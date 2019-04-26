FACES of Omaha is an annual sponsored publication that we created in 2016 to introduce the “faces” of local industry leaders and experts. These profiles span across the community—from movie theater owners to marketing mavens.

What makes FACES of Omaha (now in its third edition) so exclusive is that only one person and company per business category is allowed to participate.

In the publishing industry, this sort of publication is known as “native advertising.” Native advertising is a unique form of sponsored content produced by editorial staff in conjunction with advertisers. The end result is this enjoyable and readable book that highlights Omaha’s legitimate business leaders.

Everyone featured in the book is truly the “face” of their field. Our sales team spent considerable time cultivating this list to ensure that we showcase only the best.

These are the faces of people who have made Omaha the thriving metropolis that it is today. In 2018, Omaha was voted No. 1 in “Best Cities for College Grads to Start Their Careers” by Zip Recruiter and No. 1 “Up-and-Coming Tech Spot” by Livability.

The following 100-plus pages introduce people and companies that are the best in the area for their respective areas of expertise. These people stand ready to serve their community.

Mayor Jean Stothert

“Omaha is a great city. Together we will make it extraordinary.”

Mayor Jean Stothert closes nearly every speech with her proud and optimistic vision for the future of Omaha.

Right now, that future includes the extraordinary riverfront development beginning at the Gene Leahy Mall. Mayor Stothert calls it one of the most significant projects in Omaha’s history.

It reflects the generosity of donors, the beauty of the riverfront, and our faith in the future.

Great cities have great parks. Omaha is a great city. This will be an extraordinary park.

It will be the new “Face” of Omaha, and like the great Faces featured in this book, it will represent the Omaha we are all proud to call home.

City Of Omaha

1819 Farnam St., Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68183

402.444.5000

mayors-office.cityofomaha.org

A creage Fences

Acreage Fences provides both installation and wholesale of fence, deck, and railing products to eastern Nebraska and Iowa.

“We provide our customers with premium products while ensuring they receive premium service,” says owner Craig Chipperfield. “It’s our goal to make each customer’s experience a great experience.”

Founded by Tom Schweers in 1990, Acreage Fences became a leader in low-maintenance products for backyards and acreages. They offer PVC, ornamental aluminum, and ‘real farm fencing.’” Today, under Chipperfield’s ownership, the company continues to grow by holding to its core product and service values, leading Acreage Fences to consistently be rated a top-service-level company in the greater Omaha area.

“This past year we increased our presence in the commercial sector and increased our wholesale offerings by using our in-house CNC machinery to custom-fabricate projects for municipal and commercial projects,” says Chipperfield. “We sell premium Country Estates-brand vinyl fence, manufactured right here in Nebraska, with a 50-year warranty. Our premium aluminum fence and railing products are made in the USA and offer each customer a custom fit according to their project needs.”

Acreage Fences

8551 Whitmore Circle

Omaha, NE 68122

402.571.0511

acreagefences.com

Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill

People looking for an exceptional experience in a sports bar can look for an Addy’s, Omaha’s premier sports bar with three metro-area locations: Millard, Elkhorn, and the newest at 146th Street and West Maple Road.

Owner Tim Addison meticulously examines every aspect of his three locations daily to ensure excellence. Service, food quality, and atmosphere are his most important priorities. His belief that these are all equally important to run an exceptional restaurant is what sets Addy’s apart from the competition.

Tim’s attention to detail is applied when hiring his friendly and attentive staff. “I truly believe we have some of the best in the business working for us,” he says.

The menu is comprised of creative, well-portioned dishes with premium ingredients. Taco Tuesday, featuring tacos for $1 each, has a cult-like following, as do Husker game days and NFL Sundays.

Addison says, “It’s not my success, it’s our success. I could not have done this without the support of my wife, Megan, our three girls, and the entire Addy’s family.”

Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill

14110 S St.,

Omaha, NE 68137 | 402.991.2663

1515 S. 204th St., Suite 107,

Elkhorn, NE 68022 | 402.991.2337

14615 W. Maple Road, Suite 100,

Omaha, NE 68116 | 402.502.9767

addysbar.com

A dult Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology

Adult Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology has delivered personal, family-centered care to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa area residents for nearly four decades, specializing in urology and urogynecology. Doctors and staff work as a team to provide consistent care with dedicated providers who personally know each patient’s case.

Urologists and urogynecologists are trained to diagnosis and treat conditions and cancers of the kidney, bladder, prostate, and urinary tract system. Patients can contact ADPU if they experience problems in any of these areas, and, in many cases, a visit can happen within 24 hours.

Euclid de Souza, M.D., founded the practice in 1991. John Horgan, M.D., joined Dr. de Souza in 1993. ADPU has grown steadily over the years to 10 providers. In 2013, the practice opened its current location, which includes expanded diagnostic services and a surgery center.

Urology and urogynecology change rapidly, with new medications and procedures being made available. Adult Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology stays abreast of these changes so it can offer patients the best treatment options.

Adult Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology



10707 Pacific St., Suite 101,

Omaha, NE 68114

3434 W. Broadway, Suite 102,

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

402.397.7989

adultpediatricuro.com

Aksarben Cinema

Entertainment coupled with value by a local, family-owned business is what makes Aksarben Cinema shine. Guests relax in LuxLounger seating, which makes watching a movie in a theater as comfortable as watching one at home, but with the excitement that only happens when seeing a movie on the big screen. Reserved seating lets guests select their favorite spot in the theater, and weekly specials ensure guests get real value.

It’s extraordinary that Omaha’s favorite cinema is owned and operated by a local family. “That’s a rarity in this industry,” owner Bill Barstow says. He adds that their ability to compete with conglomerate theaters points to Aksarben Cinema’s value, convenience, and connection with the community. No other theater consistently offers the types of promotions and rewards as Aksarben Cinema. Whether coming for a fun night out or hosting a unique event, Aksarben Cinema will deliver.

And Aksarben Cinema is coming to West Omaha. A new 12-screen ACX theater is underway in the Coventry development at 204th and Q streets. The Barstow family is thrilled to able to share their love of movies with even more of Omaha.

Aksarben Cinema

2110 S. 67th St.

Omaha, NE 68106

402.502.1914

aksarbencinema.com

Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates

Some people have allergies without realizing it, and other people don’t have allergies but think they do,” remarks Dr. James Tracy, managing partner of the Omaha office of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates. “It’s important to find out whether somebody really is allergic before trying to help them.”

Skin testing is usually the first step because it’s quicker and less expensive than blood testing. The practice treats the entire spectrum of allergic diseases, including food and drug allergies, asthma and respiratory allergies, and chronic sinus disease.

“We also take care of individuals who have primary immune deficiencies, which means their bodies have trouble fighting disease,” Dr. Tracy explains.

All the doctors at Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates are certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology. It is the largest allergy, asthma, and immunology practice in Nebraska, with offices in Lincoln and Omaha, and coverage of 16 satellites throughout Nebraska.

Dr. Tracy joined the practice in 1995. As a licensed pilot, he saves time by flying to the clinic in Valentine instead of driving.

Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates

2808 S. 80th Ave., Suite 210

Omaha, NE 68124

402.391.1800

allergynebraska.com

A tronic Alarms

Atronic Alarms, a family-owned and operated security company, purchased Omaha’s American Electronics two years ago. Since then, the Omaha branch of Atronic employees has grown by 30 percent, expanded into the commercial market with fire, access control, and camera systems, and has grown the residential side with security, fire, home automation, audio/video, and cameras.

“Security technology is always changing,” says Neil Atha, vice president of Atronic Alarms. “The industry has shifted on merging safety with lifestyle conveniences for a better end-user experience…for both home owners and business owners.”

One example is smart home technology. Home automation has been around for years, but the ability to remotely control lights and garage doors, arm/disarm systems through a phone or other mobile device, or to see who is ringing your doorbell, has recently exploded.

While Atronic Alarms stays on the forefront of technology, their mission never waivers.

“Our company goals are to provide an atmosphere for employees to thrive, and to provide exceptional service to customers,” Atha says.

Atronic Alarms has received Best in Omaha and B2B for two consecutive years.

Atronic Alarms

4760 S. 135th St.

Omaha, NE 68137

402.895.1800

atronicalarms.com/omaha

Andy’s Appliance Repair

Household appliances are smarter than ever, and they need smart technicians to repair them.

“We aren’t just fixing mechanical problems these days,” explains Tim Brockhouse, owner of Andy’s Appliance Repair. “The newest appliances are hooked up to the internet, so there’s networking involved. Our techs receive ongoing training to stay current with the latest developments.

Family owned and operated since 1971, Andy’s Appliance Repair provides expert service on all types of household appliances and virtually all brand names. The company uses only manufacturer-certified (OEM) parts obtained through approved distribution channels, never cheaper aftermarket parts. Customers receive a full one-year parts and labor warranty on every repair job. The company’s service area includes Omaha, Lincoln, and many surrounding communities in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Repairs can be scheduled on the company’s website or via phone.

“The day before the appointment, we’ll send you a confirmation email with the tech’s picture on it so you’ll know who’s going to show up at your door the next day,” Brockhouse says. “Other companies don’t do that.”

Andy’s Appliance Repair

6536 S. 118th St.

402.614.8131

andysappliance.net

Arbor Aesthetics

In 2005, Jeff Grewe faced a crucial decision: either finish college or devote his energy to the tree service business he had just started. He chose the tree service and never looked back. Jeff had an aptitude for climbing trees and found joy in the mastery of making trees beautiful. With a handsaw and a ladder, Arbor Aesthetics was born. Jeff’s operation remained small for many years while he gained experience and sought formal training in arboriculture.

Three years ago, he met and married Amy. “It was like rocket fuel when she came aboard,” Jeff says. Amy’s graphic design skills and office management experience have helped the company triple in size.

Together, Amy and Jeff have created a company where employees are valued, with an emphasis on professionalism and a culture of safety, respect, and camaraderie.

“Our biggest passion in owning our business is helping our employees live better lives,” Jeff says. “We take care of our employees so they can take care of our customers.” The Grewes offer full benefits and have cultivated a “coaching over criticism” work environment, helping their employees reach their full potential.

Arbor Aesthetics

6724 Irvington Road

Omaha, NE 68122

402.408.5600

arboraesthetics.com

Batten Trailer Leasing

Companies rent semitrailers from Batten Trailer Leasing to transport everything from steel beams to elephants.

“We provide service to a variety of industries,” says President/Owner Blaine Batten. “We work with the construction industry and special events, such as the College World Series and the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. We have a convenient rental period from one day to one year.”

Blaine started Batten Trailer Leasing in the early 1970s after two decades in the trucking industry as a salesman for Werner Enterprises and Mack Trucks.

In the early 1990s, he moved the business to its current location and added a three-bay maintenance shop. Batten Trailer Leasing rents flatbed, lowboy, stepdeck, and storage trailers. There is an advantage to using trailers from Batten Trailer Leasing, as customers can move the trailers from one area of their parking lots to another. No special equipment is needed, as compared to using pods or containers.

“I have very much enjoyed helping my customers over the years and certainly appreciate their patronage,” Batten says.

Batten Trailer Leasing

4511 S. 67TH ST.

402.339.1429

battentrailerleasing.com

Big Brain Productions

Since Big Brain Productions opened in 2000, it has continued to expand its tattooing and piercing services, first to occupy a space in the Old Market and in July 2017 to a second location, Big Brain West in the Shops of Legacy. For the west location, Big Brain owner Joseph “Smitty” Smith partnered with longtime friend and employee Seth Agar.

“It’s been such a gift to see the support of our clients and their response to our new shop,” Agar says.

The company also has grown in volume, with a reputation for innovative artistry anchored by conscientious practices.

Smith has advocated for state legislation governing the tattoo industry, developed industry software, had his work featured in industry magazines and published a book, “Marked & Mended—A Tattoo Anthology.”

Despite his accomplishments, Smith says he never loses perspective and maintains that his crew at Big Brain is his biggest source of pride.

“I truly appreciate the opportunity to lead such a talented group of artists,” he says. “I am very grateful for the support of my friends and clients.”

Big Brain Productions

Big Brain Downtown

1123 JACKSON ST.

402.342.2885

Big Brain West

16920 WRIGHT PLAZA, SUITE 162

402.905.4175

bigbrainomaha.com

Braddock Finnegan Dermatology

“We view skin as the window to the body, so we identify and address the causes of medical skin problems,” explains Dr. Mary Finnegan of Braddock Finnegan Dermatology.

Founded in 1990 by Dr. Suzanne Braddock and under the leadership of Dr. Mary Finnegan since 2005, the practice works closely with referring physicians and other specialists to provide comprehensive medical dermatologic care. Braddock Finnegan offers advanced phototherapy treatments for conditions such as skin lymphoma, psoriasis, and vitiligo. It also provides expansive patch testing for skin allergens.

Braddock Finnegan additionally administers cosmetic services such as lasers, Ultherapy, PRP microneedling, and AquaGold.

In response to statistics indicating that rates of melanoma and other skin cancers have increased in recent decades, Braddock Finnegan has provided sunscreen in 23 dispensers at 13 locations at Henry Doorly Zoo in 2016.

“To be effective, sunscreen must be reapplied at 90-minute intervals during extended periods of sun exposure,” Dr. Finnegan notes. Another recent project involved installing a sunshade over the playground at a local school through a grant from the American Academy of Dermatology.

Braddock Finnegan Dermatology

7911 W. Center Road

Omaha, NE 68124

402.390.0333

braddockfinnegan.com

Bungalow/8 Hairdressing

Bungalow/8 Hairdressing owner and master stylist Eric Burden considers his staff’s ongoing education paramount to the salon’s success.

“Education elevates our craft,” says Burden. “It’s extremely important.”

Together with lead educator and American Board-certified Haircolorist Rebecca Forsyth, Burden facilitates an exclusive, year-long apprenticeship program that prepares hairdressers to become innovative leaders in the beauty industry.

