celebrate The Big Garden’s fourth annual Harvest Festival with live music, games, face painting, and of course, food. If fall is your favorite season, the costume contest and pumpkin decorating are don’t-miss attractions. Oh, and there are…wait for it…pony rides! Don’t let the weather monsters get you down. For updates and more information, fall over here.

Saturday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 13: Can’t get enough of the fall festivals? (We obviously can’t.) If you love everything about fall, from pumpkin spice to foliage, get out and enjoy a weekend full of fall activities at Lanoha Nurseries Fall Festival. Play yard games, eat some food, and take a hayrack ride. You also have the chance to win savings of up to 40% off plants. Best of all, this event is free to all. Learn more here.

Ongoing—Now through Oct. 31: Getting stuck in cobwebs is no fun, except when it’s at Omaha Children’s Museum. If you’re looking for a way to get in the Halloween spirit without scaring the kids, the museum’s Cobweb Castle is here for you. Children can enjoy the thrill of the holiday minus the scares that come with being in a haunted house. This castle is uniquely made for children and family members of all ages. Find this and other kid-friendly events at the museum here.