The team at Bungalow/8 Hairdressing is given ample training opportunities, including monthly classes for the staff, tailor-made to address current movements and trends in fashion and beauty.

“Our staff receives top-of-the-line education from across the United States,” says Burden. The training translates into thoughtful, talented stylists who can confidently serve a diverse clientele.

Besides training, the staff stays active with community involvement. They have supported Children’s Hospital and Lauritzen Gardens, among other organizations. Bungalow/8 Hairdressing is not just considered the premiere salon in the Omaha area—they are also known city-wide as active, giving members of the community.

Talented stylists dedicated to learning, growth and the guest experience are why Bungalow/8 Hairdressing continues to earn recognition as a top Omaha-area salon.

Bungalow/8

1120 S. 105th St., Omaha, NE 68124

402.934.8727

bungalow8omaha.com

B urton A/C, Heating, Plumbing & More

Burton A/C, Heating, Plumbing & More is a locally owned company that maintains, repairs, and installs home comfort and safety systems—from heating and cooling to plumbing, drains, and electrical. Their 30 years of experience and expertise sets them apart from the rest of the field. President Mark Evans says, “The company focuses on hiring the best, and providing ongoing training. We stress integrity and honesty to our technicians.”

“Burton is proud to have been voted Best of Omaha for the past 14 years in a row. Their top priority is to provide an excellent level of service, which is evident by their stellar online reputation. Burton has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Google—more reviews than any competitor in the market. “Google reviews give a direct line to how our customers think we are doing,” Evans says. “Providing best-in-class service to our customers is the No. 1 goal at Burton.”

When home repairs and service are needed, Omaha can count on a reliable service provider that can accommodate appointments in a reasonable window of time. With nearly 100 employees and a growing fleet of trucks, Burton can conveniently service Omaha-area homes 24/7. They are a team of the most qualified technicians in the area.

Speaking of their fleet of trucks, keep your eyes peeled when on the streets for the kind smile and welcoming wave of Mark Evans on the backs of the trucks. These attention-getting graphics are synonymous with the friendly customer service that Burton provides.

It’s clear that the secret behind Burton’s success in Omaha is due in large part to their dedication to their craft. From their dedication to hiring top talent and continuously training their teams to instilling integrity and honesty in their company values, Burton delivers premier service across the metro.

Burton A/C, Heating, Plumbing & More

5010 F St.

Omaha, NE 68117

402.343.0011

justcallburton.com

Cafe Le Fleur

Cajun recipes, such as crawfish étouffée and gumbo, start with a spicy butter-flour base known as a roux, making this style of southern American cooking unique. Lucinda Larson grew up cooking and eating cajun food, and she missed it when she moved from Hammond, Louisana, to Omaha.

She started Cafe Le Fleur to bring people the Southern specialties she missed. Everything sold in the cafe is brought in from Louisiana, so customers can be assured they are eating real cajun food with authentic cajun ingredients.

Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in Cafe Le Fleur’s beignets, fried pastries coated in a mountain of powdered sugar that come three per order. Larson says they sell out quickly.

“It is a process,” Larson says. “It takes two hours just to raise the dough. But they are worth it.”

Southern hospitality and culture are also important to Larson, and she brings these to the cafe. The family-friendly restaurant includes a chalkboard wall on which children can color, and everyone walking in will experience a warm Southern welcome.

Cafe Le Fleur

14242 Fort St.

Omaha, NE 68164

402.502.7450

C a pital Express Inc.

Capital Express Inc. is a 24/7/365, large, regional courier company.

They are headquartered in Omaha, with a total of 24 brick-and-mortar locations throughout Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The company provides warehouse storage, pick-and-pack service, LTL, TL, on-demand, routed, scheduled, vehicle transport, office supply distribution, pharma distribution, line hauls, cross dock, fleet replacement, reverse logistics, white glove, hospital logistics, and document storage.

“To survive in this industry, you must learn to be strategic and flexible, but the most important thing we need to do is to take care of the people that we work with every day—employees, ICs, vendors, and customers,” says Mollie Riddle, CIO and director of business development.

That is something Capital Express CEO/Founder Monte O’Hara has done for 32 years. Monte and Debi O’Hara started Capital Express in their home in 1987.

Monte remains involved in the day-to-day work. He goes above and beyond to meet his clients’ needs, and he supports his team so at the end of the day everyone can succeed.

Capital Express Inc.

3326 S. 67th St.

Omaha NE 68106

402.592.9062

capitalexpress.biz

Carlson & Burnett

Serious personal injury and wrongful death cases are Clete Blakeman’s specialties. It is what he does, and he understands the benefits of having an accessible expert to guide decisions and give advice.

“I know that I prefer personal, direct communications from my accountant, my doctor, and others professionals that I contract with. I want to talk to them—not somebody else,” he says.

That’s why Blakeman makes himself so accessible to clients. “My clients have entrusted a lot to me to handle. So, if there’s a critical meeting, I’ll be there. If a client has a court hearing or is dealing with an insurance company, I’m on it,” Blakeman says. His clients get his office and personal cell phone numbers so Blakeman can be consistently available. “I owe it to my clients to give them the personal service they expect and deserve.”

Blakeman, who is one of Omaha’s few local experts in personal injury and wrongful death, has 28 years

of legal specialization and expertise.

Carlson & Burnett

17525 ARBOR ST.

402.934.5500 x116

carlsonburnett.com

Carly Urbach Photography

As a full-time photographer since 2011 and the mother of a 13-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, Carly Urbach understands how quickly children grow. “Get your pictures taken,” she tells parents. “Preserve those memories as much as you can.”

For some families, the first photographs are taken during pregnancy and childbirth. “It’s always an honor if someone asks me to do a birth story,” Urbach says. “I feel privileged to be there with the parents to capture and document one of the most important days of their life.”

Urbach specializes in photographing families and children, including many newborns. She says the most challenging age to photograph is toddlers from 1 to 2 years old. With that age group, it’s important to make sure children are well-rested and fed before they come to the studio. Instead of trying to pose toddlers, Urbach lets them play so they will smile and feel comfortable.

“With children of all ages, I want to make sure I’m capturing their personality,” she explains. “Their smiles should be genuine, not forced.”

Carly Urbach Photography

13270 Millard Ave.

Omaha, NE 68137

402.677.2291

carlyurbachphotography.com

Catfish Lake

Tony Vernon opened Catfish Lake in 1986 after working for the previous owner since he was a teenager. “I was 19 when I started this but I didn’t buy the bar until the day after my 21st birthday,” he says. He had studied engineering in college, but realized that running a restaurant was his true vocation. More than 33 years later, Vernon still has a hand in every aspect of the business, and his care shows.

“I cut steaks, I make soups, I cook,” he says. “I like to go to work and I like what I do.”

The menu includes an assortment of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood dishes along with a full selection of appetizers, salads, and sides. The house-cut steaks are aged to perfection and char-broiled to order, and the pork tenderloin sandwich was recently noted as one of the best in the area by an Omaha World-Herald food critic.

The restaurant, located just east of Offutt Air Force Base, also boasts a family-friendly, rustic atmosphere with unique scenic views.

Catfish Lake

1006 Cunningham Road

Bellevue, NE 68005

402.292.9963

catfishlake.org

Catering Creations

To excel in the catering business, it’s important for staff members to enjoy their jobs, says owner Jennifer Snow.

She practices what she preaches. “The staff here love their jobs, and it shows.”

Every chef at Catering Creations has a degree in culinary arts and the freedom to be imaginative in menu creation. “This allows us to bring unique and flavorful menu items to our events,” she says. Snow adds that another aspect that sets them apart from other catering companies is their “smiling service staff to back up the quality of the food.”

“We love our clients,” says Snow, “whether they order from the menus we send them, or they give us the freedom to create a customized event with menu items and service styles that are guaranteed to impress their guests.”

Snow says the feeling is often mutual. “There is nothing better than a client’s thanks—and sometimes hugs—at the end of another memorable event.”

New divisions, including a retail dessert brand, are on the horizon for Catering Creations.

Catering Creations

1915 Jackson St.

402.558.3202

cateringcreations.com

C iaccio Roofing

Ciaccio Roofing has been installing, repairing, re-roofing, and performing maintenance services on commercial and industrial roofs in Omaha and surrounding areas since 1987. Although the company specializes in commercial low slope/flat roofs, they are also certified to install a wide array of many other types of roof systems and roof accessories.

Ciaccio Roofing has been in business for 31 years. They are a longstanding member of the BBB, and have won “Best Roofer in Omaha” in B2B Magazine’s “Best of” contest 11 years in a row. They are a “platinum” contractor for Duro-Last Roofing Incorporated and the largest Duro-Last contractor in Nebraska.

Pete Ciaccio founded the company by performing roof repairs, operating out of a garage. Because he operated with honesty and integrity, and gave customers peace-of-mind, the company has grown and now operates out of a 16,000-square-foot facility, with the same foundation of honesty and integrity.

Ciaccio Roofing is one of the most knowledgeable roofing companies around, and they operate with the highest quality workmanship and service. Simply put, they take care of customers.

Ciaccio Roofing Corp.

4420 Izard St., Omaha, NE 68131

402.293.8707

ciaccioroofing.com

CKF — Cabinetry

CKF has designed and installed thousands of kitchens in the Omaha area. Known for their staff of talented designers and quality service staff, CKF is proud to be the face of cabinetry for four years in a row.

The company’s cabinet business serves a diverse network of customers. From large commercial projects such as the Atlas Apartment project to residential remodels, the team is well-positioned to provide the products and services for which customers ask.

CKF is committed to giving customers a quality showroom experience. People will find several full kitchen presentations showing the latest in elite design and fashion. It is well noted as being one of the premier showrooms in town.

Locally owned by Sam & Connie Marchese, with over 200 employees in the Omaha area, the company is firmly committed to being a part of the community by supporting several local charities. The company wants to thank the many customers that have allowed CKF to serve them since 1923.

CKF

10325 J St.

402.331.0500

ckfco.com

CKF — Closet Design

CKF recently announced the opening of their Inspired Closets division.

Their showroom, located at 10325 J St. in Omaha, allows customers the opportunity to touch and feel a wide variety of closet and organizational home solutions.

With a dedicated design team, Inspired Closets offers in-home personal service to help customers understand the potential for inspired design in their own homes. With a full turnkey service, getting an Inspired Closet from CKF is simple.

As a locally owned company by Sam & Connie Marchese, with over 200 employees in the Omaha area, CKF is firmly committed to being a part of the community by supporting several local charities. They want to thank the many customers that have allowed CKF to serve them since 1923.

CKF

10325 J St.

402.331.0500

ckfco.com

CKF — Countertops

CKF continues to be the leading provider of countertops in the Omaha market. With over 125 talented craftsmen in the fabrication facility, CKF has the ability to service a wide spectrum of countertops—from a small vanity top to the most intricate of designs.

CKF’s years of experience provide the assurance of quality and service that customers have come to expect.

The CKF showroom is a must-see when a customer decides to purchase a countertop. With over 30 full kitchen displays and 200 large samples, finding a dream countertop is easy. CKF also offers over 2,000 full slabs of Cambria Quartz and granite. Being recognized as Best of Omaha in the Countertops category for the past several years is a testament to CKF’s commitment to providing customers with an excellent experience.

CKF has been a locally owned family business since 1923. Sam & Connie Marchese are firmly committed to being a part of our community by supporting several local charities. On behalf of CKF, they want to thank the many customers that have allowed the company to serve them.

CKF

10325 J St.

402.331.0500

ckfco.com

Classic Pool & Spa

When we talk with new customers, the first thing we do is try to find out what they want,” says Jim Urzendowski, who has co-owned Classic Pool & Spa since 1986. “We’re not trying to just sell a pool, we want to educate them on what’s available.”

Classic Pool & Spa installs and services in-ground and above-ground pools, indoor and outdoor spas, fitness pools and saunas. Jim’s wife, Chris Urzendowski, says the company’s focus is on customer service and communication.

“We don’t just walk away after the sale,” she mentions. “We strive for a long-term relationship with each of our customers.”

Many of their employees have been with the company for more than 10 years. In addition to receiving national awards, Classic Pool & Spa is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been voted “Best of Omaha” by its customers seven years in a row.

“One of our customers moved three times and we built a pool for him each time,” Jim remarks. That is the kind of relationship Classic Pool & Spa strives for.

Classic Pool & Spa

13229 I St.

Omaha, NE 68137

402.330.5610

classicpoolandspaomaha.com

Core Bank

“Banking is about people, and that’s why our tagline is #youatthecore,” says John Sorrell, CEO of Core Bank.

Formed in 2013 through the consolidation of two privately held community banks (Centennial Bank and Omaha State Bank), Core Bank moved into its newly constructed corporate headquarters near 180th and Dodge streets in December 2018.

“Our new building has a lot of amenities, allowing our team to gather, collaborate, exercise and have fun,” Sorrell remarks. “Technology’s a huge part of banking now, so we’ve really ramped up those elements at our new facility.”

Core Bank maintains six branches in Omaha, a mortgage loan processing office in Bellevue, and a branch in Kansas City staffed by experts in Small Business Administration lending. To make sure everyone stays connected and informed, Sorrell schedules regular town hall meetings at all of the Omaha locations and holds Zoom teleconferences with employees in Kansas City.

Core Bank offers a comprehensive menu of products and expertise in commercial lending, treasury services, construction, and mortgage lending, in addition to providing a full range of consumer banking, small business banking, and trust services.

Core Bank

17807 Burke St.

Omaha, NE 68118

402.333.9100

corebank.com

Core Physical Therapy

“Our patients are active people who are very in tune with their bodies,” says, who owns and operates Core Physical Therapy with her husband, Dr. Mark Rathjen. “When something doesn’t feel right, they’ll come in to see us. One of my husband’s patients is a car mechanic, and he said it’s like taking your car in for service when you notice a problem instead of waiting until it has to be towed in. I thought that was a really cool analogy.”

Core Physical Therapy provides all levels of rehabilitation, from people who are recovering from surgery to those who want to nip problems in the bud. The clinic has a treatment room and areas for privacy as well as a well-equipped gym with squat racks, a deadlift platform, hurdles, and turf. Core Physical Therapy opened in December 2015 and employs only licensed physical therapists.

“We feel lucky that so many patients trust us with their care and that we’ve had the opportunity to build our own facility from the ground up,” says Dr. Claire.

Core Physical Therapy

17660 Wright St. Suites 9 and 10

Omaha NE 68130

402.933.4027

coreomaha.com



Curt Hofer & Associates

Over the 25 years since the company was founded, design-build firm Curt Hofer & Associates has become the area’s most respected high-end custom home builder.

Steve Huber, president, credits that to the fact that his team is a group of committed, skilled, and accomplished professionals who value their clients’ trust and listen to their clients’ visions to develop a deep understanding of how they want their homes to look and function.

Clients come to Curt Hofer & Associates to create a home that is inspired by how they want to live, and for a seamless and highly personalized homebuilding, renovation, or remodeling experience. Using a collaborative approach supported by the latest technologies, the Hofer team—which also includes Vice President of Construction Craig Linnenbrink, Vice President of Design Marshall Wallman, and a crew of service professionals—presents a full range of design and building services to meet each client’s needs.

The result is a perfect balance of iconic design, environment, and amenities to create a unique home that remains both functional and beautiful for years to come.

Curt Hofer & Associates

16820 Frances St., Suite 102

Omaha, NE 68130

402.758.0440

curthofer.com

Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company

At the end of the day, The Lund Company is a real estate company. Simply put, they manage, lease, and sell properties. However, the reason they have been successful is that they do not consider themselves a “bricks and mortar” company. They are about people. People living, working, and playing in their properties.

When looking through this lens at commercial real estate, it leads one to do things a little differently. “Our people are constantly seeking ways to impact people,” says Jason Fisher, president of Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company.

That leads to things like an in-house customer care department, a communication system that will send text alerts to people in their buildings, and relationships with owners beyond building management. “That is the thrill of our business and our industry,” Fisher says.

There are thousands of people in Lund properties every single day. It is a privilege they do not take lightly and makes them better at what they do and more purposeful about the impact on the communities they serve.

Fisher says, “I love our tagline: ‘At the intersection of real estate and real life.’ That says it all.”

Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company

450 Regency Parkway, No. 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402.393.8811

lundco.com



Cut Spike Distillery

Cut spike distillery was formed in 2008, at the same time as Lucky Bucket Brewery, says Co-founder and President Jason Payne. And while craft beer was already known in the market, it took at a little longer for Cut Spike to make its name locally, because, “There had to be a little bit more of an educational process for spirits,” Payne explains. Once people understood spirits, Cut Spike became well-known locally.

“We’re making pretty awesome whiskeys right now and we have more varieties coming up down the road. We have more than 120 barrels aging in our warehouse and we’ve put a lot of time and effort to build up an inventory,” Payne says. “Now we’re playing with different barrel aging techniques, different grains, and that kind of thing. It’s only going to get more fun.”

Cut Spike also offers some small-batch spirits like a barrel-aged rum, a gin, and an herbal liqueur called an amaro. “It gives our fans more options and more cool spirits to try but it’s also an outlet for our creativity,” Payne says.

Cut Spike Distillery

11941 Centennial Road

La Vista, NE 68128

402.763.8868

cutspike.com

Dawn’s Designs

Every single project I am blessed to work on is unique, no two are alike and each outcome is equally as stunning as the next,” says Dawn Kanne, owner of Dawn’s Designs in Omaha.

Kanne designs specifically for her client’s home/business by taking all aspects into consideration, such as: overall aesthetics, colors, functionality, space planning, energy efficiency, lighting, technology, individual /family lifestyles, tastes, budgets, end use requirements, life cycle, green design, universal design, and much more.

Clients who are unfamiliar with building new or the remodeling processes will often tell her,

“I had no idea there would be so many decisions involved.”

To make the process easier and less stressful for her clients, Kanne likes to provide multiple options along the way which they will work through together like costs, visual aspects, and quality.

She explains that, “by the end of each step of the process, I want my clients to feel 100 percent comfortable with every single choice that has been made and have no questions left unanswered.” She goes on to add, “I truly love seeing them getting excited when they start being able to see the vision coming together and I love what I do.”

Kanne enjoys working with both business owners and homeowners, sometimes even doing both for the same clients, crossing over from one to the other because they were so pleased with her work.

Kanne is an Allied member of ASID who also belongs to BBB and NKBA. She has over 20 years of design experience, and she maintains excellent relationships with local reputable contractors.

Dawn’s Designs

402.639.9621

dawns-designs.com

The Dentists

The face of dentistry has certainly changed over the years. Consumers see the value in preventive care, advanced technologies allow expanded services that enable people to keep their teeth for a lifetime, and techniques have improved to make dental procedures faster and more comfortable.

What hasn’t changed is The Dentists’ commitment to exceeding expectations for each of their patients. A knowledgeable team that helps patients make informed decisions about their dental health care, friendly faces that know patients by name when they visit, and a positive, caring atmosphere all help make every aspect of each appointment stress-free for every member of a patient’s family.

The Dentists have kept up with the times by offering services such as implants, 3-D imaging, cosmetic smile makeovers, and sedation dentistry. These advanced procedures have allowed patients to have more in-house dental care choices. Continuing to search for better ways to serve their patients is what drives each member of The Dentists, and they are honored when patients choose them for dental care.

The Dentists

13808 W. Maple Road, Suite 112 | 402.445.4647

302 N. 168th Circle, Suite 208 | 402.505.7474

5360 S. 72nd St. | 402.733.4441

119 N. 51st St., Suite 400 | 402.502.5593

thedentistsomaha.com

Dingman’s Collision Center

Boyd Dingman was 13 years old the first time he painted a car in his father’s body shop, so he is not surprised that his 13-year-old grandson already loves helping in the shop. His sons and daughter are deeply involved in the business, and Dingman says he hopes that his grandkids will one day lead a fourth generation in a family business known for integrity and quality. And it’s still growing and evolving.

Cars are built differently today than the models Dingman first serviced, and his team is conscientious about keeping up with technology and equipment to ensure that customers’ vehicles return to their former appearance after a collision, and safety features are also restored.

“My word for that is ‘lastability,’” Dingman says. “And my son Andy is immediate past chairman of SCRS, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists, which helps us stay up to speed with vehicle manufacturers and all the changing technology.”

Dingman’s Collision Center

1419 S. Saddle Creek Road | 402.558.3500

3402 N. 120th St. | 402.502.5511

3510 S. 144th St. | 402.502.8757

307 S. Washington St. | 402.933.9400

dingmans.com

Dino’s Storage

The logo for Dino’s Storage is a bull mastiff, so it is no surprise that Dave Paladino, the company’s founder, has two of them—weighing 135 and 165 pounds.

“They’re big dogs!” Paladino says. And they stand tall, like the four-story facilities among the local Dino’s Storage locations.

“I love anything tall, so we’re always trying to figure out a way to make a taller storage facility,” Paladino says. The company, founded in 1998, has grown to 20 facilities, including ones in the Des Moines and Winnipeg (Canada) markets, and they are considering a five-story design. Its taller facilities contain abundant windows, an unusual characteristic in the industry.

“As a kid, I always wanted to build stuff, so instead of three-story forts, now I get to build these really cool-looking storage facilities that are fun to look at,” Paladino says.

Dino’s offers climate- and humidity-controlled indoor self-storage along with outdoor storage, available month-to-month. Individual locations offer a variety of related services and products from boxes and packing supplies to moving trucks.

Dino’s Storage

13 metro locations

402.916.4015

dinosstorage.com

Edward’s Stone

When you put natural stone next to a man-made product, there’s really no comparison,” says Edward Ring, owner of Edward’s Stone. “Natural stone has a timeless, elegant look that’s impossible to duplicate. Not only is it environmentally friendly, it’s also incredibly durable.”

Edward’s Stone quarries and processes thin-veneer (one-inch thick) and full-veneer (four-inch thick) natural stone products for residential and commercial applications, both interior and exterior.

“We are a vertically integrated company, which means we quarry our stone, process it to produce the thin-veneer or full-veneer products, sell it, and distribute it,” Ring explains.

Edward’s Stone processes approximately 30,000 square feet of stone per week to fulfill orders being distributed across the U.S. and Canada. Offering over 80 color blends in multiple styles, a client’s vision is given the ability to come to life. Edward’s Stone continues to grow, with headquarters located near Lincoln and showrooms in Omaha; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Castle Rock, Colorado.

Edward’s Stone

20915 Cumberland Drive, Suite 110

Omaha, NE 68022

402.614.1491

edwardsstone.com

Elman Print

Our relationships with our clients are very important to us,” remarks Mark Elman, president of Elman Print. “We take a personalized approach to customer service, and our clients know they can count on us to look out for quality, budget and timeline on every project.”

Mark’s parents started the company in 1977 and he purchased it from them in 1995. Today the third generation is learning the business. The company’s staff of 40 employees share the Elman family’s philosophy of putting customers first.

“All of our employees, from the sales representatives to the pre-press team to the press and bindery staff, will do whatever it takes to make sure the final product is exactly how the client requested it,” says Kelsey Elman-Goldsmith. “If they need an extra meeting or an extra proof, we’re happy to do it.” Equipped with the latest pre-press, printing, and binding technology, and a commitment to excellence, Elman Print has experienced double-digit growth over the past 10 years and is well positioned for ongoing success.

Elman Print

6210 S. 118th St.

Omaha, NE 68137

402.346.0888

elmanprint.com

Fashion Cleaners

“Thank you for wearing clothes,” says Kermit Engh, owner of Fashion Cleaners.

Fashion Cleaners is proud to be Omaha’s first green dry cleaner, using the most eco-friendly solvents available in the industry. Customers enjoy using convenient and complimentary pick-up and delivery services, and in an age of business casual, the company has introduced a wash/dry/fold service perfect for busy professionals.

“We have continued to innovate and adjust to changes in fabrics, fibers, and fashion,” Engh says.

Omaha Lace Laundry at 50th and Leavenworth streets will soon bear the Fashion Cleaners name, but it has been part of the family for 18 years. Engh says, “The services people know Omaha Lace to offer are available at all Fashion Cleaners locations.” The company preserves history through conscientious care of heirloom garments and linens and is recognized in the industry for forward-thinking practices and business models.

A smartphone app, mydrycleaner, tracks orders in an instant. “We are in the process of adding even newer technology to our company that will expand our ability to serve our customers,” Engh says.

Fashion Cleaners

Seven locations

402.342.3491

fashioncleaners.com

Franchise Fastlane

“Franchises are booming right now,” says Ryan Zink, co-founder and CEO of Franchise Fastlane. “Sixty-six percent of Americans want to own their own business, and many of them choose franchising because the success rate is higher with a proven model.”

Zink has been involved in franchising since 2002, initially as the COO of a GNC franchise business with 15 locations, then twice as a franchisee (Anytime Fitness, Orange Theory). In 2005 he became a franchisor when he co-founded Complete Nutrition. Complete Nutrition grew to 200 stores and brought in over $100 million annually before Zink and his co-founder sold the company in 2015. Two years later, he leveraged his franchise expertise to co-found Franchise Fastlane.

“Franchisors outsource franchise sales and development to our team so they can focus on supporting their existing franchisees,” Zink explains. “Our franchisors lay out goals with us at the beginning of the relationship, and we’ve been 100 percent successful in meeting and surpassing all of those goals.”

Franchise FastLane grew by 700 percent from 2017 to 2018, and is expected to grow by 200 to 300 percent in 2019.

Franchise Fastlane

16934 Frances St., Suite 105

Omaha, NE 68130

531.333.3278 (FAST)

franchisefastlane.com

Futuramic’s Clean Water Center

Homeowners are more concerned about the quality of their water today than in years past,” observes Phil Rhodes Jr., co-owner of Futuramic’s Clean Water Center, which was established by his father in 1969. “Water softening and carbon filtration are major parts of our business. Reverse osmosis is in high demand, too. We can install a reverse osmosis drinking-water system that fits under your kitchen sink.”

The company serves residential and business clients located within a 70-mile radius of Omaha. “We do a lot of work on lake homes,” Rhodes comments. “Almost all of the lake communities have rust and a rotten-egg smell in their water.”

Many clients choose the Evolve System that incorporates water softening and whole-house carbon filtration. Futuramic’s Clean Water Center offers both purchase and rental options, and the installation fee and first six months of rental payments count toward the purchase price if a rental customer opts to buy the system.

“Unlike many other companies, we use only American-made products,” Rhodes notes, “and our softeners have ten-year parts and labor warranties.”

Futuramic’s Clean Water Center

1514 S. Saddle Creek Road

Omaha, NE 68106

402.453.5730

omahawater.com

Gala Painting

In 2014 Cameron Gales opened Gala Painting because he wanted to have something to pass along to his children. In his first five years in business, one of Gales’ biggest challenges and greatest accomplishments has been finding and developing good employees.

“Quality employees go beyond the ability to paint,” he says. “A quality employee will treat each project with the same amount of detail as they would on their own home.”

Gala Painting provides exterior and interior painting services to residential and commercial customers in Omaha and Lincoln. One of the company’s most rewarding projects was 75 North, a revitalization project at 30th and Parker streets in 2017.

“A lot of the guys on my crew grew up in north Omaha and they remembered that area when it was a run-down housing project with crime and drugs,” Gales recalls. “They were proud to be involved in rebuilding it. That project took a year to complete, and it was much more than just a paint job—it was a big investment in the community.”

Gala Painting

402.320.9591

galapainting.com

General Fire and Safety

“No job is too small or too big for us,” explains Jason McDonald, owner of General Fire and Safety. “We’ve handled projects from $100 to $2 million, and we do it with great customer service.”

General Fire and Safety installs, maintains, and inspects a full spectrum of fire protection systems while also supplying industrial safety equipment such as hard hats and eye wash stations. The company was founded in 1964, and McDonald joined the staff in 1999. He took over full ownership in January 2017 and has high praise for his staff.

“We hire great, high-character people,” he notes. “They’re factory trained and certified, and their overall objective is to take care of our customers. We understand that business owners need to have their fire equipment working 100 percent of the time. Every life matters, whether you’re in a small office, a high-rise building, a large data center or warehouse. If an issue arises with a client’s fire protection system or safety equipment, they can count on us to handle it swiftly and without fail.”

General Fire and Safety

5641 S. 85th Circle

Omaha, NE 68127

402.281.1770

gfsomaha.com

Great Plains Renewables

“People think solar costs a lot of money, but our leasing program makes it affordable for everybody to lease or buy a solar energy system,” says Dale Leuck, owner of Great Plains Renewables.

The Omaha company recently began offering a six-year lease with an option to purchase the system at a reduced price. Great Plains Renewables provides solar energy systems to homeowners, business owners, and municipalities across the nation. After analyzing each customer’s electrical usage, the company takes care of the design, engineering, installation, financing/leasing, maintenance, and monitoring of the new solar system.

They obtain all of the required local permits and approvals so the system can be connected without delay. Homeowners typically see an 80 percent reduction in their electric bills after installing a rooftop or ground-mounted solar panel system. The panels come with a 30-year production warranty and 20-year workmanship warranty, and they are strong enough to withstand extreme conditions like Nebraska hailstorms.

“In 20 years of solar and geothermal work, I’ve never had to replace a panel because of hail,” Leuck remarks.

Great Plains Renewables

3018 S. 87 St.

Omaha, NE 68124

402.709.4750

greatplainsrenewables.com

Groundscapes

Omahans are making greater use of their own backyards than ever before, according to Nick and Lori Heimann of Groundscapes, a company that specializes in creating custom outdoor living spaces (“hardscapes”).

“Eight to 10 years ago, what we’re doing now was unheard of,” Nick says. The most popular features for outdoor kitchens include grills, ceramic cookers/smokers, sinks, refrigerators, ice makers, side burners, warmers, wood-fired pizza ovens, fire pits, and ambient fire bowls. Outdoor fireplaces have significantly gained popularity in recent years, offering the total outdoor living experience.

Groundscapes creates digital site plans, 3D models, and 3D animations of customers’ projects. These give homeowners an appealing setting to cook, dine, and entertain guests in, and custom hardscapes are a good investment.

“One of our customers put over $100,000 into his backyard,” Nick recalls. “One year later, he sold his house five days after listing it and got 100 percent of his money back. He ended up investing almost three times in his next one because he had no doubts about the value of a custom hardscape.”

Groundscapes

12234 Roberts Road

La Vista, NE 68128

402.397.5930

groundscapesne.com

Guild Mortgage Co

Lisa Brodersen and Niki Cox are individual mortgage professionals who have built their own teams inside Guild Mortgage Co. While they have individual practices, they share many common goals. Brodersen and Cox are on what they describe as a simple mission—“to utilize our consultative approach and help as many people as possible experience homeownership.”

Guild Mortgage Co. provides a proprietary suite of industry-leading tools and their technology platform compliments Guild’s customer-centric culture. Guild’s culture aligns with Brodersen and Cox’s “why” of business. That “why” is to create value, communicate, and become a customer’s trusted mortgage adviser for years to come.

One of Guild’s recent philanthropic missions has been to raise and donate money for much needed rehabilitation equipment for disabled veterans. Guild’s giving back philosophy quickly resonated with Brodersen, who is a military veteran. Brodersen notes both she and Cox enjoy supporting active duty service members, military veterans, and their families. Whether someone is considering a first home or forever home, Brodersen, Cox, and Guild offer a solution for almost every situation.

Guild Mortgage Co., founded by a homebuilder in 1960 continues to locate their corporate offices in San Diego. Since 2007, the majority ownership group of Guild is based in Nebraska. Guild was the 11th largest mortgage lender in the country in 2018, and, as a direct seller servicer, Guild’s servicing portfolio exceeded $46 billion at the end of 2018.

Guild Mortgage Co.’s culture is based on the entrepreneurial spirit and is focused on people, process and technology.

Guild Mortgage

2837 S. 158th Plaza, Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68130

402.505.6088

guildmortgage.com

Harrison Financial Services

Clients who choose Harrison Financial Services not only obtain solid and meticulous planning of their resources, they acquire a lifelong financial partner and friend.

Tim Harrison and his team believe in establishing a personal relationship with each client. He and his 16 team members—each highly skilled and qualified in their respective areas of expertise—engage clients in the decision-making process. They carefully listen to hopes, dreams, and goals, such as saving for the education of a child or grandchild, mapping out a secure and comfortable retirement, multi-generational planning, or leaving a legacy. Team members work diligently to fulfill the firm’s purpose statement: “Helping families build a better life, legacy, and community.”

Most of the firm’s high-net-worth clients own or run successful businesses in the Omaha area and appreciate the time and effort HFS puts into transforming their goals into a personal financial plan, including tax strategies and risk mitigation. Additionally, a number of private and family foundations trust HFS to be stewards of the funds they use to positively impact the community.

Serving families who form the backbone of Omaha’s philanthropic and decision-making community will always be the priority of Harrison Financial Services.

Harrison Financial Services

9300 Underwood Ave., Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68114

402.891.2302

harrisonfinancialservices.com

Harrison Financial Services is a marketing name for individuals doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. Harrison Financial Services is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (NM) and its subsidiaries. Neither NM or its financial representatives provide legal or tax advice.

Hayes & Associates, LLC

When Frank Hayes opened his accounting firm in 1983, gathering financial information from his clients was a time-consuming and cumbersome process. Today’s technology has made things a lot easier for everyone involved by allowing accountants to work remotely.

“We can generate financial statements for our clients, do their bookkeeping, handle their payroll, and prepare tax returns without physically going to their location or having them bring their financial information to our office,” Hayes explains. “It’s more timely and efficient because we don’t have to wait for information.”

Having access to clients’ bank statements also allows Hayes and his team to spot any irregularities at an early stage and notify clients before the problem gets out of control. Frank recalls a situation in which one of his associates discovered that several checks had been written out of sequence at a client’s company. An attempted embezzlement was thwarted because of the accountant’s alertness.

“We want to help our clients in any way we can, and they appreciate the fact that we’re looking out for them,” Hayes says.

Hayes & Associates, LLC

1015 N. 98th St., Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

402.390.2480

hayes-cpa.com

High & Younes

Family Law

Providing exceptional results and service is what sets High & Younes apart.

“Our clients tell us what they want their lives to look like post-divorce, and that establishes our goal,” attorney Frank Younes says. “What we do best is obtaining the information, developing the strategy and making the arguments to fulfill their vision.”

Attorney Daniel Wasson says: “The majority of people who come into our office seeking counsel for a family law case are going through one of the toughest times of their lives. We appreciate that fact. We work hard to reduce the stress for our clients by exercising consistent communication. We also emphasize open and pragmatic discussion with our clients about their case so they are informed and prepared to make important decisions about their family’s future.”

High & Younes has represented hundreds of clients with their domestic cases. Younes and Wasson provide clients with exceptional value and service. Most of their family law cases involve divorce, child custody modifications, and child support modifications.

Workers’ Compensation Law

The firm’s workers’ compensation section specializes in catastrophic workplace injuries.

“We understand how devastating work injuries can be, and that the legal system can be complicated,” attorney Erin Fox says. “We have empathy for clients and have honed a system to effectively work on behalf of injured workers.”

“We give our clients peace of mind, so they can focus on what matters to them,” attorney Justin High says. “They can focus on being a good parent, taking care of their families, and recovering from the injury. Communication is key in that respect, because when clients understand what is happening in their case, they can rest easy and focus on what matters to them.”

High and Fox have represented hundreds of clients with cases.

High & Younes

6919 Dodge St.

Omaha, NE 68132

402.933.3345

hyattorneys.com



Igel Orthodontics

For more than 25 years, Dr. Kort Igel has created beautiful smiles. His compassionate and caring approach extends to children, teens, and adults.

His practice offers a variety of treatments including clear braces, Invisalign, and accelerated orthodontics, all backed by innovative technologies.

All orthodontic treatment planning at Igel Orthodontics is centered around the airway. This is especially important in growing children. Misaligned teeth and jaws can limit airways, preventing optimal breathing.

Igel is dedicated to increasing awareness of airway problems, and stressing the importance of proper breathing and sleeping for appropriate facial and physiologic development. Airways can be enlarged, and they can be developed. Sleep apnea is a medical problem with an orthodontic solution. Understanding this is essential for patients suffering from airway problems (day and night), and critical in children at risk for developing sleep apnea.

“I am very passionate about orthodontics.” Dr. Igel says. “Every treatment plan is customized for the patient in front of me; there is no cookie-cutter approach. It’s like a puzzle for me, getting the teeth in the right alignment for everything to fit perfectly. And when we’re finished, everything does.”

Igel Orthodontics

10801 Pacific St., Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68154

402.330.1152

igelorthodontics.com

InfiNet Solutions

InfiNet was founded by Steve Johnson in 1998, and the company has grown over the years through referrals and successful client relationships. InfiNet provides Managed IT Services and VOIP Phone Systems to local small- and medium-size companies.

“We are a relationship-driven IT firm that strives to be a part of our clients’ teams. We provide support, strategy, and technological advantages to our clients. We love helping clients leverage technology to improve and grow their companies.” Johnson says. “You never have to insist on getting someone to come on site. We have regularly scheduled service and strategy meetings with our clients.”

InfiNet Solutions serves as a comprehensive IT resource, taking pride in providing value through technology.

InfiNet Solutions

6430 S. 84th St.

Omaha, NE 68127

402.895.5777

omahait.com

Ingersoll Rand Compression Technologies and Services

Compressed air is often known as the fourth utility because it’s so important to all types of manufacturing,” explains Jon Sprunk, Great Plains District general manager for Ingersoll Rand Compression Technologies and Services.

When Sprunk was asked to describe a few applications of air compression technology, he mentioned that compressed air runs hammers, saws, pumps, conveyor belts, and automation equipment in manufacturing plants. In the transportation industry, railroads conserve fuel by using compressed air to fill air tanks in the brakes before trains take off.

Sprunk has been with Ingersoll Rand since 2000, and today he manages a division that sells, installs, and services air compression equipment throughout Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and northwestern Wisconsin.

“We’re all about sustainability and helping companies build their products as efficiently as possible,” Sprunk says. “Ingersoll Rand offers complete solutions from design to implementation, including full turnkey installations. We tailor our services to meet the needs of each customer and handle the project from start to finish. We even do custom fabrication of buildings for our air compressor equipment.”



Ingersoll Rand

13205 Centennial Road, Suite 2

Omaha, NE 68138

402.330.5831

ingersollrand.com

J ames Martin Davis Law Office

James Martin Davis is Omaha’s preeminent—some say, “larger than life”—attorney specializing in civil and criminal trial work. A nationally recognized litigator who has received numerous honors from his peers, he was also listed among the top 10 lawyers from The National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys, The American Trial Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers, and The National Bar Registry of Preeminent Lawyers.

He is also a Great Plains Super Lawyer.

His 35-year career includes over 150 jury trials involving major criminal and civil matters. He also has special expertise representing injured clients or those who lost a loved one resulting from the negligence or wrongful act of another.

Davis spent time as the attorney in charge of an organized crime and anti-corruption strike force, was a candidate for the U.S. Congress, and was a special agent in the U.S. Secret Service. Davis is a decorated Vietnam Combat Veteran. It is no wonder clients feel comfortable trusting Davis during stressful times—his experience and expertise are second to none in the Omaha area.

James Martin Davis Law Office

Douglas Building

209 S. 19TH St., Suite 650

Omaha, NE 68102

402.341.9900

jamesmartindavislaw.com

Jani-King

Jani-King franchise owners are in business for themselves, but not by themselves,” says Debbie Sinopoli, who serves as president of Jani-King for the Midwest region, which includes Omaha and four other metropolitan areas. She’s mentored hundreds of franchise owners throughout her 30-year career with Jani-King, including Maria B. Franco, who purchased a franchise in 2008.

Franco says she agrees that the national commercial cleaning company provides entrepreneurs with expertise, ideas, and advice to foster their prosperity.

“Business-wise, I can grow as much as I want,” she says. “As a business owner, I define success as providing the best quality of work and having the trust of my clients.”

As the company celebrates 50 years this year at the top of its industry, every franchisee benefits from the image Jani-King has developed since the beginning: size, strength, dependability, stability, and leadership, Sinopoli says. “It’s a proven business model with low financing, growth support, and continued training, support, and mentorship—plus it’s a recession-proof business in a stable industry—that helps franchisees develop a thriving business.”

Jani-King

5885 S. 118th Circle

Omaha, NE 68137

402.932.0514

janiking.com

JE Dunn C onstruction

We focus on the client’s purpose for each project,” says Doug Duren, V.P. and business development director for the Omaha office of JE Dunn. “Construction can be stressful for the owner, but it’s easier to make good decisions when we keep the client’s purpose in mind.”

J.E. Dunn, founded in Kansas City in 1924, has 20 locations across the country. The Omaha office opened in 2008, and employees love the company so much that they recruit others. Unlike most general contractors, J.E. Dunn performs much of the work on each project.

“We will pour concrete, do carpentry work, and hang drywall for better control over schedules,” explains Chris Pesek, V.P. and Omaha Office Leader. Recent projects include the new corporate campus of Methodist Health Systems at 168th and Pacific streets, CHI Bergan’s trauma center, Creighton University’s academic medical center on the Bergan campus, and the Marriott, retail center, plaza, and parking garage at the Capitol District.

“A lot of times one project rolls into another because clients are so happy with our work,” notes Kristi Studt, marketing manager.

JE Dunn Construction

17110 Marcy St., Suite LL01

Omaha, NE 68118

402.384.5384

jedunn.com

Jensen Retaining Walls

When Dave Jensen started company in 1983, he was one of few contractors in the Omaha area who specialized in constructing retaining walls. The only material used at the time were treated timbers and railroad ties. In fact, the company’s name was Jensen Tie Walls. For the last 18 years, 80 percent of projects built by Jensen Retaining Walls are concrete block.

“When I started my business, retaining walls were do-it-yourself projects,” Jensen explains. “Now retaining walls are an industry with an array of designs for both residential and commercial projects. Our timber walls are constructed from a specially treated timber that last about 20 years.”

Jensen Retaining Walls provides free estimates for projects, and people can visit the company’s showroom to see and touch a variety of concrete block wall systems to select a style and color.

“I’ve been a part of this industry from the beginning and seen it grow over 35 years,” Jensen said. “I’m grateful for my customers in the city of Omaha for whom we build these walls with both beauty and function.

Jensen Retaining Walls

1504 Saddle Creek Road

Omaha, NE 68108

402.689.1767

jensenretainingwalls.com

Jensen Tire & Auto

The process of buying tires has changed a lot since Jensen Tire & Auto was founded in 1973.

“Everybody does their shopping online now,” company owner Matt Jensen says. “It’s amazing how many people are on our website at 2 a.m. making appointments and buying tires.”

Jensen purchased the company from his father in 1997, and his two sons, Nick and Mike, are district managers. Like Matt, they began working in the family business as teenagers. The company is thriving, with 21 locations throughout Omaha, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, Fremont, and Lincoln. They also have a new corporate office building constructed in 2017. Behind the office building is the distribution center, which stocks about 25,000 tires. All of the stores are digitally connected, making customer records and vehicle histories instantly available no matter which store location a customer chooses for tires or auto service.

Jensen attributes the company’s success to the quality of its people. “We have 225 associates, and they’re the main reason we’ve been around since ‘73,” Jensen says. “I have store managers that have been with us 20 and 30 years. We’re very fortunate, because their knowledge and level of expertise makes a big difference to our customers.”

Jensen Tire & Auto

10365 S. 136th St.

Omaha, NE 68138

402.339.2917

jensentireandauto.com

New York Pizza has a nice, light, thin crust with a little bit of a crispiness on it,” explains Erik “Ricco” Thomas, owner of Johnny Ricco’s Brooklyn Pizza. “Each slice is so big you have to fold it in half to even attempt to eat it.”

Johnny Ricco’s pizza is so authentic that transplanted New Yorkers seek out this food truck for a taste of home. Thomas grew up in Omaha, then trained at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and worked for big-name chefs before joining the army after 9/11. After being injured in Iraq, he ran a pizzeria in North Carolina before returning to Omaha.

Fresh and fast drives Johnny Ricco’s success. The food truck’s itinerary is posted online, and the company also caters corporate and private events. Johnny’s Ricco’s Brooklyn Pizza is a proud member of OFTA (the Omaha Food Truck Association). Thomas is looking into franchising Johnny Ricco’s outside Omaha—in Kansas City, Des Moines, and other cities.

Johnny Ricco’s

johnnyriccos.com

Jones Bros. Cupcakes

Jones Bros. Cupcakes is proud to be local and family owned. That’s the whole idea behind the company. Since 2010, Jones Bros. has built an award-winning tradition of serving the Omaha community with homemade treats, specialty coffee, boba drinks, and cafe menu items.

“We create unique and delicious recipes for amazing cupcakes,” says owner Bill Jones. For example, this year Jones Bros. was chosen to create a Phantom of the Opera cupcake during the production’s recent Omaha visit. And Jones says that the bakery and cafe always has gluten-free cupcakes available.

It’s a formula that has prompted multiple awards and plenty of love from the community. Jones represented Omaha and Jones Bros. on national television multiple times on Food Network’s wildly popular show “Cupcake Wars,” showing the nation that Omaha boasts some of the best cupcakes around. Jones Bros. also was recently recognized by Food & Wine Magazine as No. 3 Best Cupcakes in the United States.

“We’re grateful to be Omaha’s cupcake of choice,” Jones says. The cupcakes served by Jones Bros. have been voted Omaha’s No. 1 cupcake for seven years in a row.

Jones Bros. Cupcakes

2121 S. 67th St.

2615 S. 180th St.

10000 California St. (Westroads Mall)

402.884.CAKE (2253)

jonesbroscupcakes.com

KETV NewsWatch 7

“The most important part of reporting the weather is earning people’s trust,” says Weather Now Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby.

A veteran meteorologist who has served the Omaha area for more than 25 years, Randby has spent countless hours earning that trust. “When we say we’re Omaha’s Weather Leader, that means always being there for our viewers,” Randby says. That dedication was seen in Randby’s hours of coverage as deadly storms devastated the Little Sioux Boy Scout Ranch in 2008.

“I remember back in 1997, there was a huge snow storm. I made sure I was there, even though it was my day off,” Randby says. “I was still working at 5 a.m. when the morning news crew arrived.”

That trust is important to Randby because it leads to a sense of safety for people. The Weather Now Storm Team he leads has fun, but the most important aspect, to him, is to inform people of the weather conditions and help them plan their day.

KETV NewsWatch 7

1001 S. 10th St.

Omaha, NE 68108

402-345-7777

ketv.com

Kidwell

Kidwell is known for quality and professionalism. They have built their brand by having the best-trained technicians do the job right the first time.

Founded by Don Kidwell in 1948 and purchased in 1973 by Don’s son, Chris, the company has 220 employees in three locations: Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney.

With modern workers spending less time behind a desk, the technology has to travel with the worker. That may mean a mobile app, a business phone that works at home, or a cloud-hosted collaboration platform. The more accessible the technology, the more productive workers can be.

Kidwell is here to remove barriers, and can deliver end-to-end solutions by leveraging all four of its divisions: phone systems, IT solutions, commercial electrical, and integrated systems.

Kidwell isn’t going anywhere. They stand with their customers enabling them to grow together.

Kidwell

10840 Old Mill Road, Suite 100,

Omaha, NE 68154

402.333.2333

kidwellinc.com

The King’s Klothes

“When opportunities come up in life, a lot of times we’re not sure how to prepare for those moments,” says Galen Anding, owner of The King’s Klothes. “Men in particular often feel nervous about how to dress.”

Since 2015, Anding has shared his impressive knowledge of clothing with clients on an individual basis, learning who they are so he can help them choose clothing that makes them feel confident in important business and personal scenarios, such as job interviews and proms.

“This is more than a suit shop; we’re building men,” he comments. “My job is to empower them.”

Clients can purchase gently used or custom-made suits, shirts, slacks, and ties, as well as shoes, cufflinks, and watches. All apparel is natural-fiber, not synthetic. The shop is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all other contact is by appointment only.

“Other shops in town are open every day, so they’re viewing the customer in a different way,” Anding says. “This level of involvement sets us apart.”

The King’s Klothes

5421 N. 103rd St., Suite 403

Omaha, Nebraska 68134

402.616.4275

thekingsklothes.com

Kugler Vision

Over 800,000 Americans get laser vision correction each year, and patient satisfaction rates have soared above 98 percent. That’s a lot of happy people who have traded glasses or contacts for clear vision and a simplified lifestyle.

Why is laser vision correction so popular? Belief in a better way of living.

“Dr. Kugler’s expertise and thoroughness gave me the confidence to say yes to LASIK,” says Elise, a Kugler Vision patient. She found it’s not just about how vision correction improves your eyesight, but how it impacts your life.

Dr. Lance Kugler launched Kugler Vision in 2011 to bring the world’s most advanced vision correction techniques to his hometown. Since then, people have traveled from 47 states for the Kugler Vision experience—transforming Omaha into a nationally known destination for outstanding vision correction outcomes. Even the staff is all-in—every eligible Kugler Vision team member has undergone a vision correction procedure with terrific results.

Vision correction is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This is central to Kugler Vision’s tireless quest to deliver five-star service.

“The day you say goodbye to your glasses and contacts is a major life milestone. You’re shedding years of vision struggles and stepping into a better life,” says Dr. Kugler. “Seeing how happy my patients are makes every day so incredibly exciting.”

Kugler Vision

17838 Burke St., Suite 100

402.558.2211

kuglervision.com

Koleys Inc.

“We’re very proud of our heritage,” says Tom Koley, owner of Koleys Inc., a five- generation, family-run business founded in 1919.

Three of Tom’s four children now work for Koleys. With just under 20 employees, the company does metal repair, restoration, fabrication, refinishing, plating, polishing, lacquering, and engraving for customers all over the world.

“The chances of a small family business lasting five generations are less than one-half of one percent,” Tom notes. “The main reason we’re still around today is that we have really good people who do absolutely beautiful work.”

The artisans at Koleys have repaired and replated many one-of-a-kind antiques, heirlooms, and museum pieces, including a pewter tray brought over on the Mayflower. They also manufactured a sacred vessel displayed in the Vatican.

“We specialize in gold and silver plating, but also plate and repair copper, nickel, brass, and pewter,” Tom explains. “We do the Daytona 500 trophy every year, and we replated the light fixtures in the Gold Room at the Joslyn Castle. We also plated the golden spikes for Union Pacific Railroad.”

Koleys Inc.

2951 Harney St.

Omaha, NE 68131

402.341.9795

koleys.com

The Cosgrave Company

It’s a privilege to be of service to the religious community in Omaha,” says Kathy Koley, co-owner of The Cosgrave Co. with her husband Tom. “Our customers are clergy and laypeople of all denominations.”

Founded in 1944 and purchased by Kathy and Tom Koley in 2005, The Cosgrave Co. is the largest church goods supplier in Nebraska, providing everything from candles, wine, altar linens, vestments, and sacramental gifts.

“Our number one mission is to serve the Christian community,” Tom remarks. Tom is currently vice president of the National Church Goods Association and president of the Midwest Church Goods Guild. Kathy and the kids travel two or three times a year to their meetings to keep up on new items and the changing environment of the religious communities.

In addition to maintaining an inviting and well-stocked mom-and-pop store near the intersection of Interstate 80 and 84th Street, The Cosgrave Co. accepts online orders and distributes a 580-page catalogue to customers within a seven-state region.

The Cosgrave Company

8222 H St.

Omaha, NE 68127

402.593.8000

cosgraves.com

Lanoha Nurseries

Local, family-owned Lanoha Nurseries takes the time and energy to cultivate and grow the plants used in their landscape design, affording them the ability to provide landscaping that is largely Nebraska-grown and able to thrive here.

The in-house design team consists of degreed landscape architects. This creative team still has the ability to do hand renderings—something that lends itself well to the creative process, yet is not a talent held by all landscape design companies.

“We offer the highest quality plant and landscape materials with unmatched professional design and development, installed by landscape craftsmen who work vigorously to meet our customer expectations,” says owner Chris Lanoha.

Backyard areas can be transformed into outdoor living spaces that are well-suited for entertaining or relaxing.

Landscape design expertly done by Lanoha Nurseries can increase the value of a home. Lanoha Nurseries’ impressive selection of materials and plants, and vast experience in running irrigation, make even intricate landscape designs possible for residential and commercial customers. It is no wonder this award-winning landscape design center is a local favorite.

Lanoha Nurseries

19111 W. Center Road

402.289.4103

lanohanurseries.com

Leadership Resources

We don’t tell you how to run your business,” says Leadership Resources co-founder Boyd Ober. “We partner with you to run it better. We use a three-pronged approach focusing on strategy, development of people, and accountability. When you intersect these ideas, you increase efficacy, productivity, alignment, and ultimately profitability.”

Since 2003, Ober and co-founder Dan Sedor have partnered with small- to mid-size, growth-oriented companies that believe in their people. Sedor adds, “If they’re willing to be open, honest, and vulnerable, our results show they successfully realize their desired outcomes.”

Leadership Resources is in Omaha and Lincoln, and serves clients throughout the upper Midwest.

“We feel blessed to work with great people, many of which are introduced to us through existing clients,” Ober says. “We get to know our clients extremely well, so watching them succeed is very rewarding to us. Our average client relationship exceeds three years, but some of our clients have worked with us since 2003 because they’re always looking to move the needle, and they see us as a valued resource.”

Leadership Resources

1045 N. 115th St., Suite 350

Omaha, NE 68154

402.423.5152

lrsuccess.com

Legacy Eyecare

Too much sunshine and screen time can be harmful to a person’s eyes.

Drs. Jeff Brewer and Jaimie Kruger of Legacy Eyecare specialize in protecting and correcting the precious gift of eyesight for patients of all ages.

“Proper lenses make the difference,” says Brewer, Legacy Eyecare’s owner. “We make sure that all of our patients are getting the best quality glare protection, ultraviolet protection, and blue light protection, so that their vision will remain healthy for the long term.”

“Children’s eyes are the most vulnerable,” says Kruger, a pediatric specialist. “That’s why sunglasses and blue-light-protecting computer glasses are a must now. It’s important for parents to encourage their children to wear both, especially when they can look really cool choosing from the hot frame selection that Legacy Eyecare offers.”

All lenses in glasses purchased from Legacy Eyecare are guaranteed to provide the vision protection that others only claim to provide.

Legacy Eyecare

16949 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Suite 101

402.614.3200

legacyeyecare.com

Lifestyles Orthotics and Prosthetics

People who face an amputation are not the only ones who go through this change in life,” explains Tom Kalina, certified prosthetist and co-owner of Lifestyles Orthotics and Prosthetics. “The family goes through it, too—especially the spouse—so I try to address the concerns of the spouse as well as the patient.”

Since 1985, Kalina has helped people regain their lifestyles after losing an arm, leg, or fingers. He has seen massive advances since he entered the field.

“Today’s robotic technology provides a much greater range of safety to amputees,” he notes.

In 1997 Kalina was one of five founders of the business. Another founder, certified orthotist Galen Thies, continues to handle the orthotics work, which includes everything from fitting customized shoes to creating braces for the foot, ankle, knee, hip, arm, neck, or back. Students in prosthetics and orthotics have done their practicums with Kalina and Thies, who are hoping to expand their business and pass it on to a new generation so that it can continue to help Omahans for decades to come.

Lifestyles Orthotics and Prosthetics

15418 W. Center Road

Omaha, NE 68144

402.393.2354

lifesylesop.com

Lockton Companies

Associates, clients, and communities are at the center of everything Lockton does. As the world’s largest privately-owned, independent insurance broker and consultant, Lockton specializes in risk management, employee benefits, and retirement services.

Lockton has been part of the Omaha community since 2011. Their focus on service and strategic consulting has grown the office from seven associates to more than 50.

Lockton Omaha’s property and casualty team partners with clients to develop risk management strategies. The service team includes claims management and loss control experts. The employee benefits group helps clients develop and manage comprehensive health and wellness programs that include actuarial compliance, nurse advocates, data analytics and stop loss. Lockton Omaha recently added a retirement services team of investment professionals, an ERISA attorney and former DOL auditors who advise clients on 401(k) and other retirement programs.

Lockton experts are ready to help clients protect their most valuable assets—their people, property and reputations.

Lockton Companies

13710 FNB Parkway, Suite 400

Omaha, NE 68154

402.970.6100

lockton.com

L ucky Bucket Brewing C o.

Lucky Bucket Brewing Co./Cut Spike Distillery represents an intersection of Co-founder and President Jason Payne’s interests.

“I have a background in science and business, and as a young person looking for something to do in the world, I was able to apply that to brewing and distilling,” he said. His leadership team—Operations Manager and Head Distiller Mike Cunningham, Head Brewer Adam Cunningham, Production Manager Alex Freed, and Tasting Room Manager Samantha Aistrope—also share “a passion for craft beer and craft spirits.”

“Lucky Bucket is an important part of the business. We’re coming up with new and interesting beers all the time,” Payne says. “There’s always something new rotating in on tap and you can get all the things we offer in our tasting room here.”

The ‘buy local’ movement inspires people to patronize small businesses, but Payne says it is up to businesses to keep customers coming back.

“Part of our appeal is that we’re accessible; people can meet us and ask us questions,” he says.

“People are interested in trying new things, and we’re happy to be at the forefront.”

Lucky Bucket Brewing Co.

11941 Centennial Road

La Vista, NE 68128

402.763.8868

luckybucket.beer

Main Street Studios

Creativity is flourishing in downtown Elkhorn. In October 2014, Tyler Curnes purchased a 1915 gas station and gradually transformed it into Main Street Studios, which opened in September 2016.

Today, the historic 5,500-square-foot building has five in-house artists: glass artist Curnes (Curnes Creations), bronze sculptor Dave Biehl (The Bronze Horse), silversmith Levent Oz (Silver of Oz), acrylics painter Jane Kathol (JK Fine Arts) and oil painter/charcoal artist Ashley Spitsnogle (Ashley Spitsnogle Art).

“We have a unique set of artists,” Curnes says. “Each one is doing something very different from the others.”

The gallery also hosts a monthly visiting artist and displays artwork created by Curnes’ sister and grandfather.

Visitors drop into the studio frequently to create their own coasters and magnets from scrap glass, and Oz teaches three to four classes each week. Twice a year the gallery hosts a two-day open house that attracts 1,000 to 1,200 people. The event features live music, appetizers, and wine from local businesses.

Main Street Studios

2610 N. Main St.

402.452.3088

mainstreetstudios2610.com

Marco

Customers who ask Keith Midkiff what Marco offers might get an unexpected response. Though the company specializes in business technology, the IT technology adviser says Marco is a customer service organization first.

“We take our customers’ satisfaction and the success of their businesses very seriously,” Midkiff says. “Our goal is to line up their technology needs from their unique business perspective, so they can make the most of their investment and work smarter.”

To offer premium customer service, Marco offers an arsenal of support resources, including dedicated client service teams, a host of managed services, live 24/7 support, and over 700 certified systems engineers and technical representatives nationwide.

As technology becomes more integrated and complicated, businesses are looking for a technology partner who understands and can support all of their systems. Midkiff says Marco has that expertise.

“We can help their entire system run more effectively, whether that’s supporting their network, phones, printers, the cloud, WAN, or some other type of technology,” says Midkiff. “And we back it all with Marco’s premium service.”

Marco

7929 W. Center Road

Omaha, NE 68124

800.847.3098

marconet.com

Marsh Creek Concrete Inc.

The MCCI logo of Marsh Creek Concrete Inc. has a double meaning.

“We registered the hashtag and domain ‘makingconcretecareersideal’ to promote the career opportunities in our industry,” says Jennifer Petersen, MCCI controller.

“Not only does MCCI offer the full scope of concrete placement from footings and walls to all flatwork, we also offer a bit of diversity that others may not know about. We have 10 heavy-haul trucks operated by our skilled CDL drivers, and in 2018 we introduced a new division to our list of skilled trades—a dirt/earthwork division. Having the CDL operations and dirt-work division allows us to provide additional employment opportunities within our team.”

MCCI, founded by Ryan Petersen in 2002, has grown from five employees to nearly 150. The Petersens attribute part of that growth to the employees’ hard work, dedication, and skill as well as the professional reputation that has been built with customers, owners, and prime contractors.

MCCI continually invests in labor-saving technology and equipment not only to produce the best quality product, but to reduce the potential for error. Likewise, it is important that MCCI maintains its vehicles, machinery, and equipment in an appropriate manner. “When you see our company trucks and equipment on the road and on job sites, it makes us proud to be noticed,” Jennifer says.

“Building a team doesn’t happen overnight,” she says. “We respectfully will not make it happen by grabbing a ‘team’ from our competitors. Building our team comes from providing employees with a positive, safe work environment; consistent year-round work without travel; and helping new employees gain knowledge and skill by placing them alongside a skilled workforce.

“In my role here at MCCI, I have the opportunity to build not only projects, but my co-workers’ careers,” says Troy Oliver, vice president.

“I enjoy the atmosphere and the relationships built with customers and employees, but most of all the people I work with,” says Lisa Braddy in accounting.

Marsh Creek Concrete Inc.

20308 Patton St.

Gretna, NE 68028

402.253.2092

marshcreekconcrete.com

McCoy Roofing

The commitment to excellence is exemplified by more than 4,000 roofing projects that have been completed since John and Tracy McCoy established McCoy Roofing as a home-based business in 2007. Today, Landon Wrinkle and brothers-in-law Adam McCoy and Lee McCoy continue to carry forward this commitment. McCoy Roofing’s tagline, “The ultimate standard in roofing,” is the summation of what this family-owned company is about: quality and integrity, says Wrinkle.

“The definition of integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching, and that’s part of our leadership,” he says. “Everyone wins.”

The McCoy leadership team takes pride in not only a reputation for exceptional work, but also for respecting the employees and local subcontractors who deliver outstanding craftsmanship and customer service, Wrinkle says. Those trusted and lasting relationships helped the company expand over time to accommodate larger, more challenging projects. Residential projects remain an essential part of the business, and every client is valued, Wrinkle says. “We treat homeowners, and all our other customers, like we’d want to be treated.”

McCoy Roofing

14503 Grover St.

Omaha, NE 68144

402.616.7304

mccoyroofing.com

MD West ONE

After working side-by-side at Midwest Surgical Hospital for 10 years, two groups of doctors recently joined forces to create a new entity called MD West ONE. “ONE stands for Ortho Neuro Excellence,” explains Dr. David Inda, who was part of GIKK Ortho Specialists for 15 years before it merged with Midwest Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists in July 2017.

Dr. Inda is part of the board, and he describes the transition as virtually seamless. MD West ONE brings together 15 orthopedists and nine neurosurgeons with various subspecialties. “We have orthopedists who specialize in foot/ankle, hand/upper extremity, hips, or knees, and we have neurosurgeons who specialize in spinal surgery, brain tumors, or pediatrics,” says Dr. Inda. “By working together, we are able to provide comprehensive, cutting-edge, and cost-effective care for each patient.”

In addition to treating a full range of musculoskeletal and nervous system disorders, MD West ONE has an impressive geographic footprint. “We have offices from Fremont to Bellevue and we’re looking to grow farther,” Dr. Inda notes. “It’s exciting, and I think our trajectory is limitless.”

MD West ONE

8005 Farnam Drive, Suite 305

Omaha, NE 68114

402.390.4111

mdwestone.com

M ediaSpark

MediaSpark is a strategic marketing communications firm specializing in digital marketing and social media. Building on years of combined agency and corporate marketing experience, the firm delivers innovative solutions that drive results for businesses and nonprofit organizations. They take proven marketing methods and adapt them strategically to ever-changing trends and technology. MediaSpark’s team—led by veteran marketer Patsy Sumner—strives to develop trusted, authentic partnerships through responsive collaboration.

“We pride ourselves on delivering outstanding results for our clients,” says Sumner. “I think that’s what makes us stand out in a crowded space. We are always striving to be forever learners who adapt to clients’ needs and the market’s dynamic digital landscape.”

What does 2019 have in store for this marketing firm? Ongoing training, continued growth, and a passion for giving clients the absolute best solutions to meet their business goals.

Customers can contact MediaSpark to help make their ideas shine.

MediaSpark

14707 California St.

Omaha, NE 68154

402.505.5433

themediaspark.com

Mid Plains Podiatry

Foot and ankle problems can have surprising consequences. Dr. Elizabeth Klawitter of Mid Plains Podiatry notes that residual pain after knee or hip replacement can be traceable to foot problems, and restless leg syndrome can be caused by nerve entrapment in the foot or ankle.

“We’re really good at figuring out what nerves are causing the pain,” mentions Dr. Klawitter, an expert in minimal-incision surgery.

Dr. Klawitter, and Dr. Nathan Penney, treat all types of problems involving the foot and ankle, including nerve entrapment, plantar fasciitis, ingrown toenails, fallen arches, bunions, and hammertoes. They can perform nail restorations on deformed toenails if part of the toenail is still present. Dr. Penney specializes in replacing malfunctioning ankle joints in a procedure similar to hip or knee replacement.

“It used to be that if you had bad arthritis in your ankle, your only options were either to live with it or have your ankle fused so it wouldn’t be able to move,” explains Dr. Penney. “Ankle joint replacement allows patients to maintain function while getting rid of pain.”

Mid Plains Podiatry

3346 N. 108th St.

Omaha, NE 68164

402.315.4344

midplainspodiatry.com

M idwest Medical Billing Service

Midwest Medical Billing Service partners with their customers to help streamline each customer’s business and ensure success.

After the Omaha World-Herald featured the company in a story about proper billing and ethical standards, a new physical therapy office became a client.

“The day I read the article and realized they were a local, ethical company, I needed more information. I contacted them, and we set up a face-to-face meeting. From that day, my husband and I knew we would be in good hands with Jeanne and her team.”

Jeanne Horseman started Midwest Medical Billing Service Inc. in 1995 out of her home, and the company has since grown to three offices across several states. Horseman, who started as a respiratory therapist, then became a department head and later opened a care guardian business, has taken that past experience and used her knowledge to work with the different specialties that use Midwest Medical for their day-to-day business.

“I consistently get a timely response anytime I have a question,” says a client. “The staff has always been professional, polite and friendly.”

Midwest Medical Billing Service Inc.

9839 S. 168th Ave., Suite F

Omaha, NE 68136

402.504.4680

midwestmedicalbilling.com

M ontessori Educational Centers

Montessori is a child-centered educational approach.

They believe each child is capable and exceptional. Their core values are respect, excellence, service, teamwork, education, and diversity.

The schools offer an authentic AMS Montessori educational platform coupled with a variety of specials such as Spanish, movement class, art, and soccer. They also have gorgeous, nature-certified outdoor classrooms.

“Our teachers are simply liaisons of wonder for children,” says owner Julie Roy. “Our carefully prepared environment is the key to an amazing early educational start. Our furniture is child-sized, and each activity has a defined purpose or goal.”

Children are able to progress at their own pace academically and socially. They also participate in physical activity, using kinesthetic learning methods.

The Montessori system prepares children to become confident, motivated learners and good citizens.

Roy currently owns nine Montessori schools in Omaha, and her vision is to reach 1,000 children a year through her passion for the Montessori method of teaching.

“Montessori children have incredible soft skills and are able to problem-solve and think outside the box,” Roy says. “We are raising tomorrow’s leaders today.”

Montessori Educational Centers

Omaha, NE.

402.393.1311

omahamontessori.com



Nebraska Methodist College

“Our students are our No. 1 priority,” explains Dr. Deb Carlson, president/CEO of Nebraska Methodist College—The Josie Harper Campus. “Everything we do is focused on helping them succeed.”

“There are so many people here to help and support you,” says Amanda Harvey, a first-generation college student and single mom. “Methodist has become my family.”

Nebraska Methodist College fosters personal and professional success with a foundational sense of purpose and community impact. Outreach opportunities enable students to help at health screenings, homeless shelters, and food banks.

Though nursing degrees are the backbone of the college’s offerings, a full range of health care education is available, from six-week certificate programs to doctoral degrees.

Founded in 1891 as a diploma program of Nebraska Methodist Hospital, the college established degree-granting programs in 1985. Today’s graduates of Nebraska Methodist College consistently achieve one of the highest board pass rates in the state.

“Our students are developing the skillset, mindset, and heartset necessary to become educated citizens and outstanding health care professionals,” says Carlson. “They’re making the world a better place.”

Nebraska Methodist College—The Josie Harper Campus

720 N. 87th St.

Omaha, NE 68114

402.354.7000

methodistcollege.edu

Neurology Consultants of Nebraska

When Pamela Santamaria, M.D., founded Neurology Consultants of Nebraska in 2005, the clinic had two employees. Today, the clinic’s staff of 17 professionals includes five physicians and one physician assistant.

“Our main goal is to help people improve their quality of life” Dr. Santamaria says. The clinic treats patients ages 12 or older who have neurological conditions from Parkinson’s disease to migraines.

“One of the exciting things about neurology is the advancement of technologies and medications that allow us to help patients in new ways,” Dr. Santamaria comments.

Deep brain stimulators are now available for Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and other movement disorders. Vagal nerve stimulators help treat epilepsy. Botox injections are administered to patients with diagnoses such as migraines, muscle spasticity, and dystonia.

“Our office is here to help our patients and their families better manage and treat their illness,” Dr. Santamaria says. “Neurology is a rapidly growing specialty. Our goal is to help our patients live to their fullest potential.”

Dr. Santamaria’s office also actively participates in research for many neurological conditions including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, and migraines.

Neurology Consultants of Nebraska

4242 Farnam St., Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68131

402.552.2650

nebraskaneurology.com

Noddle Companies

My purpose is to serve my community and prepare the company for the next generation,” says Jay Noddle, CEO of Noddle Companies.

Noddle was unexpectedly out of the office for a few months, and discovered the work he had put into cultivating a hardworking, innovative team paid off.

“I’m proud of all of them for the way they were able to run with things and acquire new clients,” Noddle says. “I always believed that would be the case.”

That team has worked on impressive real estate in Omaha, like the HDR and Kiewit world headquarters and the River’s Edge project.

Along with working on large projects, Noddle and his team are committed to community work. Noddle himself is on the executive committee, and is chair of the urban core committee, at the Greater Omaha Chamber, is vice chair of MECA, and is chairman of 2019 Heart Association Heart Walk. Other employees volunteer in the community in a variety of capacities.

And their projects reflect the community pride and team effort that goes into developing a great city.

Noddle Companies

2285 S. 67th St., Suite 250

Omaha, NE 68106

402.496.1616

noddlecompanies.com

North End Teleservices

“We happen to be located in North Omaha, but when North Omaha or South Omaha or West Omaha succeeds, the whole city succeeds,” says Carmen Tapio, owner of North End Teleservices. “We’re in business to serve our employees, our clients, and the greater good of the community.”

The call center opened in 2015 with the goal of bringing jobs to North Omaha.Three years later, an economic impact study found that North End Teleservices had brought 10.4 million dollars of direct economic benefits to the city in 2018 as of August that year. Tapio is proud of her staff.

“We’re not just do-gooders with kind hearts; we’re fiercely competitive. The service delivery from our call center is better than any other call center that I’ve been blessed to lead and operate in my 30-plus years in the industry,” she says. “Our employees feel that this is a family, and they’re as invested in the business as I am. We raise the integrity of the role and help people to understand that their work makes a direct contribution to customer satisfaction and customer retention.”

North End Teleservices

1500 N. 24th St.

Omaha, NE 68110

402.934.5724

northendteleservices.com

The Olson Group

The professionals at The Olson Group hold an impressive client retention rate, close to 95 percent. This is not surprising to clients after they meet Managing Partner Tim Olson. His attention to detail and proactive approach to the benefits world is refreshing.

“We don’t identify as a broker anymore. We are benefits consultants,” says Tim. “Our transparent fees and new-age strategies allow us to work with some amazing companies.” The Olson Group does not just consult on the best benefits packages, they consider themselves a partner with each and every client.

“We want to work with companies that value their employees,” says Marketing Director Alex Olson. The Olson Group has a strong focus on family benefits for employees. It’s easy to understand why, since the company has been family owned and operated since it began in 2003.

“We always try to improve the workplace and culture of our clients. Employees are the greatest asset of any company and should be treated accordingly.” This is a sentiment echoed by all the professionals at The Olson Group.

The Olson Group

6820 Frances St., Suite 202

402.289.1046

theolsongroup.com



Omaha Love

Omaha Love is a matchmaking service that specializes in introducing busy, selective, professional singles in a safe, private manner. The company offers matchmaking services, coaching services, and singles events.

The service is the only locally owned and operated boutique matchmaking business within hundreds of miles. Since opening its doors 10 years ago, Omaha Love has successfully helped match and marry hundreds of people. It recently opened Midwest Matchmaking to accommodate singles across the Midwest.

Courtney Quinlan started Omaha Love in April 2009.

“We take a lot of the work out of dating,” Courtney says. “Potential clients are screened, background checks are run, and we make sure they are emotionally ready to start dating. We select the best matches for clients and set up all the date details once two people have agreed to meet one another. We get people to meet face to face (rather than chatting via email) to see if there is a connection or not. We then are even able to provide our clients with date feedback and advice.”

Omaha Love Matchmaking

444 Regency Parkway Drive, Suite 306

Omaha, NE 68114

402.991.4053

omahalove.com

Passer Restorative Therapies

“Motivation is the number one factor in successful weight loss, but it’s not the only factor,” says Dr. Jeffrey Passer. “If your hormones aren’t right, you’re not going to be able to lose weight, no matter how motivated you are. That’s why we offer a weight loss program as well as hormone therapy.”

In addition to weight gain, hormone deficiencies can cause PMS, hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, poor sleep, and vaginal dryness. Sexual problems can be caused by relationship issues as well as hormones, so Dr. Passer keeps both aspects in mind when treating patients. Blood testing is the most accurate way to check hormone levels. If hormone deficiencies or imbalances exist, treatment usually includes transdermal patches, creams, or gels. Dr. Passer prescribes only products containing bioidentical hormones that are the same as those produced naturally by a woman’s body.

“Bioidentical progesterone has beneficial effects everywhere in the body, not just the uterus,” explains Dr. Passer. “Bioidentical estrogens are more effective than fake estrogens in eliminating hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness.”

“Testosterone is way overprescribed at the moment by a lot of the commercial clinics,” says Dr. Jeffrey Passer. “Symptoms of testosterone deficiency are pretty non-specific; they include fatigue, lack of energy, lack of drive, infertility, and decreased libido. Men will sometimes take a questionnaire on the Internet and think they have low testosterone, but many of these symptoms can be caused by poor sleep, stress, or a bad relationship.”

To determine whether a man truly has low testosterone, Dr. Passer conducts fasting blood tests before 11 a.m. on two separate days. If a deficiency exists, testosterone can be administered via injections, transdermal creams or gels, or pellets placed under the skin.

“One advantage that we have over many other clinics is that we treat both men and women. When we treat a patient for a testosterone deficiency we’re not just treating the individual,” Dr. Passer points out. “Usually they’re in a relationship of some kind, and it’s important for a man to let his partner know that he’s getting testosterone treatments in case it affects their relationship.”

Passer Restorative Therapies

10170 Nicholas St.

Omaha, NE 68114

402.934.1660

passerrt.com

Omaha Media Group

What is the next big step after a business rises to the top of their industry within their local area? For Omaha Media Group, an award-winning digital marketing company, expanding to other markets was a natural and logical progression. Austin, Denver, Dallas, and Fort Lauderdale are only some of the locations hosting Omaha Media Group offices.

“Omaha is a great place to grow up,” says owner Brad Nietfeldt. “The community is great; Omaha is where my heart is.”

With the love Nietfeldt has for his city, it is no wonder his company puts forth so many philanthropic efforts to help the community.

“We have a very solid core mission to leave the world better than we found it,” says Nietfeldt.

Omaha Media Group employees contribute a great deal of time to causes about which they are passionate—and lend substantial financial support to organizations that align with their desire to leave the world a better place.

The success enjoyed by Omaha Media Group allows this company to focus on their core mission while consistently ensuring client satisfaction.

Omaha Media Group

18010 R Plaza, Suite 102

Omaha, NE 68135

800.601.6765

omahamediagroup.com

planitomaha, inc.

Renee Black and Lesley Brandt started planitomaha 20 years ago as two women with a great idea; today the company is a nationally known powerhouse in its field. With an all-female team of 15 event producers, planitomaha is a full-service meeting and event logistics planning agency that creates more than 400 events across the country every year.

The team is empowered and supported, which fosters individual professional, and personal growth, Black says. And it shows. The women of planitomaha are known as “the WOW experts” for incredible attention to detail, innovation, and creativity in a highly competitive field. They strive to make every event unique and seamless, which includes managing diverse elements like planning communication, presentation technology, food and beverage, venue, staffing, decor, and much more. Customer service is paramount.

“When you get assigned an event producer from planitomaha, they are with you pre-, during, and post-process,” Black says.

“We like to get to know our clients and we like them to know who’s working on their shows by name,” Brandt says. “We love that relationship.”

planitomaha, inc.

10832 Old Mill Road, No. 5

Omaha, NE 68154

402.333.3062

planitomaha.com

Pretty in Patina

“Some of our customers love the natural patina that leather takes on over time, while others want a bag that looks brand-new but they don’t want to pay the full price for it,” remarks Elizabeth Kittell, owner of Pretty in Patina.

“Buying a designer handbag is like buying a new car,” she explains. “A new bag loses a few hundred dollars in value the moment you walk out the door. Our customers appreciate being able to buy authentic designer handbags at discounted prices.”

Kittell ran her own marketing firm before opening Pretty in Patina in November 2014. She and store manager Christi Ballard sell designer handbags, clothing, and jewelry (including vintage items) to customers throughout the nation. They enjoy partnering with customers to host parties that benefit local nonprofits. Each party lasts from Thursday evening through Sunday evening, and 10 percent of all profits from the weekend are donated to the designated nonprofit.

“I’m always looking for party hosts because our staff and customers have such a good time at the parties,” Kittell says.

Pretty in Patina

1125 Jackson St., Suite 1

Omaha, NE 68102

402.990.4472

prettyinpatina.com

Quality Clinical Research

“We conduct clinical trials for physicians and companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech, nutritional, and medical device industries,” explains Seneca Harrison, CEO and co-founder of Quality Clinical Research (QCR). “Our clients turn to us when they want to do research but they don’t want to hire a coordinator or a nursing staff to do it.”

Over the past 16 years, QCR has conducted more than 700 research trials in therapeutic areas that include arthritis, diabetes, migraines, carpal tunnel, hypertension, genitourinary disorders, and many more. They have helped to get prescription drugs FDA-approved through the research from their trials.

Some of the studies are conducted in QCR’s office, and the company’s in-house staff includes board-certified physicians and nurses so clients know they are working with experts. Other studies are handled through partnerships with local physicians who work in a variety of medical specialties.

Each study contributes to the advancement in medicine and allows local doctors to provide knowledge to researchers, and that, Harrison says is his company’s biggest achievement.

Quality Clinical Research

10040 Regency Circle, Suite 375

Omaha, NE 68114

402.934.0044

qcromaha.com

Ralph Marasco Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate

“I don’t sell houses,” says Ralph Marasco. “I help people find a home where they can raise their family. I understand that this is one of the biggest decisions people make in their lives, and I’m thankful that people allow me to help them with that.”

Ralph’s career in real estate began 34 years ago, and he was delighted when his son Nico joined him at Ralph Marasco Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate shortly after graduating from St. John’s University in Minnesota three years ago.

“I feel fortunate to work with my son every day. I like to laugh, I like to make people feel comfortable, and most of my clients become my friends,” Ralph comments. “I’ll try to talk them out of a deal if I think it’s not good for them. They’ll get mad at me and say, ‘Could you sell me a house, please?’ and I’ll explain, ‘Well, I will, but it has to be the right one.’ We listen to people and help them find the home that’s right for them.”

Ralph Marasco Berkshire Hathaway

HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate

331 Village Pointe Plaza

Omaha, NE 68118

402.690.7777

Ralph.marasco@bhhsamb.com

Ramos Roofing

“The main source of our business growth is through referrals,” says Annabel Garcia Ramos. “After the 2017 hailstorm we had an overflow of calls.”

Customers whose siding and gutters are damaged can rest easy when calling Ramos Roofing for an insurance claim. While many roofing companies in the area focus on the roofs, Ramos is a “one-stop shop,” because they also take care of gutters and siding.

“We have crews dedicated to siding that come in once the roofers are finished,” Annabel says.

Annabel’s husband, Nicolas Ramos, started Ramos Roofing in 2007 out of the couple’s home. The business grew over the years, and they now work out of an 8,000 square feet showroom and warehouse. Annabel helped Nicolas with administrative tasks part-time from the beginning, and she joined the company full-time in 2013.

“Nick is a hard worker, and the quality of his work is outstanding,” Annabel notes. “He’s also very outgoing. He loves interacting with people.”

Ramos Roofing is truly a family business, with three of Nick’s younger brothers working as subcontractors.

Ramos Roofing

7941 Drexel Street

Ralston, NE 68127

402.660.7031

ramosroofingne.com

Re-Bath

“You start and finish your day in the bathroom,” says Matt Croteau, general manager of Omaha’s Re-Bath franchise. “Why not make it nice?”

No matter whether a customer wants to update a shower or is ready to completely redo the bathroom from top to bottom, Re-Bath will make sure their customer’s bathroom remodeling experience is as easy and stress-free as possible.

“We’ll bring our showroom to your home so you can choose walls, fixtures, and everything else without running all over town to different stores,” Croteau says. “We’ll inspect your bathroom and sit down with you and design your new bathroom. Then we’ll give you an exact price, to the penny.”

Re-Bath provides a full range of custom bathroom remodeling options, including accessibility solutions for people with limited mobility. A typical shower/bath remodel takes two days, and a complete overhaul usually takes about a week.

Croteau emphasizes that Re-Bath is not a quick-fix remodeler: “We don’t do a bathroom in one day. We’re pulling permits; we’re using licensed plumbers. We don’t cut corners.”

Re-Bath

4123 S. 84th St.

Omaha, NE 68127

402.796.1322

rebath.com

Robert’s Nursery

Robert’s Nursery is large enough to offer a wide range of plants and related products, but prides itself on being small enough to deliver personalized service.

“When people call, we pick up the phone,” says owner Robert Kozol. “Within minutes, you’re speaking to the designer or specialist for your project. If they can’t answer, they’ll call back that same day or next business day.”

Kozol’s interest in lawn care and landscaping began early in life. “My family is in the lawn and landscaping business, and I started helping my brothers at about age 7,” he recalls.

Kozol started his business in 1994 and opened the nursery’s garden center at 156th and Fort streets in 2004.

“We’re in the process of building a second location off Interstate 680 and North 48th Street,” he says. “We need the space to keep up with the demand of our retail center and for our plant stock, hardscape, and installation equipment, but we will keep our current location open for retail.”

Robert’s Nursery

6056 N. 156th St.

Omaha, NE 68116

402.551.3654

robertslln.com

Schrier Automotive

In addition to earning top ratings from local customers, Schrier Automotive attracts a steady stream of clients from out of state. “The majority of our sales are to out-of-state clientele. We’ve built our positive online reputation in a way that people trust us from hundreds or thousands of miles away.”

The dealership’s 30,000-square-foot warehouse contains inventory personally selected by Schrier. “We deal mostly in one-owner, premium vehicles. Many are trade-ins from new car stores” Schrier says. “Most are 2 to 5 years old. Each vehicle is reconditioned and includes a lifetime warranty on the power train.” Customers can choose from makes such as Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevy, Ford, and Land Rover to name a few, but Schrier also specializes in the hard-to-find vehicles. He expertly fills a niche of locating unique inventory.

Schrier sold his first car at age 14 and three more before turning 16. He opened his first new-car dealership in 1989 and owned 10 franchises prior to opening his current dealership in 2011. Schrier attributes much of his success to the quality of his staff: “I’m fortunate to have an outstanding team of employees. Many of them worked in my new-car stores.”

Schrier Automotive

7128 F St.

Omaha NE 68117

402.733.1191

schrierautomotive.com



Shonna Dorsey

Shonna Dorsey is one of the most recognizable faces of tech in Omaha. As an IT consultant, she is working with business partners to create an innovative talent pipeline, building and developing initiatives.

Prior to becoming a consultant, she was a vice president for the AIM Institute, a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for access to tech education and career advancement.

Dorsey was also one of the co-founders of Interface: The Web School, the only part-time web developer training school at the time, which was launched to help adults transition into new tech and related careers.

Since launching Interface, Dorsey has developed a collaborative network of community partners dedicated to working together to do more for others.

An Omaha native, Dorsey is especially motivated to see the local tech sector grow. Her background includes bachelor’s and master’s degrees in management information systems from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and her resume boasts training facilitation, project management, application development, professional certifications, and multiple awards.

She has coordinated networking events for local tech professionals and is active in numerous nonprofit and community efforts.

Shonna Dorsey

shonnadorsey.com

Sol’s Jewelry

Sol’s Jewelry General Manager John Dineen has been with the company for 24 years, exemplifying the value of cultivating lasting relationships. “We want long-time customers and friends,” he explains. “Customer service is our No. 1 priority. Each of our stores prides itself on that.”

Customers often turn to Sol’s to have inherited items appraised. “So many times, people don’t know what they have,” Dineen says. “Jewelry is our forte, but we appraise so many other items including coin collections, gun collections, musical instruments, and collectibles.”

Sol’s has been appraising high-end estate jewelry for more than three decades, a service which has become a special area of emphasis more recently, Dineen says. The company also offers jewelry repair, and related services like refinishing and resizing. “We want people to think of us when they think of high-end jewelry. That’s one area we’ve focused on in the past five to 10 years: getting high-end pieces in we can really stand behind and provide great savings to clients that some of these retail chains can’t.”

Sol’s Jewelry

Six metro locations

402-333-SOLS (7657)

solsomaha.com

Steven Wegner DDS

“It’s very gratifying to make a difference in somebody’s life by improving their smile,” says Dr. Steven Wegner. “I always tell people that I don’t get hugs and tears of joy from doing root canals and fillings, but veneers and crowns can really help people feel happier and more confident.”

Dr. Wegner opened his practice in 1979 and has established long-lasting relationships with staff and patients over the years.

“For me, the best part of dentistry is building relationships,” he remarks. “Some of my patients started coming here with their parents when they were little kids, and now they’re bringing their own kids in to see me. It’s a nice compliment that people would stick with me for that long.”

In addition to providing general dentistry, Dr. Wegner performs cosmetic procedures like gum lifts and titanium implants.

“I’ve had a lot of extra training in creating beautiful smiles, and I’ve taught dentists and lab technicians how to do that,” he says. “It’s fun to watch their eyes light up when they see the results.”

Steven Wegner DDS

11840 Nicholas St., Suite 210

Omaha, NE 68154

402.498.0400

smilesofomaha.com

Taylor’s Flowers

As the third-generation owner and operator of Taylor’s Flowers, Scott Taylor understands the importance of forming long-term relationships with customers. Recently he and his sister, general manager Tracy Taylor, enjoyed helping a bride whose mother and grandmother had relied on Taylor’s Flowers for their own weddings. Scott says he and Tracy “were pretty much raised in the business,” and they both remember crawling around on the design room floor as babies. Later, they helped out by sweeping the floor and making deliveries.

The company was started in the late 1940s by their grandparents, Selby and Clara Taylor, who provided fresh, high-quality products and excellent customer service. Today, Scott and Tracy continue to take a personal approach to doing business.

“We have a point-of-sale system so we know when customers are calling in,” Scott says. “We know them by voice, too, and we use first names in talking with them. We’ve cultivated a strong customer base through the years, and we’re fortunate enough to have a lot of Omaha businesses and funeral homes as clients.”

Taylor’s Flowers

12310 K Plaza

Omaha, NE 68137

402.733.2322

taylorsflowers24hours.com

Ted & Wally’s

The antique machines chugging along in the lobby of Ted & Wally’s downtown location aren’t for show.

“Those are 20-quart White Mountain freezers,” says co-owner Joe Pittack, adding that the freezers are over 100 years old. The freezers are among many aspects that make Ted & Wally’s so charming. Another aspect, of course, is the delicious ice cream.

“Our ice cream is an old-fashioned, East-Coast style,” says co-owner Jeanne Ohira. “It’s thick, and heavy, and locally sourced.” Ted & Wally’s ice cream is ultra-premium. At a little over 20 percent butterfat, it is higher butterfat than anything you can buy in grocery stores.

“We make it how we like it,” says Ohira, and they like it made from scratch without corn syrup or artificial ingredients. The second Ted & Wally’s location in Benson continues to thrive. Customers can enjoy locally sourced cuisine at Big Green Q and follow it with locally sourced ice cream from Ted & Wally’s.

Ted & Wally’s

Old Market:

1120 Jackson St., Omaha, NE 68102

402.341.5827

Benson:

6023 Maple St., Omaha, NE 68104

402.551.4420

tedandwallys.com

T itan Medical Group

Titan Medical Group and Titan Nurse Staffing place health care professionals in contract positions across the nation. By building strong relationships with its travelers and client facilities, Titan continues to be one of the top health care staffing companies in the country.

After previous experience in the traveling health care industry, Brian Wilke founded Titan in 2001, recognizing a high need for traveling health care professionals.

“Titan consistently has hundreds of travelers working across the country, and we continue to welcome new members to the team every day, both in the field and our corporate office,” says Wilke, Titan’s chief executive officer.

“It is important that we give back to our travelers, employees, and community,” Wilke says. “We make it a priority to honor our travelers during health care recognition days throughout the year. We also give our corporate employees the opportunity to participate in charitable events in the Omaha community, which has been both successful and rewarding for our employees and Titan.”

Titan Medical Group

2110 S. 169th Plaza, No. 100

Omaha, NE 68130

866.332.9600

titanmed.com



Todd Smith Fitness

The list of fitness expert Todd Smith’s personal and professional accomplishments is impressive. Some of highlights include: owner of Todd Smith Fitness since 1984; developer of “I Can Do It,” a top-selling infomercial surpassing 75,000 copies sold; International Natural Bodybuilding Champion; owner of Nutrishop, a nutritional supplement store, voted first place in Best of Omaha three years in a row; and author of the animated children’s book Be Amazing with Todd Smith, 25,000 copies of which have been distributed to schools and youth groups across the metro and region.

How does Smith sustain a business for 35 years in the ever-changing fitness industry? “I love people and helping everyone I meet become the best version of themselves. Each day I jump out of bed excited to make a positive impact upon others,” states Smith.

“I love Omaha and I feel a deep sense of gratitude and indebtedness towards my hometown,” he continues. To show his love for the city, Smith is giving back by funding after-school programs in North and South Omaha.

Todd Smith Fitness

434 N. 76th St.

402.932.5841

toddsmithfitness.com

Visiting Nurse Association

VNA believes everyone deserves the best care at home.

“We provide expert, compassionate care to individuals at home and across the community,” explains James Summerfelt, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse Association. “Thanks to the ongoing support of our community, we are able to make this care accessible to all.”

VNA’s team of professionals is committed to providing clients with personalized, innovative care to help them live healthy, safe, and independent lives. This model of care has proven to ease the transition from hospital to home, reduce re-hospitalization rates, deliver better overall outcomes, and support a healthier population.

“We’re leveraging 120 years of experience to shape tomorrow’s care,” says Summerfelt. “It is our honor to be the first choice for in-home care.”

VNA has helped build a stronger, healthier community by providing timely solutions around the health issues of the day. VNA’s trusted quality of care and industry-leading outcomes have made them the provider of choice among area physicians and families for in-home health care, hospice, and non-medical help at home.

Visiting Nurse Association (VNA)

12565 W. Center Road, Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68144

402.342.5566

vnatoday.org

The Volleyball Academy

The volleyball academy was successful from its 2006 start, but after founder and respected long-time coach Deb Grafentin, and assistant Krista Barr, moved the business two years ago to a state-of-the-art, 50,000-square-foot facility, it has continuously grown. With eight wood-surface courts, The Volleyball Academy offers a wide variety of lessons, training programs, and camps in addition to hosting youth and adult leagues—at all levels from recreational to highly competitive—along with competitions and tournaments.

“Every program has grown in size,” Grafentin says.

They would also like to see another notable expansion in this region—boys volleyball. “This fall we added our first competitive boys’ club team. We are offering leagues and programs from fourth grade to high school for the boys. Volleyball is a powerful, explosive, and athletic game, perfect for boys.”

More than 60 coaches, including approximately 25 high school students who work with younger players, lead The Volleyball Academy’s various programs. As the next generation of players are fostered, so are future coaches.

“I want to keep growing the game,” Grafentin says.

The Volleyball Academy

11924 Portal Road

La Vista, NE 68128

402.213.4644

thevolleyballacademy.com

Westfield Plastic Surgery Center

The reasons behind a person’s decision to undergo cosmetic or reconstructive surgery are unique and personal, and with that in mind, Dr. Nagi Ayoub and his team at Westfield Plastic Surgery Center consider the patient’s trust in their skills, care, and services to be sacred.

“We respect our patients’ experience,” Ayoub says. “At the heart of our business is our commitment to our mission and core values, and we have built a team that reflects that pride and integrity.”

The mission of Westfield Plastic Surgery Center includes not only providing high quality, cost-effective, and comprehensive services, but helping patients make informed decisions through education, innovation, and technology. Another emphasis is ensuring the patient experience is safe and comfortable.

The center’s patient-centric approach has resulted in numerous positive reviews and a Best of Omaha designation.

“The feedback from our patients and our reviews has been humbling,” Ayoub says. However, he adds, the ultimate measure of his team’s success is the improved confidence and well-being of patients after their procedures.

Westfield Plastic Surgery Center

9900 Nicholas St., Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68114

402.578.0706

Westroads Rheumatology Associates

We see the whole gamut of rheumatologic disorders,” says Dr. William Palmer of Westroads Rheumatology Associates.

Dr. Palmer was the only board-certified rheumatologist in Omaha when he began practicing medicine in 1978. He treats patients who have rheumatic and autoimmune disorders, connective tissue diseases, and other sources of musculoskeletal pain. Dr. Palmer has been gratified to witness dramatic advances in his field over the past four decades.

“There’s no cure for chronic illness, but today’s treatments are so much more effective that it’s mind-boggling,” he remarks. Dr. Palmer’s staff includes Linda Belsky-Lohr, certified nurse practitioner, and Erin DeBerry, certified physician assistant, both specializing in rheumatology.

Westroads Rheumatology Associates is centrally located near the Westroads shopping center in a one-story building with ample parking and easy access. Traditional pharmaceuticals and biologic treatments are both available, and ancillary services including lab tests, X rays, bone density scans, and infusions (IV treatments) are performed on-site. Patients who are eligible can participate in research studies involving some of the newest therapies at Westroads Clinical Research, located in the same building.

Westroads Rheumatology Associates

10170 Nicholas St.

Omaha, NE 68114

402.391.3800

info@wrawcr.com

wrawcr.com

Zaiss & Company

A legacy of making it happen.

It is not every day that Tracy Zaiss, founder and chief strategist of Zaiss & Company, and Wendy Wiseman, president and chief creative officer, tell clients they are sisters. It is not that they’re hiding the fact. It is that, in the world of business, they prefer to define themselves as professional marketers, each with a wealth of experience that, when combined, has contributed to the success of Zaiss & Company through the years.

“We come by our passion for effective marketing honestly,” says Wiseman. “We’re third-generation marketers. Our grandfather and dad were acknowledged visionaries in this field. They weren’t afraid to push for results and they embraced change for the opportunities it brought.”

“Thirty years ago, Zaiss & Company was the first agency in the region to adopt the Strategic Planning model of doing business differently,” adds Zaiss. “We’re driven to help our clients grow their businesses. We do that by unearthing breakthrough strategies and threading them through the creative for results. It’s not easy—and not everyone can do it—but it’s the secret sauce born of a legacy to make things happen, and it works.”

Zaiss & Company

11626 Nicholas St.

Omaha, NE 68154

402-964-9293

zaissco.com

This sponsored content was printed in a special annual.